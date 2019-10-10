Tupan Bie Bulgarian Folklore Festival
Join us for this classic celebration of Bulgarian traditions, customs and get acquainted with the Bulgarian dance, musical and verbal art. During the festival you will be able to try a variety of delicious food from different regions of our beautiful country.
- October 12, 2019
- 3pm
- Phoenix Center for the Arts
- 1202 N 3rd St
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Free parking
- $10 ages 12 and up
- Ages 11 and under free
For more information: www.tupanbie.wixsite.com/tupanbie-phoenix
Candytopia
Candytopia, the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted over one million guests across the country, is thrilled to announce it will be bringing its confectionery wonderland to Scottsdale for a limited-run engagement on October 11, 2019. The new location will make its debut at Scottsdale Quarter (15059 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254), the popular open-air lifestyle center that's one of Scottsdale's top shopping destinations.
The space will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations including a marshmallow pit filled with over 250,000 foam marshmallows; an underwater-themed wonderland with fantastical candy covered sea creatures; a rainbow-filled room with flying unicorn pigs and confetti explosions galore, along with many more sweet surprises. Candytopia Scottsdale will also feature new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to the location that will thrill locals and visitors alike.
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: $28
- Kids (4-12): $20
- Kids (3 and under): Free
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.candytopia.com
The Garden Guy: Mother Nature's Farm
The Best rated pumpkin patch, according to the New Times, and probably Arizona's best kept secret, is right in our own backyard. Mother Nature's Farm in Gilbert
You can pick the perfect pumpkin, walk or run in the Alexander Maze and Shop at Maneau's Market for great holiday decorations and accessories.
For more information: http://mothernaturesfarm.com/
Mother Nature's Farm-1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85233
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Anthony ONeal / Debt-Free Degree
How about some practical advice on what you can do from middle school to high school to prepare your kids for college and having a "Debt-free Degree." We've got advice for parents from Dave Ramsey's team of experts. His name is Anthony ONeal, and he's launching his new book this month, "Debt-Free Degree," and will be in Phoenix for a book tour on October 10. He and Chris Hogan are hosting an event that evening, as well.
Anthony ONeal 's book Debt Free Degree: The Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Your Kid Through College Without Student Loans will publish on October 7. Anthony is a national best-selling author, millennial expert and the author of the Graduate Survival Guide. After a series of poor choices as a teen, he wound up homeless, dropping out of college and deep in student loan and credit card debt at the age of 19. Now as a financial expert, he's made it his mission to help students make wise decisions about their futures and travels the country to educate them on how to do college without debt.
How to cash flow your child's college education and what to do at each stage from middle school to high school
- Plan ahead in middle school.
- It's never too early to start saving for college.
- Consider starting a 529 or an ESA.
- Encourage your kids to dream, have the money talk and start planning.
- Let them know now that student loans aren't an option. Debt doesn't open doors. It closes them.
2. Prep in high school.
- You can start at any stage, but the earlier the better.
- There are three ways to pay cash for college at any stage.
- Saving money.
- Send them to a college you can afford. Stay in-state.
- Ignore the stigma of community colleges- the savings is worth it!
- Find out if your state has free or reduced in-state programs.
- Look for work-study programs or on campus jobs.
- Finding money.
- Have your teen commit to spending one hour a day to applying for scholarships. That's time they probably would have spent on social media.
- Apply for grants. They do not have to pay that money back.
- Work.
- Your kids can work in school. Parents, this isn't all on you!
- Students are more invested when they have skin in the game.
3. Short on savings? Look for alternatives.
- Explore trade schools.
- Take it one semester at a time. Save and keep applying for scholarships as you go!
- Your teen can work their way through community college.
- They may need to take a gap year to work and save for school.
- Remember, college does not determine your kid's success.
For more information and pre-sale of Anthony's book Debt-Free Degree visit: www.anthonyoneal.com
Tara at the Movies: Gemini Man
For more information on the movie: http://skydance.com/film/gemini-man/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Sabrina Lee: “Taking My Body Back"
"Taking My Body Back," is an inspirational story of Sabrina Lee losing everything and rebuilding her life into a whole new person. In her book she, describes all of the key factors that help her to get to where she is today such a support system, faith, mental health, obstacles and ultimately her journey to self-love/confidence.
This Sunday, October 13th, Sabrina Lee will be on the main stage at 2:00pm at the Women' s Expo. She will also have a booth at the Women's Expo, Saturday and Sunday, October 12th and 13th
- Arizona's Ultimate Women's Expo
- October 12 - 13, 2019
- Phoenix Convention Center
- Saturday 10AM ~ 5PM and Sunday 11AM ~ 5PM
For more information on the Women Expo visit: https://www.azwomensexpo.com/
For more information on Sabrina Lee: www.gracefulinthedetails.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake
- Four Peaks Oktoberfest is the biggest Oktoberfest in the Valley and it's a free family-friendly event!
- The three-day event kicks off Friday (tomorrow) and runs until 8PM on Sunday.
- The annual fundraiser benefits Tempe Sister Cities. The proceeds from Oktoberfest are used to send Tempe high school students to ten of Tempe's sister cities.
- The popular Das Aubachtal Sextett from Regensburg, Germany will return and perform. They are here to give us a preview of the entertainment!
- Admission is free, but VIP packages are available for purchase
- Friday, October 11: 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
- Saturday, October 12: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
- Sunday, October 13: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Location: Tempe Town Lake - 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
For more information: www.fourpeaksoktoberfest.com
Ryan House Fundraiser
Ellen Melon Author, Michael Stevens, is donating 100% of the net proceeds from all sales of his "ELLEN MELON products to local nonprofit Ryan House between now and Christmas 2019.
Ellen Melon book sales beneficiary is local non-profit Ryan House whose mission is to embrace all children and their families as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys through palliative and respite care that addresses the emotional, spiritual, and social needs of the family, continuity of care from diagnosis to end-of-life, expert care provided by our prestigious care partners and highly-trained staff and a loving community that offers ongoing support and compassion. Ryan House is the only facility of its kind in the state and only one of three in the country.
For more information on Author, Michael Stevens book "Ellen Melon" visit: www.ellenmelonchildrensbook.com
To learn more about the Ryan House, visit: www.ryanhouse.org