Spooky Spot: The House of Haunts
Steve Birkett has an obsession with Halloween, which is evident in the transformation his house undertakes each October. There is a thunder and lightning show in the front yard and a wild west mine.
“I’ve always been in love with the old Legend City [theme park] and its Lost Dutchman Mine,” Steve says. “So, I made my walk-through [haunt] themed after that.” It’s populated by a dearly departed prospector, some mummies, and a variety of pop-up animatronics.
- Hours and Prices: Free, but donations are appreciated.
- 6:30-10 p.m. from Oct 27-31
- 8325 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/houseofhauntsarizona or phone 480-607-4402
The Screamery: Grand Opening
The Screamery ice cream parlor just opened up its 2nd Valley location in Chandler - Grand Opening Celebration on Oct. 26th.
The Screamery ice cream parlor recently opened its newest Valley location in Chandler and will host a big Grand Opening Celebration for the public on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They'll be serving $1 ice cream cones all day!
Customers will also be invited to take the “Farmhouse Challenge.” The Farmhouse is The Screamery’s enormous, 8-scoop ice cream sundae. The contest is: If two people can finish the Farmhouse sundae in less than 5 minutes, each person will win a complimentary Screamery t-shirt and they’ll get their photo displayed on the “Farmhouse Wall of Fame.”
• The Screamery is known for its old-fashioned simplicity. They use only premium milk and cream and all-natural ingredients. No chemicals, corn syrup, synthetic hormones, or pesticides are used.
• All of The Screamery ice cream is hand-crafted in Tucson.
• There are currently 7 Screamery locations in Arizona - 5 in Tucson and 2 in the Valley. There’s one location in Phoenix at Tatum & Shea Blvd. and one now in Chandler.
• The Screamery has 24 different flavors of ice cream on the menu at all times. They also feature two, non-dairy options.
• Their signature ice cream sundae is called “The Farmhouse.” It features 8 large scoops of ice cream with lots of different toppings and is loaded with warm cookies, brownies, and butter cake on the bottom. It is meant to be shared. Friends and families love to come in and share The Farmhouse!
The Screamery in Chandler is located at 140 N. Arizona Ave, Suite 106. For more information, call (480) 597-3322 or visit www.thescreamery.com
Men's Health: ReacTvate Vitality and Wellness Center
For more information: www.reactvatewellness.com or phone: 602-675-0066.
ReacTvate Vitality and Wellness Center: 5040 E. Shea Blvd #252, Scottsdale Arizona 85254
Thirsty Camel at The Phoenician
The Valley’s own Thirsty Camel at the Phoenician has made it onto Forbes’ prestigious “Best Hotel Bars in the World” list. Ranked amongst the best resorts in Milan, Paris, and Tokyo only 11 bars in United States have been given this incredible honor, and only one from Arizona!
- The Valley’s very own Thirsty Camel at The Phoenician has landed on the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide “World’s Bests Hotel Bar” list
- This incredible honor is only given to 44 bars world-wide!
- The recently renovated Thirsty Camel features modernized décor on both the inside and outside of the terrace, newly built bar and lounge chair areas, a stunning panoramic view, and an updated menu focused on regional flavors inspired by the Sonoran Desert!
To read Forbes list: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestravelguide/2019/10/15/forbes-travel-guide-worlds-best-hotel-bars/#4e66656a60b6
For more information on the Thirsty Camel at The Phoenician, visit: https://www.thephoenician.com/thirsty-camel/ or phone: 480 941-8200
Thirsty Camel at The Phoenician: 6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Garden Guy/ Desert Botanical Garden
Strange Garden is creeping back into the Garden, encounter weird sights, fun tricks and enchanting creatures. Stroll the trails to spot Villafane Studios pumpkin vignettes and Wild Rising glowing creatures. Dance until you drop with groovy ghouls at the Spooktacular monster bash. Kids, if you dare, come dressed to impress in your Halloween best. Kids 12 and younger can also pick up the perfect pumpkin to take home.
- Date: October 25, 2019 – October 26, 2019
- Time: 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
- Price: Included with membership or paid Garden admission, children under 3 are free
- Desert Botanical Garden 1201 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008
- For more information: https://dbg.org/events/strange-garden-2019/
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Denise and Katie Austin: free pop-up class
Denise and Katie Austin will be hosting a free pop-up class on Thursday, 10/24 from 6-7:30pm on the lawn at Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley.
Pop Up Workout Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/katie-denise-austin-scottsdale-workout-tickets-75410981275
Mountain Shadows Resort 5445 East Lincoln Drive Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
(5 Ways to get Fit)
1. Standing Abs (aka Denise and Katie’s “Core Crusher”)
- Demonstrate exercise
- Provide tips on why/how it works
2. Target Toner - Triceps
- Demonstrate exercise
- Why it’s important
3. The Butt Lifter
4. Leg Shaper – Thigh Toning
- Using booty band as prop
- Explain how and why it works
5. Waistline Trimmer – “No More Muffin Top”
(8 Small Life Changes)
1. Maintain good posture: Standing Not sitting
2. Eat lean clean and green: Shop the perimeter of the grocery store
- Eat a veggie at each meal
3. Tension Tamers: Stretching for stress release
4. Drink Water
5. Do fidget-cisers / Isometrics
6. Walk everyday
7. Smile and have a positive attitude
8. Don’t eat late at night, put a curfew on the kitchen
For more information: www.DeniseAustin.com
Finally Believe
How to Finally Believe In Yourself - Build a strong relationship with yourself. Date yourself. Guest-empowerment speaker-Ways to overcome "comparisonitis"
Sarah Pendrick is an international empowerment speaker, TV show host, self-love advocate, influencer, writer and humanitarian. Sarah is the founder of one of the first women supporting women movements, The GirlTalk Network. She is the creator and founder of the famous women’s event GirlTalk C+I, attended and celebrated by thousands of women around the country.
She is a leader in the women’s space, named one of Forbes top Female Entrepreneurs and travels around the world helping women connect, build community, inspire and live a life of true self love and fulfillment. UN sponsor awarded as Iconic Women Creating A Better World For All. Sarah launched her own show for Entrepreneur Magazine on August 8 with 10 million show subscribers and 360k IG followers.
- Self-talk - reprogram your thoughts, using affirmations and daily practice
- Discover your fears and obstacles
- Start honoring your wins and stop comparing
- Create and strengthen a good support circle- choose to be around those who show you what is possible
- Sarah Pendrick GirlTalk Network
- Website: https://www.girltalknetwork.org/festival
- Women Empowerment GirlTalk Festival Jan 24th to 26th
For more information: https://www.girltalknetwork.org/
Every Monday Matters
Every Monday Matters is a not-for -profit organization committed to helping individuals and organizations understand how much and why they matter to themselves, the community, and the world. Every Monday Matters provide the platform and programs that inspire and mobilize people to create this positive change...one person, one Monday, one action
For more information: https://everymondaymatters.org/