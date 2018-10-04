Lyft providing free rides for people to get their mammograms
Banner Health and Lyft are teaming up to provide free Lyft rides for mammogram appointments during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These rides will be available in Arizona in select locations around Metro Phoenix, Tucson and Casa Grande.
The free rides include transportation to and from mammograms in Arizona the Phoenix area, Tucson, and Casa Grande. Once a person has made their mammogram appointment, they can schedule their free ride by downloading the free Lyft app either from the App Store or Google Play and using the code BANNERAZ2018.
For more information about how to secure a ride to and from a mammography screening, and for the select locations where this free ride service will be offered, please visit: www.bannerhealth.com/MammogramRides.
National Taco Day at CRUjiente Tacos
Taco deals include $4.50 Crunchy Pork Tacos all day. Happy hour special pricing for the Korean Fried Chicken ($3.50) or Pork Belly Taco ($3.50) from 3 to 6 p.m. will be available.
Spread of happy hour tacos, appetizers and cocktails
Dining room, bar, street art, chef's table and patrons
CRUjiente Tacos is recognized statewide for having the best tacos (voted best tacos by PHOENIX Magazine and Grand Champion of AZ Taco Festival)
For more information visit: www.crutacos.com or call: (602) 687-7777
CRUjiente Tacos 3961 E. Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Virtual Volunteer Tutoring Program Aims to Improve Literacy, Encourage Volunteerism
Vello, United Way's Groundbreaking Virtual Tutoring Program, Expected to Reach More than 4,500 Students Nationally Over the Next Year.
Vello, which fosters personal tutoring relationships between United Way volunteers and elementary school students who are looking to improve literacy and overall academic progress, launched locally last year in about 30 classrooms across the Valley. The groundbreaking program allows tutors to connect directly to classrooms through an online portal in a format similar to a web conference, and more than 75 corporate partners have signed on to aid in the effort.
Wells Fargo, American Family Insurance, Vanguard, Desert Financial, Freeport McMoRan, Burns and McDonnell, Nationwide, Edward Jones, PetSmart and local retiree communities are just a few of the partners involved in the campaign, with their workers and representatives making up some of the nearly 1,000 active tutors assisting with this year's efforts.
The students, too, are touting the program's successes, with nearly 90 percent of participants surveyed reporting that working with a Vello volunteer made them more excited about reading. Meanwhile, more than 80 percent of student participants said working with a Vello volunteer made them more excited about school, in general, while more than 85 percent of adult tutors acknowledged that volunteering for Vello made meaningful use of their time.
Last year's Vello launch included 30 Valley classrooms at seven schools, but in the coming year, between 50 and 70 local classrooms at 10 schools will participate in the program, including all classrooms within Glendale's Melvin E. Sine School. Vello will also expand its reach far beyond the Valley, with 15 United Way communities nationwide signing on to take part in the effort.
To learn more about Vello, visit www.vello.org.
