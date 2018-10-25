World Pasta Day at Parma Italian Roots
It's World Pasta Day and National Pasta Month! What better way to celebrate than at a Brand-New Valley restaurant: Parma Italian Roots that specialized in several different kinds of handmade pasta!
Hours:
- Sunday through Thursday 11:00 am - 9:30 pm
- Friday through Saturday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Happy Hour: Daily from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm - close
Bar: Open 'til close
For more information visit: www.ParmaItalianAZ.com or call (480)292-9900.
Parma Italian Roots- 20831 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 117, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Gators and Ghouls at Reptile Sanctuary
Gators and Ghouls, spend the evening with hundreds of reptiles, including alligators, crocodiles and snakes, and have fun with animal interactions, games and more.
Enjoy a safe place for some trick-or-treating, animal interactions and family fun at "Gators and Ghouls" on Oct. 26th.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society (PHS) will present this unique event at its nationally renowned reptile sanctuary in north Scottsdale. This is not meant to be a scary event. For some people, the snakes might be a little creepy, but PHS staff and volunteers can help them overcome that.
Once the sun goes down, people can borrow a flashlight to find the alligators and crocodiles from their reflective eyeshine.
The event will also feature:
- A chance to watch the alligators and crocodiles being fed
- Venomous snake feeding demonstrations
- Activities such as face painting and games
- A petting zoo
- A kids' costume contest at 7 p.m.
The cost per person is $15 for ages 5 and older; children 4 years and under are admitted free.
Advance tickets are required. Register online at www.phoenixherp.com; click on the Gators & Ghouls banner on the home page.
Proceeds from the event will help support PHS' mission of "Conservation through Education." The sanctuary is home to hundreds of native and exotic reptiles, many of them endangered.
Phoenix Herpetological Society Sanctuary- 28011 N. 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Arizona's Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree Arrives at the Outlet at Anthem
- This is the tallest fresh-cut tree in the state. The tree is 80-feet tall and 22-feet wide. It will be topped with a 3-foot copper star (a nod to the state's official metal.)
- The tree came all the way from Northern California/Oregon border on a flatbed truck.
- It takes a team of nearly a dozen decorators several weeks to adorn the tree with 5,000 ornaments and bows plus 10,000 (1.5 miles) LED lights.
- To secure the tree, it is lowered into a specially designed, permanent 3-foot-wide by 7-foot-deep well and Six guy-wires are attached to the top portion of the tree to keep it steady and secure throughout the holiday season.
- Nearly 120 gallons of fire retardant is sprayed on the tree for safety.
- The official tree lighting ceremony will be held Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. and will include a FREE concert featuring Epic Recording Artist, AJ Mitchell and The All-American Boys Chorus from Los Angeles.
For more details on the activities taking place at the Outlets all season long visit, www.outletsanthem.com or www.facebook.com/OutletsatAnthem.
The Outlets at Anthem are located on the I-17, 15 minutes north of the 101. The actual address is 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
Pomo Pizzeria Announces Grand Reopening, New Menu
Pomo Pizzeria is thrilled to announce that the doors to its downtown location will re-open on Thursday, October 25. The public is invited to the grand reopening with complimentary bites from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy samples of new menu items such as salumi boards, pastas and bruschetta. Everyone will be offered a welcome punch and end the experience with a Luna Gelateria gelato. The public is also welcome to attend a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. in front of the restaurant. After several weeks of closing their doors, the $250,000 remodel of the popular Phoenix spot, located at 705 N. First Street, Suite 120, will debut a more modern, urban feel and an enhanced menu.
This location will also roll out a new wine, beer and cocktail list. New plates on the menu include antipasti, bruschetta, salads, soups, and of course, pizza. Staff will sport fresh new uniforms.
In addition to the atmosphere and menu changes, Pomo's downtown location will have new hours. There will be no midday closing and guests can enjoy happy hour six days a week from 3 to 6 p.m. and reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close. Pomo will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an extended closing time of to 12 a.m. on the weekends. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.
Pomo Pizzeria's downtown location is located at 705 N. First Street, Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (602) 795-2555
Pomo Pizzeria Locations:
- Gilbert-366 North Gilbert Rd Gilbert, Arizona 85234 (480) 878-2222
- Scottsdale-8977 North Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, Arizona 85253 (480) 998-1366
For more information about Pomo Pizzeria, visit the website at www.pomopizzeria.com
The Garden Guy: Weed Control
Due to the drop-in temperature there is less evaporation and more moisture in the soil which causes the weeds to germinate. There are many steps you can take to help control the weeds in your yard. There is no way to completely eliminate weeds from your yard. Here are some common and natural ways to deal with weeds.
- Manually weeding: Using a shovel or your hands to remove the weeds
- Spreading corn gluten granules: This will prevent future weed seeds from germinating for a period of time, this will need to be reapplied each season and does not eliminate existing weeds.
- Spraying 10% vinegar solution: 10% Vinegar is very potent. Make sure you wear a mask, gloves and eye protection when applying as it may irritate your skin and eyes. This will kill existing weeds in your yard; it will not prevent any weeds from sprouting in the future. Be careful where you apply this as it may kill your grass and plants so only apply directly to the weeds. Do not apply if it is windy or raining.
You will want to follow all these steps and combine them to start a good weed care regiment for your yard. Everyone will have weeds in their yard from time to time, it is best to avoid chemical-based products when natural solutions work better and are much safer for you and your family.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Viper Club
The movie industry continues to change, with companies like YOUTUBE now getting into the action. And they nabbed a big star for their film Viper Club. Susan Sarandon plays a working class, single mom whose son, a freelance journalist, is kidnapped by ISIS while on assignment. She ends up relying on an underground community of donors and activists called "the Viper Club” to try and secure his release.
For more information on the movie, "Viper Club" visit: https://www.viperclubmovie.com/home/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:
