Valley Metro: Rideshare Month
October is Rideshare Month. Valley Metro encourages commuters to celebrate by taking an alternative mode of transportation to get to work.
- Last October, Rideshare Month participants collectively saved more than $20,000 and over 40 tons of pollutants.
Visit www.sharetheride.com to get matched up to share the ride. There are currently 50,000 registered users on the site.
GUS the Bus App
The City of Glendale is trying to keep up with all the latest ride-sharing apps and technology out there, by unveiling a new real-time Bus Tracking APP for the city.
GUS the Bus transportation service launched a real-time bus tracking app which gives riders an "Uber-like" experience. This is a new feature they are hoping will really benefit West Valley viewers.
For more information: https://www.glendaleaz.com/live/city_services/public_transportation/transit_services
David Clark, Creator, Keto by DKC
David Clark, Creator of Keto by DKC, has developed a 28-day keto meal plan. He has simple quick meals that he compiled these meals to help people have an easy enjoyable keto experience.
To learn more visit: https://ketobydkc.com/, www.Instagram.com/davidavidavid and www.Instagram.com/ketobydkc
Carlos Mencia @ CB Live
Show Times:
- Fri, Oct 4, 2019
- 7:30 PM
- Sat, Oct 5, 2019
- 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM
- Sun, Oct 6, 2019
- 7:00 PM
Ticket prices:
- General Admission $30.00
- VIP Includes: Ticket + Reserved Seating + Photo and Meet & Greet $50.00
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Short Term Goals: Dr. Karen Ruskin, PsyD, LMFT
Why setting shorter term goals is better than setting longer term goals.
To learn more visit:
https://www.inc.com/amy-morin/im-a-psychotherapist-who-sets-30-day-challenges-instead-of-long-term-goals-heres-why.html?cid=sf01001
For more information on Dr. Karen Ruskin, PsyD, LMFT: https://www.drkarenruskin.com/
The Garden Guy
How to pick the best produce at the Store, finding what's fresh and ripe plus, the healthiest fruits and vegetables you should be eating.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
SEA LIFE Arizona's Underwater Superhero Spooktacular
Seeking something not-so-spooky to do with the kids this Halloween? Then stop by SEA LIFE Arizona's Underwater Superhero Spooktacular, a festive, family-friendly celebration complete with Superheroes, costumes, some unconventional pumpkin carving and plenty of goodies and prizes up for grabs.
Stop into the aquarium inside Arizona Mills Mall weekends throughout October to enjoy activities aimed at boys and ghouls of all ages. Kids can test their superpowers against the SUPER 5 with interactive superhero pods throughout the aquarium. Do you have a grip as strong as a sea star? Pinchers as strong as a crab? Camouflage like an octopus? Now you can find out! And, check out our Superhero underwater pumpkin carving on Friday's, Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.!
- SEA LIFE Arizona's Halloween Spooktacular
- October 4-31, 2019
- 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #145, Tempe, AZ 85282
For more on SEA LIFE Arizona, visit: www.VisitSeaLife.com/Arizona then click on events.
The Scottsdale Princess' Seasonal Job Hiring
Scottsdale Princess is hiring 175 Christmas crazed colleagues for full and part time positions. Salary ranges from $12-$20/hour, and the coolest part is 90% of our Christmas hires stay on to become permanent colleagues after the season is over.
Job Fair Dates and Times:
- Thursday October 3rd 1-4pm
- Friday October 4th 9am -12pm
- Tuesday October 29th 1-4pm
- Wednesday October 30th 9am-12pm
- Address: 7575 East Princess Drive Scottsdale Arizona, United States 85255
For more information: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairmont-scottsdale-princess/