James Beard
Tickets are still available!!! If you're a foodie, this event is for you! Two nights full of James Beard chef's whipping up some of the best dishes you'll ever experience! And, you can still buy tickets to the be big James Beard dinner Friday Night at the Royal Palms.
A portion of the proceeds from The James Beard Foundation's 2019 Taste America benefit dinner will directly contribute to the Foundation's Scholarship Programs.
Thursday, September 19th with a RAISING THE BAR reception at Seventh & Union at Young's Market Company at 6:00 p.m.
Taste America's weekend in Phoenix will continue on Friday, September 20th, starting at 7:00 p.m. with a GALA BENEFIT DINNER at The Royal Palms Resort & Spa featuring a culinary dream team comprised of Arizona's top chefs, including Taste America's Visiting All-Star Tiffany Derry.
- Tickets still available for both nights!
To purchase a Capital One Access Pass and find full details about the Taste America series, visit www.jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica or call 480-951-2950.
The Garden Guy: Pueblo Grande Museum
Growing sustainable gardens, and conserving water are all lessons you can learn from looking into our past. At Pueblo Grande Museum, which is a point of pride for our city, they really show you just how the prehistoric Hohokam people lived, grew food and collected water in ways that sustained their community for years. Dave's out there getting a history lesson, and also showing us how we can incorporate some of the past into our future.
For more information: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/arts-culture-history/pueblo-grande
Pueblo Grande Museum 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
College Grad Pink Slip
The word "recession" has been creeping back into everyday conversation. If one were to occur, history shows that recent graduates are most at risk of losing their jobs if companies decrease staff.
Amy O'Neil, an HR expert with talent matching platform Avencia show ways recent grads can stand out at work.
Q: Why are recent college grads at a higher risk to get cut if a business downsizes during a recession?
- ● Employers generally want to keep employees who have been with the organization longer.
- ● The additional years of experience these employees have is valuable.
- ● The key for recent graduates is showing the employer that you are valuable to the organization.
Q: What are some ways recent grads can show their value?
- ● Have a strong work ethic. Demonstrate to the employer that you are committed to your role and the organization.
- ● Ask for more responsibility and be eager to learn more.
- ● We tell the candidates we work with to show initiative but don't come off too aggressive. You don't want employers to think you're impatient.
Q: How can recent grads show that they want to be with the company long-term?
- Express an interest in career paths within the company or the industry.
- Show that you are interested in learning about the "why" behind the business. This reframes the question of what the business does to why the organization exists and the impact it has.
- Demonstrate that you are committed to helping the team succeed.
- At Avenica, we work with recent graduates looking for their first job every day. We see a lot of graduates who want to stay with a company long-term; they're looking for stability.
Q: Are there any types of continued education that recent grads should be doing outside of work?
- Stay up-to-date on industry-specific knowledge.
- If your industry uses specific software programs, make sure you are staying current with these.
- Look into industry certifications to build your credibility.
- Continue developing your soft skills. This is our focus with recent graduates we work with at Avenica. These skills include communication, problem solving, organization and initiative.
If a recent graduate loses their job during a recession, how should they position that when applying and interviewing for new roles?
- Focus on transferable skills during job interviews. Talk about how you could use those skills in the new role you are applying for. Make sure these skills are also reflected on your resume.
- If you're asked about why you were cut from your previous position, you could say "the employer was making some tough decisions like everyone else due to the recession." Then, bring the focus back to your accomplishments that you had while in your previous role.
For more information: https://avenica.com/ or phone: 602-337-8726
Avenica 5110 N. 40th Street STE 106 Phoenix, AZ 85018
Alzheimer's- Family Cope/Right at Home
A staggering 50 million people currently live with a form of dementia, and there are nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. Dementia and cognitive change often affect a person's ability to perform everyday tasks such as dressing, personal hygiene, eating and managing personal finances. It also impacts communication and interactions with loved ones. With World Alzheimer's Day taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, Chris Martz from Phoenix Area Right at Home locations will explain how to detect the signs of Alzheimer's and dementia and help teach families how to cope and interact with their loved ones.
Warning signs include:
- Difficulty performing familiar tasks/locating familiar places like a bedroom or bathroom.
- Changes in personality. The personalities of people with dementia can change dramatically. They may become extremely confused, suspicious, fearful or dependent on a family member.
- A desire to "go home" even when already at home.
Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home.
For more information on the local Right at Home office, visit https://www.rightathome.net/scottsdale
ALS Patient Raises $55K/2019 Scottsdale Walk to Defeat ALS
The average yearly cost of patients living with ALS is $200,000, which is why community support and fundraising is so crucial. But now, ALS patients are also using their stories to advocate for finding the cure to this currently fatal disease. When Doug Clough was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, he only knew two things about the disease: Lou Gehrig died from it and he was at the game when Cal Ripken broke his consecutive games played record.
Today, Doug has become a fierce advocate for raising funds and awareness, having collected more than $55K for the ALS Association Arizona Chapter. Doug also speaks around the Valley, informing the community on the reality of living with ALS and how their help can make the lives of patients a lot more comfortable.
ALS Facts
- 5,000 people diagnosed each year
- 90% of cases occur without family history
- veterans are twice as likely to get ALS
- 2-5 years is the average life expectancy
- every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed & someone passes away
- $250,000 is the estimated cost for caring for a patient with ALS
(Source: ALS Association Arizona Chapter)
For more information: http://webaz.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=AZ_homepage
2019 Scottsdale Walk to Defeat ALS
- November 2, 2019
- Check-in: 8am
- Walk Start: 9am
- Salt River Fields 7555 N Pima Rd Scottsdale, Arizona
For more information: http://web.alsa.org/site/TR?fr_id=13769&pg=entry