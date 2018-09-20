The Garden Guy: Diamondbacks Vertical Garden
A year ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks added D-backs Greens, a vertical urban garden, sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, at Chase Field to provide sustainability and educational opportunities each season. D-backs Greens is located on the northwest wall of the stadium, just outside the main gates and is visible to all fans.
D-backs Greens contains nearly 200 assorted herbs, including sweet basil, chives, garlic chives, lavender, oregano, rosemary and more that changes seasonally. The garden was designed and created by a local company, Flower Street Urban Gardens, and features 180-square feet of vertically-hanging planting space. With the support of UnitedHealthcare, the D-backs uses D-backs Greens as an educational tool to teach fans about sustainability efforts and encourage healthy eating. As part of the D-backs' sustainability efforts, the team utilizes compost produced in part from organic material collected from ballpark kitchens to enrich and enhance the soil in the garden.
Earlier this year, the D-backs were awarded with the Green Sports Alliance Innovator of the Year award.
For more information on D-backs Greens and all of the team's sustainability efforts, visit: www.dbacks.com/green
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: "Life Itself"
To learn more about the movie,"Life Itself" visit: https://www.lifeitself.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:
https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
18 Mesa schools named to the 2018 list of "America's Healthiest Schools!"
The list, published today by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, identifies 461 of the nation's healthiest schools based on the school's ability to meet a rigorous set of criteria including serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education, and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation believes every child deserves a healthy future. For more than a decade, Healthier Generation has been empowering kids to develop lifelong healthy habits by ensuring the environments that surround them provide and promote good health. Driven by our passion that all young people deserve a chance to live healthier lives, our work has helped more than 28 million kids across the country.
To view the complete list of America's Healthiest Schools and to learn more about Alliance for a Healthier Generation: visit HealthiestSchools.org.
