Sugahbeat + Humane Society
- Sugahbeat will appear for the fourth time as part of the festival AHS Fundraiser June 16 at OHSO PV, donations accepted.
- Sugahbeat performs June 2 at the San Diego Rock and Roll Marathon Main Stage/Finish Line
For more information on Sugahbeats: www.sugahbeat.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/sugahbeat
The Garden Guy: Backyard Chickens
Nothing is healthier for you than growing your own and raising your own, especially if you fancy organic anything! How about raising your own chickens for organic eggs? It's been a popular trend for a number of years, we head over to the Dave Owen's clan to find out how his daughter does it at her Gilbert home, and if it's really worth it. And, if you have the property for it, how many should you get? According to TheHappyChickenCoop.com, one hen will average four to five eggs a week, which could be a good start in growing your chicken family.
(Source: TheHappyChickenCoop.com)
https://www.thehappychickencoop.com/raising-chickens/
Raising chickens can be many things: therapeutic, rewarding, fun and for beginners maybe a bit nerve wracking! And is it worth it? You will never stop learning or smiling once you have chickens.
Egg Laying Breeds: These hens have been bred to produce large quantities of eggs through their short production lifetimes. Leghorns are a good example of prolific egg producers as are Australorps.
- Before you get your chicks or chickens, you need to ask yourself some questions:
- Why are you raising them? Eggs, meat or pleasure?
- Where are you going to put them?
- Are you prepared to spend time with them?
- Are you ready to 'muck out' their coop when necessary?
- Who will take care of them if you go on vacation?
- Are you allowed to have chickens if so, how many?
When you get chickens for the first time you have a few different choices.
We are going to look at the good and bad of each option. You can buy hatching eggs, chicks, started pullets or adult birds. Each choice has its merits but it's really about what you feel is best for you.
Financially, the cheapest option is the chicks.
Pullets will cost you more because of the care, feed and time expended to raise the bird. Adult hens in their prime are the most expensive. Rescue and ex-battery hens are usually cheaper than pullets but more expensive than chicks.
Hatching Eggs: These are fertilized eggs that you need to incubate. If you are new to chickens, I don't recommend that you get hatching eggs unless you really know what you are doing. Although incubation is fairly straightforward, there definitely is an art to it.
Chicks: This is the most used and wise choice for novices. You can select which breed(s) you want and when you want them. You typically get chicks at one day old.
Pullets: Pullets are birds aged between four to six months. The chicks have been reared to adulthood and are usually sold at point of lay, meaning the pullet is about to lay her first egg anytime soon!
Adults: Adult hens are more difficult to come by as breeders like to move birds out before they get too old since they eat more. A common source of adult hens is animal shelters or rescue sanctuaries.
How Many Chickens Should I Get?
You can generally average out how many chicks you will need. If your birds are for eggs only, then you just need to think how many eggs do you use in a week currently? One hen will average four to five eggs a week. Throw in a couple of extra chicks for 'just in case' and you have your number! For example, if you want 16 eggs a week you would need 6 hens (4 would normally do these many eggs but I've included 2 'just in case' chicks).
Where Do I Get My Chicks?
The best place for beginners to buy their chickens from is a local farmer, hatchery or farm supply stores. Though, if you want to purchase your chickens from further away the USPS has been shipping chicks for about one hundred years and will ship chicks which you purchase online.
What Should I Look Out For?
- All birds should have clear, bright eyes. They should be curious about their environment and you. Feathers or fluff should look clean with good coloring.
- If a bird, regardless of age exhibits any of these signs you should avoid buying it.
- Sleepy, lethargic
- Hunched into a ball
- Sitting by itself
- Reluctant to move
- Any nasal/eye discharge
- Blocked vent
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Memorial Day Freebies
If you know a Veteran or Active Duty Military Member, please let them know that they can get free Sea World admission for themselves and up to three direct dependents right now when they register ahead of time online. Sea World wants to thank these brave men and women and their families for their service. This is a savings of over $300! Head to dealsinaz.com for all of the information.
Summer could be the perfect opportunity to go bowling a lot! If you're close to the Let it Roll Bowl in Phoenix or the Glenfair Lanes in Glendale, keep in mind that they're participating in the Kids Bowl Free program. Kids will get two free games of bowling all summer long! Shoe rental isn't included. Bowlero, Brunswick, AMF, and Bowlmor lanes have teamed up to put together a summer games bowling pass! For $43.95 kids can bowl three games every single day and shoe rental is included. The pass for adults is $58.95. We could all be amazing bowlers by the end of the summer!
If you'd like to start Memorial Day weekend with a free date night, you'll want to head to the Scottsdale Promenade. On Friday night they're hosting a block party from 7-8 with raffles, food tastings, and music and starting at 8 they're showing the drive-in movie Sleepless in Seattle. The weather should be perfect for a movie under the stars! The movie is completely free with a canned food donation.
If Memorial Day sounds like the perfect day to go out to eat to you, I found deals! Sign up for the Fox Restaurant Concepts e-mails and you'll get 25% off any of their 11 concepts including Flower Child, North, The Henry, Culinary Dropout, Blanco, Olive and Ivy, and more. Even better just for signing up you'll get $10 off your next $20 purchase.
For more information on great deals visit: www.dealsinaz.com
