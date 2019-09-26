Toll Brothers: Home Design & Development Trends
New permits for single-family homes reached their peak in July. It was the highest number of permits in a single month since August 2007, according to the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. But a home is no longer just a place to rest your head. It's about expressing your sense of style, with colors, special finishes and even outdoor kitchens, basements and she sheds.
- Homes are places to raise our families, but they also are an expression of our personal style. And there have never been more options to do that than now, with everything from masterfully designed kitchens to smart homes, she sheds, secret rooms, and more.
- Nationally, home construction jumped 12.3 percent last month to a 12-year high, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
- Locally, home construction is booming, too, as more people moved to Maricopa County than any other county in the nation last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. That made Maricopa County the fastest-growing county in the nation for three consecutive years.
- This influx of new residents, along with low interest rates and a healthy economy, are driving new home sales in metropolitan Phoenix. The number of new permits for single-family homes reached their peak in July, with the highest number 2,227 in a single month since August 2007.
- With the demand for housing comes a shortage of labor and materials.
- Another popular addition to today's homes is the "she shed." With a nod to the man cave, the she shed is a small building off of the main home reserved expressly for women to relax and pursue their interests.
- Some she sheds are dining sheds, while Zen sheds are focused on a woman's health and wellness.
For more information, visit www.Tollbrothers.com.
Farm & Craft: The Probiotic Bowl
Farm & Craft in Scottsdale has announced a partnership with Valley of the Sun United Way to raise money and help fund community gardens throughout the Valley. Starting this week, the local restaurant will donate 50 percent of the sales from their signature Probiotic Bowl, on both the lunch and dinner menu, to the local United Way chapter who fights to break the cycle of poverty for kids, families, and the neighborhoods in Maricopa County.
The Probiotic Bowl is made of warm garbanzo beans with olive and tomato, quinoa tabbouleh, local red beet power kraut, shaved pickled cucumber, romaine hearts and cucumber herb yogurt sauce. The money raised by Farm & Craft will directly benefit the local charity and its efforts to bring community gardens into neighborhoods to provide a simple way to make healthy eating easy.
Farm & Craft has recruited support from local businesses Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars and Garden Goddess to utilize their products in the Probiotic Bowl and further expand this community partnership.
For more information visit: www.ilovefarmandcraft.com.
Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Farm & Craft is located at 4302 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale.
Kosher Bakery: Lior the Baker
Lior the Baker is a Handcrafted Jewish Israeli bakery, for this upcoming holiday they are preparing for all the people that celebrate around the table all the traditional baked goods
- traditional & round handcrafted challah
- babka from laminated dough
- a wide variety of sweet and savory pastries
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/liorthebakerLLC/
10953 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, # 105 Scottsdale, Arizona 85259
Phoenix Moto Girls: Motorcycle Safety
It's motorcycle riding season, Phoenix Moto Girls are informing the public on safety and group riders that will help bring awareness and keep everyone a bit safer on the roads.
Phoenix Moto Girls is an all women only motorcycle riding group in Arizona. Over 600 women members and we do lots of rides here in the area as well as help in the community doing benefit rides and help to empower other women wanting to follow their dreams of riding.
HOV lanes. Not only why we are allowed to use them but, how important they are to our safety
Group rides. Not many people know what to do when they come up on a group of 20 bikers staggered in formation. What to do at stop signs, not merging in the middle of the group and why...etc. Things to be aware of and watch for.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/phoenixmotogirls/
Recovery Expo
The event, CARE (Celebrate the Art of Recovery Expo) is a day of resources for saving lives. 70 community providers will be on hand hosting their booths to give attendees info about suicide prevention, substance addiction, counseling services, and all behavioral health.
CARE is taking place at Phoenix Convention Center, West Building 301 C and D on Saturday, Sept 28th from 10am-2pm. It is FREE and open to the public.
For more information visit these websites:
- CARE https://www.celebratetheartofrecovery.org/
- CBI https://communitybridgesaz.org/
- Holdfast Recovery www.holdfastrecovery.com
Awesomesauces Bowls
Awesomesauce offers natural and fresh bowls with all the major ingredients to make a healthy, fresh and satisfying meal.
For more information: https://awesomesaucebowls.com/
Maz Jobrani @ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thursday, September 26th 8:00 PM
- 18 & over |GA: $24.00 / $30.96
- Friday, September 27th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over |GA: $24.00 / $30.96
- Friday, September 27th 10:00 PM
- 21 & over |GA: $24.00 / $30.96
- Saturday, September 28st 7:00 PM
- 21 & over |GA: $28.00 / $35.34
- Saturday, September 28st 9:30 PM
- 21 & over |GA: $28.00 / $35.34
VIP Tickets: $65.00 / $75.89
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
What's Donatable
Time for a little 'spring cleaning'! It's always a good idea to straighten up before the holiday decor comes out! But what is donatable? Does Goodwill want another foam finger? Do they want more mason jars without lids? What exactly is Goodwill looking for, what can they accept, and what should you just toss out?
What is Donatable?
- Appliances, Bedding, Books, Accessories
- Electronics, Kitchenware, Linens, Furniture
- Musical Instruments, Mobility items, Toys
- Knick-knacks, Games, Sports Equipment
For more information on Goodwill and store locations visit: https://www.goodwillaz.org/