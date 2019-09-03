Pinspiration
Pinspiration is the ultimate destination for crafty makers and shakers! Pinspiration, is a DIY art studio the world's first DIY, Pinterest-inspired makerspace. The local art studio and wine bar on High Street in North Phoenix has over 60, ready-to-go project kits for you to choose from. Pinspiration offers both open-ended art experiences and tutorials for those in need of inspiration and assistance and is the crafting Mecca if you want a place to go to make a handmade gift.
Budget-friendly, there is no need to go out and buy a bunch of supplies you don't need. Pinspiration's hip studio provides guests access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Just like a restaurant, you pick your project and can personalize it and dazzle it as much as you would like. Projects run anywhere from $10-$65 and there are no DIY fails here. Don't forget the drinks and snacks, as well as a wine/beer bar to get those creative juices flowing.
Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.
Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com
Pinspiration 5410 E. High Street, Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85054
Kinky Boots at the Phoenix Theatre Company
The Phoenix Theatre Company celebrating its 100th season in the Valley is currently producing Kinky Boots in its Mainstage Theatre. The Phoenix Theatre Company is only the third regional theatre in the U.S. to produce this show.
The show runs NOW through Oct. 13.
Created by four-time Tony Award-winner, Harvey Fierstein, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning rock icon, Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is inspired by true events and tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherits a floundering shoe factory from his father. In order to save the business, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with a drag queen named Lola, who is a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.
Kinky Boots tells a tale of what can be accomplished when a town pulls together, and people set aside differences to achieve a common goal. Throughout the show, Charlie and Lola discover that although they look different, they are really more alike than they originally thought.
Tickets are on sale now and start at just $32. To purchase by phone, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.
The Phoenix Theatre Company 1825 N. Central Ave
Dunkin Donuts: "Back to the Grind Day!"
It's time to make the donuts! It's so hard to go back to work after a long 3-day weekend! And Dunkin' Donuts feels your pain! So much so, that they're calling today, the day after Labor Day, the "Back to the Grind Day!" And to celebrate, they've got you covered with 50-cent espresso shots, because we're going to all need a bit of a pick me up today! Also, tomorrow, Dunkin is giving fans a chance to win free espresso drinks for an entire decade.
To learn more and find a location near you visit: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/back-to-the-grind-day-dunkin
National Waffle Week
National Waffle Week is Sunday, September 1 Saturday, September 7th.
Original Breakfast House is celebrating by offering a number of different waffle specials.
Featured waffle is the Fresh California Peaches Waffle will be available all week for $10.95
- Other waffle specials:
- Belgium Waffle served with whipped butter and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup, $8.00
- Bacon Bacon Waffle with bacon inside and on top, $10.50
- Chicken and Waffle with two fried chicken breasts, $12.50
- Apple Fritter Waffle with baked Fuji apple slices and cream cheese frosting, $10.50
- Banana Split Waffle with fresh strawberries, banana slices, chocolate drizzle and sliced almonds, $10.50
- S'mores Waffle the sweet campfire classic for breakfast, $10.50
For complete menu, visit https://www.originalbreakfasthouse.com/breakfast.
- Date: Sunday, September 1-Saturday, September 7
- Time: 6:30 a.m-2:00 p.m.
- Location: Original Breakfast House
For more information on the Original Breakfast House visit: www.originalbreakfasthouse.com or phone: 602-482-2328
Original Breakfast House 13623 N. 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Wildlife World Zoo: Baby Gibbons
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park Announces the Birth of 2 Rare Gibbon Species! These are significant births for Wildlife World, as well as for animal conservation worldwide, as gibbons are the most endangered primates globally. Between Wildlife World's three gibbon families, they have welcomed 12 gibbon babies over the past 18 years.
Gibbons are small tailless apes found in the tropical rainforests of southern and Southeast Asia. gibbons are among the fastest of all primates and despite lacking a tail for balance, they can be found walking on their hind legs along branches high above the ground, characteristically raising their arms above their head for balance.
