Valley Youth Theatre brings awareness to adoption & foster care!
Valley Youth Theatre is opening "They Chose ME!" an inspiring and beautiful musical about adoption and foster care told from the kids' point of view. On Oct. 17 and 24, the cast will be rehearsing from 8 until 9:30 a.m. (they're doing school shows that day).
There's more to this story than your standard youth theater production:
• VYT's director, Bob Cooper, is a former foster kid himself! As such, this story is extremely powerful for him. He is SO committed to spreading awareness and moving people to consider adoption.
• It's so much more than a show - VYT has invited adoption agencies across Arizona to have a presence at every performance - all in an effort to build interest in adoption and help Arizona's most vulnerable kids.
The Garden Guy
Zoology/Botany Garden Beds – Companion Planting, organic planting, natural pest control. Companion planting are called communities, these communities or poly-cultures are composed of symbiotic plant relationships that help prevent disease, repel insects and sometimes help take care of each other’s fertilizer needs. Pair that with organic gardening like using a natural fertilizer such as manure, worm castings, and chicken droppings which helps enrich the soil. With organic gardening, you’re letting the soil fertilize the plants. Oxygen in the soil causes roots to be able to penetrate deeper, resist diseases and grow better. Introduce air into the soil with aeration, digging approximately 2 shovels-full deep.
Raising Optimism in Our Children
Dr. Maylin is a wife, mother, and clinical child psychologist. She has spent the past 12 years working with children and families in inpatient units, residential settings, and in outpatient care. Through her clinical work she discovered everyone is really just doing the best they can for the children they care the most about. Through her personal experiences as a mom she discovered that parenting is HARD. Really Hard. What she also discovered is that being PROACTIVE rather than REACTIVE has made a huge difference in her confidence as a parent and in her relationship with her children. Dr. Maylin developed Raising Character as a way of integrating clinical knowledge and proactive parenting with the belief that raising children should be fun, enjoyable, and memorable. She’s on a mission to raise children we'll admire as adults.
Moonlight Over the Mound gala set for Saturday Oct 19 at Pueblo Grande Museum
The oldest museum in Phoenix, the Pueblo Grande Museum, is kicking off their 90th anniversary celebration with their inaugural fundraising event, Moonlight Over The Mound. Set for Saturday, October 19, the gala will focus on Sonoran Desert food prepared by the leading chefs in the Valley of the Sun and will be held at the museum.
Food Chair Velvet Button of Ramona Farms has assembled the best culinary experts in locally-sourced and historic cooking. The chefs participating are Brett Vibber of Cartwrights, Tamara Stranger of Copper and Cotton, Micah Wyzlic of Phoenix City Grille, and two indigenous Yaqui chefs from Tucson, Deilia Rivera and Mario Carmello. Each chef will offer three of their traditionally-based, bite-sized specialties. Guests will receive a limited-edition cookbook featuring recipes from the evening. Cocktails mixed by Adventurous Stills exclusively for the occasion will use local ingredients.
- Who: supporters of Pueblo Grande Museum and The Pueblo Grande Museum Auxiliary
- When: Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
- Where: Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 E Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034
Apache Lake Music Festival
Apache Lake Music Festival is a two-day music festival (October 18th and 19th) showcasing the best bands in Arizona. Celebrating its tenth year in 2019, the sounds and sights are some of the best the state has to offer, and the campsites on the lake’s beach are unbeatable. The festival has received critical acclaim as one of the best music festivals in the Southwest and is a fall tradition for festival goers. Over two days, the festival sees 1,500 people, incredible sunsets, and talented musicians. Be a part of ALMF, a festival that recognizes local talent and embraces the Arizona landscape and community.
- Sara Robinson Band will be performing Friday night, October 18th at Apache Lake Music Festival around 9 p.m.
Buck Cancer at Buffalo Chip Saloon
Fundraiser for the 100 Club of AZ to help support Firefighters Battling Occupational Cancer. All Funds raised during event will be donated to the 100 Club. The Buck Cancer event will be held at the Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek, tomorrow Friday, October 18th starting at 6pm.
Dozens of Firefighters are contracting occupational cancer every year in the valley and the 100 Club helps support the families of the Firefighters during their battle. Unfortunately, some firefighters are beginning to lose their battle with cancer.
