Toasted Mallow
Toasted Mallow in Gilbert is unveiling pumpkin spice treats.
For more information: https://www.thetoastedmallow.com/ or phone:(480) 686-9071
Toasted Mallow: 1034 N Gilbert Rd #3, Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Garden Guy: ASU Prep Academy
Dave is paying for and prepping the ASU Prep Academy Garden.
ASU Preparatory Academy is chartered by Arizona State University and our students are Sun Devils.
The ASU Prep South Phoenix campus is in the heart of South Phoenix, surrounded by businesses and traffic. This is its second year as an ASU Prep school (previously known as Phoenix Collegiate Academy, or PCA)
The beautification of the front of our school will bring our students a touch of nature to our urban environment.
Students at ASU Prep South Phoenix learn in a college-preparatory environment that believes in mastery based personalized learning.
ASU Prep South Phoenix is a Title 1 school, with historically about 97% of students that have qualified for free or reduced lunch. The garden gift will be an exciting addition to the campus that will have a positive impact on our students.
The garden will bring students' learning to life, teaching them responsibility, nutrition, cooperation, and so much more!
For more information: https://asuprep.asu.edu/ or phone: 602-551-6594
ASU Preparatory Academy South Phoenix Primary/Intermediate School, 5610 S Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Eddie Johnson and Friends Celebrity Roast
This Saturday, September 14th at Talking Stick resort, Eddie Johnson will be roasted by his friends. Invited roasters for the dinner include: Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Roy Green, and Mark West. All proceeds will go to Eddie's adopted nonprofit, Helping Hands for Single Moms, providing scholarships and services for low income single mom college student families.
- Saturday, September 14, at 6:00pm
- Tickets are $150
- Table of 10 is 1500
- Talking Stick Resort 9800 Talking Stick Way
3rd Annual Eddie Johnson and Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament
- Saturday, September 14, 2019 Tee off: 7:30am, shotgun start
- Talking Stick Golf Club
- 9800 Talking Stick Way Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- Continental breakfast and lunch include
- Golf tournament -- foursome is 1000
- Golf tournament individual golfer ticket is 250
For more information: https://helpinghandsforsinglemoms.org/
Midlife Metabolism
Eat, Live, Thrive Diet: A Lifestyle Plan to Rev Up Your Midlife Metabolism, unravels the mystery of why women gain weight as they age and offers a sustainable plan to permanently lose pounds and inches that addresses the whole woman body, soul and spirit leaving behind the 'one size fits all' mindset and instead implementing a realistic, multi-faceted approach to total transformation by changing habits from the inside out.
Eat Live Thrive Diet co-authors and nationally-known women's health and weight loss experts Danna Demetre and Robyn Thomson, invite local area women to attend a free lecture, Q&A, and book signing on Saturday, September 14th at 10am at the Vu Bistro. An optional Eat Live Thrive luncheon follows.
Eat Live Thrive Diet Luncheon Option - $20
Free Lecture & Book Signing/ Q & A Session for Women
Discover Your Personal Carbohydrate Threshold
Uncover the "food culprits" sabotaging your health and weight loss
Learn new ways to improve your health and turn back the clock naturally
- Saturday, September 14th 10am
- Vu Bistro, Fountain Hills
- 14815 Shea Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
To register online visit: https://leanhealthyageless.com/vu/
For more information visit: www.EatLiveThriveDiet.com
Blue Jeans for Babies
September is NICU Awareness month and according to March of Dimes research, half a million babies are born premature or with birth defects each year. This Saturday the community is coming together for a special event called Blue Jeans for Babies at NYDJ's Scottsdale Fashion Square location, and the best part is 20% of your purchase benefits March of Dimes AZ
Premature birth & its complications are the #1 cause of death for babies in the US
Blue Jeans for Babies celebrates women and connects the community with MOD's mission for healthy moms & strong babies
Blue Jeans for Babies
- NYDJ Scottsdale Fashion Square
- Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- FREE
- 20% of your purchase benefits March of Dimes AZ
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-jeans-for-babies-tickets-69211125339