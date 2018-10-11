Bodies Revealed at the Odysea in the Desert
Developed by Premier Exhibitions Inc., "Bodies Revealed" features whole and partial scientific human body specimens that have been preserved through a process called polymer preservation. The exhibit is perhaps best known for showcasing full-body forms arranged in athletic poses lunging into a deep crouch, sitting at a table, kneeling with a bow in hand designed to help visitors better understand their own everyday movements. But it also includes dozens of human organs and other parts preserved to the cellular level, from the tiny trio of bones taken from the middle ear to the network of blood vessels usually hidden inside the kidneys.
- The BODIES REVEALED has over 200 actual human bodies on display that show a range of parts, organs both healthy and not and is an excellent way to learn about health.
- There are 9 galleries with different focuses nervous, circulatory, digestive etc.
- The exhibit is here for a limited time
- For more information visit: https://www.bodiesaz.com/
OdySea in the Desert is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256, within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. For more information visit www.OdySeaintheDesert.com
October 13th is Opening Day at Turf Paradise
The waiting is almost over for horseracing fans as Turf Paradise gets ready to start its 63rd season October 13th. In addition to a full card of live, local horseracing the day will also feature ceremonies honoring veterans and first responders. Plus, the first 5,000 paid admissions will receive a free Opening Day t-shirt.
Gates open at 11am October 13th and the first post time is 12:55. As always Grandstand admission is $3 and general parking is free.
Turf Paradise will also be holding ceremonies throughout the day honoring veterans, Native America veterans and first responders in addition to offering free grandstand admission to veterans, active military, as well as police officers and fire fighters. Beneficiaries of these events will be MCLEF (Marine Corp Law Enforcement Foundation) and the Southwest Indian Foundation. Iconic Track Celebrates With Free T-Shirts And Ceremony Honoring Veterans, First Responders
In addition to live horseracing, fans can watch, wager, and win on simulcasts from major racetracks from around the country. And for fans who can't get to the track, there are 58 Off Track Betting locations statewide.
The 131-day meet features a stakes program worth $2 million, including the $30,000 Bienvenidos Stakes on Opening Day October 13th. Other states races include the $75,000 Cotton Fitzsimmons Mile (Jan. 12) the $75,000 Phoenix Gold Cup (Feb. 9), and the $50,000 Turf Paradise Derby (Feb. 16).
Opening day is just the beginning. The season also includes:
- Two Day Breeders Cup Party November 2nd and 3rd (All day buffet on the 3rd)
- A Thanksgiving Weekend Party
- Super Saturday February 9th featuring the $75,000 Phoenix Gold Cup
- 63rd Anniversary Party featuring the $75,000 Cotton Fitzsimmons Mile January 12
- Wiener Dog Races March 9th
- Kentucky Derby Party May 4th
For more information: www.turfparadise.com or call: (602) 942-1101
Turf Paradise 1501 W. Bell Road Phoenix, AZ 85023
10th Annual Phoenix Suitcase Party
Pack your bags! Have you dreamed of stepping onto a private jet and being whisked away to a luxurious destination for the weekend? Your dream can become a reality on Friday, October 26th, at the 10th Annual Phoenix Suitcase Party presented by J&S Aviation and hosted by the Active 20/30 Club of Phoenix.
For the 10th year in a row, the Phoenix Suitcase Party will take guests on an aviation themed bash that culminates with 12 lucky guests boarding a private jet while partygoers watch them depart for an unforgettable weekend escape to either beautiful Huntington Beach, CA or fabulous Las Vegas!
This year, the party will take place at Gemini Air Group hangar (15003 N Airport Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260) within Scottsdale airpark at 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Tickets are $100 dollars ($135 for VIP) and include a night of fun, live music, dancing, food from the finest restaurants in the Valley, beverages, gaming, silent auction, raffle auction, and live auction in a private hangar at Scottsdale Airpark. Most notably, each ticket purchase contains a raffle ticket (additional raffle tickets can be purchased online and at the event) for a chance to win 1 of 2 weekend trips to Las Vegas and Huntington Beach! Raffle auction and live auction trip winners depart immediately from Suitcase Party on private planes to these destinations.
Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Children In Need Foundation. The Children In Need Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization created and maintained by current and past members of the Active 20/30 Club of Phoenix and all proceeds from the Club's fundraising activities help underprivileged children in Phoenix.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.phoenixsuitcaseparty.com
The Garden Guy: Cool Season Gardening
As the temperatures start to decline and cool weather approach it's time to start considering what you will be planting in your garden and pots. Here are some helpful hints for cool season gardening.
To start it is also good to occasionally change the soil in your pots and scrub the posts with a mixture of 1-part bleach and 10 parts water. Soil harbors pathogens and tends to build up after a couples of years of use.
For the garden try to plant greens and edible flowers in areas that receive afternoon shade. This is important because they thrive in the coolness of the morning sun, but don't like the heat of the midday and afternoon sun.
Add lots of organics to your soil, nothing can replace good old-fashioned compost though. It's filled with all the nutrients required to grow a garden, especially a winter garden. Garden soil should be well drained, so dig deep and add a lot of compost.
Things to consider planting include chard, spinach, lettuce, carrots, onions and sage. Anything planted by seed you must remember to keep that seed moist until it germinates, be sure the water penetrates at 6 inches into the ground each time you water.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
John McEuen Book Signing and Music Concert
John McEuen of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be signing copies of his new book, "The Life I've Picked" today at the Musical Instrument Museum (4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050). Books signing runs from 2- 4pm and is a free event. For more information: http://www.mim.org/events/john-mceuen-book-signing/
He will also be performing at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts (7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251) on Friday, October 12th. He will be performing with David Bromberg Quintet. Concert starts at 7:30 pm. For more information: https://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/david-bromberg/
For more information on John McEuen visit: www.johnmceuen.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnMcEuenMusic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.