Alice Cooper’s 18th Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser
Known as one of Phoenix’s signature holiday events, Alice Cooper’s 18th Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser will bring together Michael Bruce, Neal Smith and Dennis Dunaway from Alice Cooper’s original band, along with Rob Halford, front man for Judas Priest and Joe Bonamassa, one of the world’s greatest living guitarists and more. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers. “As always, Solid Rock is trying to put together a show with new and classic headliners. The uniqueness of this concert is that you’ll never see this caliber and variety of artists on the same stage again. Come join our ultimate Christmas party and help support the teens at The Rock Teen Center.” Alice Cooper
The annual fundraiser for teens returns to the historic Celebrity Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th, and will also include performances from the Solid Rock Dancers and the winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Musical Talent Search, Alice’s own version of American Idol. Tickets prices range from $50-$220 (VIP $800), and go on sale Monday, October 7th at 10 a.m. at Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix, or online at www.celebritytheatre.com. To charge by phone, call 602-267-1600. All ages welcome.
- Alice Cooper’s Rock Teen Center
- 13625 N. 32nd St. Phx, AZ 85032.
- Website: www.alicecoopersolidrock.com
- Phone: 602-522-9200
- The Teen Center is FREE and open to all teens 12-20 years old Monday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Nightmare On Princess Drive: Area 51
Enter at your own risk! Access is granted for you to get past an entire squad of government cronies protecting Area 51. The Plaza Bar has been invaded by aliens and intergalactic extra-terrestrials. Enjoy our 10th Annual Nightmare on Princess Drive Halloween. Specialty cocktails, live DJ and the ever-popular costume contest set the stage for an out-of-this-galaxy night.
- Nightmare on Princess Drive: Area 51
- November 02, 2019 - November 03, 2019
- 9:00 PM - 2:00 AM Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States, 85255
- Website: https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/events/scottsdale/nightmare-on-princess-drive
- Phone: (480)-585-4848
- Event open to ages 21 and older, admission complimentary. Martians can reserve a table and bottle service by calling 480-585-2694.
Toca Madera
Toca Madera just opened its first location in Arizona last week. From the sophisticated design and theatrical spirit to the polished Mexican fare and dynamic farm-to-glass cocktail program, every element has been precisely chosen to provide an unparalleled dining experience.
• Toca Madera’s 8,000-square-foot space, located on Goldwater Boulevard in the new luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square, opened its doors just last week.
• The menu is composed of Mexican cuisine with a strong focus on pairing bold flavors with the highest quality seasonal and organic ingredients. Menu diversity is a hallmark, with meticulous attention paid to vegan and gluten-free options.
• Toca Madera’s “farm-to-glass” bar program uses fresh, seasonal ingredients in craft cocktails and features a wide variety of fine tequilas and mezcals. Keifer Gilbert will demo the Ghost Rider cocktail.
• Fun environment to celebrate Halloween. The bar and lounge -- The vibe is a bit more intimate, especially later into the night.
For more information: www.tocamadera.com
Toca Madera: 4763 N. Goldwater Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Garden Guy: Rocker 7 Farm Patch
Looking for a true family pumpkin patch, a crop maze, hayrides? How about a sunflower field, or a petting zoo? Look no further than the west Valley. Check out the Rocker 7 Farm Patch right on Broadway in Buckeye
- Farm Fun Activities
- Kids love playing in our corn bin! All about the Rocker 7 cow train.
- Explore our huge corn maze in Buckeye, Arizona!
- Meet and greet without fuzzy petting zoo friends! Let the little ones explore our play areas!
- Kids will love exploring all the farm has to offer! All of the following activities are included in your daily admission:
- hayride
- crop maze
- sunflowers
- petting zoo
- jumping pillow
- tractor tire playground
- educational barn
- corn seed box
- hay pyramid
2019 admission is $9 (plus tax) on Fridays, $10 (plus tax) on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission includes ALL farm activities, including the hayride! Pumpkins and concessions are sold separately.
For more information: http://rocker7farmpatch.com/ or phone: 623-208-8676
Rocker 7 Farm Patch: 19601 W Broadway Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Spirit of Arizona Tours
New company in town offering haunted and dark history tours
For more information: https://spiritofarizonatours.com/
Lara Piu Author, Psychic, Medium & Founder of Live to Listen
Lara always had a strong intuition, but she didn't trust it because sometimes it led her down a dead-end road. But after a divine intervention saved her life in 2006, she spent the next decade developing a way to tune out the distractions and tune into the divine. Now a Certified Growth Coach, Psychic, and Medium, Lara founded Live to Listen in 2016 to help busy women live an inspired, fulfilling, and divinely-led life, and be their own psychic.
Yes, the veil between us and "the other side" is thin during this time of year, which makes it easier for everything (the good, the bad and everything in between) to come through, BUT there's nothing to fear. Here's why:
- a “dark” spirit or energy can only have power over us if we are afraid
- we can clear of unwanted energies in the home
What to do:
1.If you feel there’s something in your house:
- turn the lights on,
- send it lots of love, and
- tell it in a loving and firm way: it’s time for you to leave, go to the light
2. Use this unique opportunity to tap into your intuition:
- Listen,
- Document
- Validate
Lara Piu next Sweets and Spirits event will be on Nov. 19 at 2 at Hera Hub Phoenix.
For more information: www.live-to-listen.com