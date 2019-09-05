Vietnam Memorial War in Peoria
The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is coming to Peoria! This is a unique opportunity for Valley residents to see something they wouldn't normally get to see and pay their respects. On Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8 a.m. there will be a public opening ceremony at Rio Vista Community Park. The Moving Wall will be at Rio Vista until Monday, Sept. 9 and will be monitored 24 hours a day for visitors to come see it. The Moving Wall won't be at any other location in the Valley this year. Additionally, it will near our John McCain Vietnam Veterans Memorial that features a full-size Huey helicopter, the Honor Wall where residents can add names of loved ones and the Memorial Wall that recognizes all five branches of the armed forces.
For more information: www.peoriaaz.gov/veterans
Rio Vista Park 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381
Kid to Kid's annual "Costume unveiling"
This Friday and Saturday is Kid to Kid's annual "Costume unveiling" event. Doors open at 9am. Parents start lining up at 6am to get the best selection, not just for Halloween, but for their kids' dress-up needs for the rest of the year! If customers are in line by 8:45am on Friday or Saturday, they qualify for raffle prizes, special coupons and free donuts!
Don't buy costumes at retail price because kids outgrow them so fast! (And they change their minds so quickly!) Buy for the whole year of dress-up, not just for Halloween! Spiderman one day, the Hulk the next!
Make extra money as a parent and sell to Kid to Kid your kids' outgrown clothes! Kid to Kid also has toys, shoes, winter/snow wear, dance gear and more!
For more information: https://kidtokid.com/Ahwatukee/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KidtoKidAhwatukee/
Kid to Kid's-4940 E Ray Rd Phoenix, Arizona 85044
The Garden Guy; Prepping for your Fall gardens!
Fall Gardening: The first thing to remember is that the soil needs a lot of organic material. This makes for a richer, more productive, chemical-free garden. To achieve good soil, lay down a 6-inch layer of compost, then add blood meal and soft phosphate along with vulcanite. Use a hard rake and a pick to work the products about 13 inches into the soil. If you don't want the backbreaking work of tilling the soil, just build a raised garden about 12 to 18 inches high. Fill it with pure compost or an organic planting mix. To reap the benefits of your work, plant tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and black-eyed peas immediately.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Phoenix Zoo; Mexican Gray Wolf Pups
The Phoenix Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of a litter of Mexican gray wolf pups. In early May, zoo staff had noticed female Mexican wolf Tazanna denning and shortly after witnessed the birth of six pups. They allowed parents to raise the pups without interference, until the veterinary team could provide the first exams. This was recently done, and it's now confirmed, it's an even match for the parents, 3 boys and 3 girls! The pups can be difficult to see in their habitat, the early morning hours are best.
For more information: www.phoenixzoo.org
Phoenix Zoo- 455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008
Be Like Josh
Josh is the Ambassador for "The Be Like Josh Foundation." The Foundation cultivates awareness, compassion and acceptance, not just for special needs animals and humans, but for all living beings. [They] encourage the celebration of our unique selves, and because of Josh's magical ability to be fully present and completely unaware of his disability, he is the embodiment of gratitude and a constant reminder to live in the moment. Hence: "Be Like Josh." The Foundation also partners with local animal shelters and rescue organizations to promote adoption, and assists with fostering programs to provide funds for the medical expenses of specific dogs in need. [They] are a fairly new 501c3 organization, but have already been invited to a variety of events, including educational programs and assemblies across the country.
- Friday, September 6th 12:30-2:00 pm
- "Life Skills Class” Meet n' Greet and Q & A with Josh*
- San Tan Foothills High School:
- 1255 W. Silverdale Rd San Tan Valley, AZ 85142
- *Private Event Josh will meet with small groups of special needs children to allow them to connect and ask questions about Josh.
