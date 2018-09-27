The Wiz to Tempe Center for the Arts Sept 28-Oct 14
The Wiz is a soul, R & B and pop version of the classic Wizard of Oz story by Frank Baum. It first appeared on Broadway in 1975 where it won 7 Tony Awards. Shortly after it was made into a cult classic film featuring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson
The Wiz is Black Theatre Troupe's season opening show and will be the first time this company has performing at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
The Wiz features a 15-piece live orchestra of local musicians.
The classic story of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, The Lion and Tin Man is told in the context of modern African American culture, with songs created by Charlie Smalls including "Ease on Down The Road"
For tickets and information visit: $38 at www.blacktheatretroupe.org or https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/
Tempe Center for the Arts 700 W. Rio Salado, Tempe, AZ 85281
Cancer Bake Sale for Ms. Hernandez
Emilia Hernandez a kindergarten teacher at Jack Barnes Elementary. She has been battling cancer for 2 years and though she is tired she still continues to show up for her students. They now want to stand up for her.
They're having a bake sale at their school Jack Barnes Elementary (20750 S. 214th street, Queen Creek 85142) from 4:30-7:30pm today.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/JackBarnesPTO/posts/
Debbie Gaby's Celebrity Catwalk
Mark your calendars because Debbie Gaby Charities Celebrity Catwalk returns to celebrate its eleventh biennial walk down the runway at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia (4949 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253) in Paradise Valley on October 16, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This year's event will be chaired by Debbie Gaby, Bea Rocklin, Mary Meyer and honorary chair, Ilana Ruber Lowery. Beneficiaries will include many of Debbie Gaby Charities, along with Act One, YWCA, The Phoenix Heart Ball and Ballsfest. Bob and Pat Bondurant will be this year's Hope Award honorees and a very special community member will also be recognized through the inaugural Honor Health Len Gaby Award.
For more information on purchasing tickets, hosting a table, donations or sponsorship, please call 602-821-6000 or visit www.debbiegabycharities.org.
Tara at the Movies: The Sisters Brothers
Who didn't love John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell when they teamed up for the comedy "Stepbrothers" years ago? Now, Reilly has a 'new' brother played by Joaquin Phoenix in a movie called "The Sisters Brothers." They play bounty hunters Eli and Charlie Sisters and critics are calling the movie a 'fresh take on the Western."
For more information on the movie, The Sister Brothers visit: http://tickets.thesistersbrothers.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
The Garden Guy: Fall Flowers
Coming up to the most productive time of the year for gardening in the southwest. The first thing to remember is that soil needs a lot of organic material. This makes for a richer, more productive, chemical-free garden. Lay down a 6" layer of compost, then add blood meal and soft phosphates. If you don't want the backbreaking work of tilling the soil, just build a raised garden about 12 to 18 inches high. Fill it with pure compost or an organic planting mix. To increase your changes of a success in the garden, plant companion plants like thyme, mint, lavender and alyssum throughout your garden. These plants are all-natural insect repellants. When the weather starts cooling down plant winter vegetables like artichokes, bush beans, carrots, garlic, lettuce, onions, peas, radishes, spinach and strawberries. Be sure when watering that it goes at least 6 inches into the ground each time you water. And make sure to cover the surrounding soil with 2 to 4 inches of mulch.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Dr. Kevin Leman: When Your Kid Is Hurting: Helping Your Child through the Tough Days
Dr. Kevin Leman is an internationally known psychologist and New York Times bestselling author of more than 50 books, including The Birth Order Book and Have a New Kid by Friday. He is tackling a hot topic in his new book, When Your Kid Is Hurting: Helping Your Child through the Tough Days (Revell/Baker Publishing Group, September 4, 2018), where he walks parents through tough situations their child may face and gives them the tools to help children face adversity in a way that strengthens the parent-child bond and prepares them for the future.
To purchase Dr. Leman book on Amazon visit:
https://www.amazon.com/When-Your-Kid-Hurting-Helping/dp/0800723066/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1535395729&sr=1-1&keywords=When+Your+Kid+Is+Hurting%3A+Helping+Your+Child+Through+the+Tough+Days
For more information on Dr. Leman: http://birthorderguy.com/
Make $100/hour welding underwater
It's a career in high demand, and for kids straight out of high school, it could be an opportunity to make upwards of $100 an hour or more. That's if you can stomach the pressure of being underwater, in a confined space, and in most cases in complete darkness. It might be as close to being an astronaut as you might ever feel. The Underwater welding school in Goodyear offers an underwater welding program.
Right now, it's open enrollment time, as classes begin October 23rd. If it sounds odd to you, that there is an underwater welding school in the desert, it's not strange at all to the owners who began the business about two years ago. The weather in Arizona makes it ideal, they tell us. And, with job opportunities in Texas and in the Gulf of Mexico, the Valley of the Sun becomes the perfect location for a school like this, Admissions Director, Frankie Smith explains. Much of their work and training also takes place at Lake Pleasant. And, if you ever wondered who fixes underwater piping, city plumbing and sewage issues, and underwater fiber optic cables, these are the divers they send in.
For more information: https://divecdi.com/ or call: (623) 882-3483
Commercial Divers International Underwater Welding School
4055 S Sarival Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