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Book your Holiday Travel
Guess what folks, is it time to start thinking about your holiday travel plans and booking your tickets now? Especially if you want the lowest fares for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some say the first week of September, that's right now, is the best time to buy, other's say, not so fast. Travel Expert Nancy Melton of Preferred Travel Services joins us to dispel a few notions, and explain how to purchase, if you should opt for the package deal, and a whole lot more...
According to new data from Hipmunk, to get the lowest fares for both Thanksgiving and Christmas the best time to buy is next week, the first week of September.
We also found that:
- Booking airfare, the first week of September saves an average of 12 percent on Thanksgiving flights and 19 percent on Christmastime flights.
- Save $176 and avoid crowds by departing on Thanksgiving Day and returning on Friday.
- Sunday Scaries: No matter when you depart, returning on Sunday has the biggest impact on Thanksgiving flight prices increasing median flight booking prices 32 percent
- It may not be the most convenient flight, but you can save $300 (enough to buy your New Year's Eve flight) by departing on Christmas Day and returning the day after
To read the full Hipmunk holiday travel story, visit: http://www.hipmunk.com/tailwind/your-best-holiday-flight-itinerary-when-to-buy-when-to-fly
For more information: https://www.preferredtravelservices.com/ or phone: (602) 603-9300
Preferred Travel Services: 2141 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Attitudes about Sexual Health and Aging - Dr. Debra Wickman
September is Sexual Health Awareness Month and women need to understand what to expect regarding their sexual health as they age. Dr. Debra Wickman is sharing five ways women can improve their sexual health. Dr. Wickman is also discussing and dispelling myths about sexual desire and activity as people age.
Nearly 3 out of 4 women experience pain during intercourse at some time during their lives. Daily stressors, fluctuating hormone levels and changing anatomy all have an impact on women's sexual health and enjoyment.
During menopause, vaginal walls become thinner, dryer, less elastic, and possibly irritated. Symptoms include loss of sensation with intercourse and decreased sexual satisfaction. Risk of vaginal yeast infections also increases. Sometimes sex becomes painful due to these vaginal changes.
Furthermore, the urinary system changes. Frequency and urgency of urination increase, as well as risk of urinary tract infection. It can also lead to loss of tone in the pubic muscles, resulting in the vagina, uterus, or urinary bladder falling out of position (prolapse).
Women can explore these 5 options to increase their sexual wellbeing as they age:
- To help manage problems such as painful sexual intercourse, use a lubricant during sexual intercourse
- Vaginal moisturizers may help with vaginal and vulvar discomfort. Applying topical estrogen inside the vagina may help thicken the vaginal tissues and increase moisture and sensitivity.
- Hormone therapy with estrogen or progesterone, alone or in combination, may help menopause symptoms such as hot flashes or vaginal dryness and pain with intercourse.
- FemiLift Vaginal Rejuvenation Laser surgery is an option for those suffering from vaginal dryness, urinary incontinence or for those who cannot be treated with hormones. FemiLift uses advanced CO2 laser technology to gently heat vaginal tissue, contracting existing fibers and stimulating the formation of new collagen.
- 5Getting regular exercise, eating healthy foods, and staying involved in activities with friends and loved ones can help the aging process go more smoothly
Common myths about sexual desire and activities in the aging population:
- Myth: Sex is only for young people.
- Fact: Sex is associated with good health and is inherent throughout the aging process. Sexual expression fulfills an innate desire and can connect people, provide opportunities for affection and passion and build or enhance relationships.
- Myth: Older adults are unable to have sex because their bodies are too old.
- Fact: Changes within the body can alter sexual expression and a decline in sexual functioning may occur, but desire and interest remain. Use of medication and proactive health measures help people remain sexually active late into life.
- Myth: Sexual activity is not as enjoyable for the aging population.
- Fact: Many older couples find greater satisfaction in their sex lives than they did when they were younger. They have fewer distractions, more time and privacy, no worries about getting pregnant, and greater intimacy with a lifelong partner.
Sexuality is a basic human need and the choice to participate in sexual acts is one that belongs to the individual.
For more information: www.bannerhealth.com/services/womens or phone:602-521-5700
Banner University Medicine Women's Institute, 1441 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006,