- Friday, October 11th 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm - PUBLIC EVENT
- Josh the Doodle & The Asher House; with Lee Asher & his 9 rescue pups
- Phoenix Meet n' Greet Adoption Event with Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA
- Walter Station Brewery 4056 E Washington St Phoenix, AZ 85034
For more information: www.belikejosh.org
Be Like Josh Foundation-South Benson Ln Ste 7 Chandler, AZ 85224
National Cheese Pizza Day
Thursday, September 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day and Fired Pie wants to help you celebrate by offering 50% off a cheese pizza with the purchase of any drink at all 21 locations.
- This deal is valid for cheese pizzas only and not through 3rd party delivery services.
For every $1 you donate to No Kid Hungry while at any of Fired Pie's 21 locations, you will receive a voucher for a free Pookie (a chocolate chip cookie or macadamia nut cookie dough topped with vanilla bean ice cream) for use on your next visit.
- You will have 30 days from the date of purchase to use the voucher, vouchers cannot be used on the purchase date.
The locally owned restaurant allows you to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing your own type of dough, sauce and topping. The sophisticated-yet-affordable pizzeria also offers build-your-own salads and customizable Mac 'N Cheese.
For more information and locations, visit www.Firedpie.com
Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Trends in Fashion, Accessories and Home Decor
Stylist and Jewelry designer Juliana Garten highlights fall trend in fashion and interior design.
For more information: https://jgartendesign.com/
Comedian Jeff Dye @ Standup Live
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thursday, September 5th 8:00 PM
- 18 & over | $20.00 / $26.70
- Friday, September 6th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over | $20.00 / $26.70
- Friday, September 6th 10:00 PM
- 18 & over | $20.00 / $26.70
- Saturday, September 7th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over | $22.00 / $28.91
- Saturday, September 7th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over | $22.00 / $28.91
For more information: www.StandUpLive.com or Box Office: (480) 719-6100
Stand Up Live 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information on Jeff Dye visit: https://jeffdye.com/
Being a Powerhouse in your career and life!
As an entrepreneur herself for the past 9 years Lindsey has battled self-doubt and fear, feeling "stuck" for many years and playing at 60% of her full potential. Her turning point came in 2016 when she decided to pivot from her health & fitness business to focus on encouraging other women who had dreams of starting a business or passion project of their own. She decided to do something she was sure she wasn't cut out for...writing a book. A year later, her now best-selling book Powerhouse Woman was published--and less than two years later her message has become a movement, inspiring women around the world to get into action around their own big ideas (yes, even if they are afraid!)
- This Saturday, September 7th, there will be The third annual Powerhouse
- Women event. The event will be held at the Clayton House (3719 N 75th St
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251) from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. The event will be a day of inspiration + connection designed to help you get out of your own way and into action around your big ideas, dreams, and goals!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/powerhouse-women-2019-tickets-49823051087
Cooking with leftover wine-Chicken Piccata
Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Clubs' Chicken Piccata Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper
- Flour for drugging
- 6 tbl butter (cold)
- 4 tbl olive oil
- 1/4 c lemon juice
- 1/3 c white wine
- 1/4 c chicken stock
- 1/4 c capers
- Italian parsley for garnish
Directions:
- Pound chicken thin between plastic wrap. Season with salt and pepper and drudge in flour.
- Heat up olive oil and 2 tbls butter on medium high heat, once the butter starts to foam, add chicken and sear until golden brown. turnover and sear for another 2 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
- In the hot pan, add lemon juice, wine and stock be sure to scrape the bottom of the pan as you deglaze with the cooking liquid and bring just to a simmer.
- Place chicken back in pan, cover and cook for 5-7 minutes until chicken is fully cooked and then remove chicken from the pan and place on a plate to rest.
- Remove pan from heat and add remaining (cold) butter and whisk vigorously until all butter is melted. Add capers and parsley. Taste test and add salt and pepper as needed. Spoon sauce over the chicken breasts and serve with steamed broccoli or pasta.
For more information on Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club visit:
www.SuperstitionMountain.com or phone:480-983-3200