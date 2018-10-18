"Wizard of Oz"-inspired murals being painting at downtown Chandler's newest upcoming hotspot, Overstreet.
Local artist Keanen Kasten wants to bring downtown Chandler into its next phase.
The Scottsdale-born muralist is painting giant, colorful murals at LGE Design Build's upcoming downtown Chandler project, Overstreet. The "Wizard of Oz"-themed murals proudly state the intention to bring Chandler into a new era:
The murals tie in the presence of Flix Brewhouse, the United States' only first-run theater with a fully functioning microbrewery, which will anchor the 77,000 square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination in when it opens in December. Other notable tenants at Overstreet will include dining favorites Camp Social and Over Easy.
For more information about Overstreet, visit www.overstreetchandler.com
Overstreet is located at the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard
Bike Night is BACK at Tempe Marketplace
Whether you're a regular biker or weekend warrior, it's time to rev your engines because Tempe Marketplace is going full throttle for Bike Night, presented in conjunction with Cycle Rides. Drive in every Thursday night from Sept. 13 to Nov. 15 to see hundreds of bikes lining The District Street, hear rockin' live music and steal smoking deals on eats and drinks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Show your Class M driver's license to get a discount at the following Tempe Marketplace retailers during Bike Night hours:
Auntie Anne's
- Save 20 percent on your bill when you present your Class M License.
Bar Louie
- Save 10 percent off entire bill with Class M License.
California Pizza Kitchen
- Save 20 percent off your entire bill when you show your Class M License, excluding alcohol.
Dave & Buster's
- Spend $20 on a power card, get an additional $20 free and unlimited game play on non-ticketed games when you show your Class M License. Plus, enjoy $3, $4, $5 drinks and $5 bar bites for Happy Hour from 3:45-7 p.m. and during Late Happy Hour after 10 p.m.
Genghis Grill
- Present your Class M License and receive $2 well drinks.
Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
- Show your Class M License and enjoy happy hour prices on drafts during Bike Night. Valid only at Kabuki Tempe.
King's Fish House
- Bring your Class M License to get a free appetizer when you spend $25 or more. Limit one per table.
Lucille's BBQ
- Show your Class M License and receive $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
Mojo Yogurt
- Receive 25 percent off all yogurt and smoothies when you show your Class M License.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Save 20 percent off any purchase with an Class M License.
Slices
- Show your Class M License and get 2 slices and a 20oz. drink for $6.99.
Yogi's Grill
- Get a free drink or free 2-piece egg rolls when you spend $5 and show your Class M License.
For more information: www.tempemarketplace.com/event/bike-night or call: (480) 966-9338
Tempe Marketplace 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281
Swingin' Safari Mini Golf, LLC
Swingin' Safari Mini Golf is an indoor 18-hole glow in the dark mini golf and arcade! It is safari themed and we have life sized animals. It is a custom designed course and one of a kind. You start out in base camp looking for poachers. There are 7 rooms you will enter, and each room has a different sound effect to match.
- The Fundraiser Friday is for Kyrene De Cielo school, and Saturday For AZ working Adult chapter of the hearing loss association.
- Birthday parties, Team building, Corporate Events, Private rentals (BYOB private event license)
- Offering GMAZ viewers $1 off when they mention they saw us on your segment
Swingin' Safari Mini Golf, LLC is located at 3875 W. Ray Rd. #8 Chandler 85226
For more information: www.safarigolfaz.com
The Garden Guy: Planting wildflowers
Around this time of year, the nights are cool, and the days are warm and that means it's time to seed our homes with desert wildflowers. They survive in our soils with little water. Once established, a lot of desert wildflowers reseed themselves readily and are a great way to add spring and fall colors with little or no work. There are approximately 90 species of desert wildflowers, a lot of which are used for attracting birds and butterflies. They also attract a lot of beneficial insects that will help with pollination and pest control, which keeps with my philosophy of staying organic. Throwing wildflowers into parts of your yard that feel empty, garden areas, or in your front yard. They will grow virtually anywhere. Things to consider when planting wildflowers are finding an area with full sun, prepare your soil by loosening the soil to approximately 6-8 inches and then rake the soil smooth, removing the dirt clods. Once the soil is loose, mix your seeds with a little sand start to cast the seeds onto the surface of the soil. Rake the seeds into the soil, making sure these seeds are covered with 1/8 to Â¼ inch of soil. Start watering the seeds 3 to 4 times weekly until the seeds surface, then cut back the water to 1 time per week. You may need to cover your wildflowers with netting to keep the birds off until they are established. Some wildflowers to consider are desert marigolds, California poppies, gaillardia, penstemon, and Shirley poppies."
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Beautiful Boy
A few years ago, David Sheff and his son Nic published twin memoirs about Nic's decade-long meth addiction. The books became bestsellers as they were told from completely different perspectives. Those stories are now woven together in a very emotional film called "Beautiful Boy".
For more information on Beautiful Boy visit: https://www.beautifulboy.movie/home/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Tabitha's Heart: Killer Komedy
Killer Komedy a popular show in Chicago is returning to Mesa for one only this Sunday, Oct 21st at Comedy off Main Street (38 S MacDonald St. Mesa, AZ).
Several comedians will take the Stage in to raise money for Tabitha's Heart. a nonprofit that helps children in India who live in the slums get clothing, food and medical supplies.
For more information on Tabith's Heart visit: http://www.tabithasheart.org/
Tickets are $10. Doors open at 6:30 pm
For more information on Comedy off Main Street visit: http://www.comedyoffmainst.com/
Mediation Week
The American Bar Association's National Mediation week starts this Sunday, October 14th through Saturday, October 20th.
- Most couples do not know mediation is an option for them to move through divorce in a more amicable, friendly way
- People seem to be looking at how to achieve more peace in their lives and have changed their approach in how to resolve conflict
- High profile celebrities use mediation to work through their divorces and parenting issues
- o Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced they mutually decided to remain "partners in parenthood" even though they are no longer "partners in marriage"
- o Nia Vardalos and her husband chose mediation to avoid a "Hollywood tabloid affair"
- Current trends in divorce (bird nesting, co-owning the family business) make mediation a better choice for couples versus hiring 2 lawyers and ending up in a "win-lose" situation
To learn more about National Mediation week visit: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/dispute_resolution/events_cle/mediation_week/
