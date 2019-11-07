Cash Back Day
Savings destination, RetailMeNot, declares a new retail holiday that takes saving money to the next level: Cash Back Day! Hundreds of retailers are participating in Cash Back Day to help gift-givers get a head-start on their holiday shopping.
How to Redeem Cash Back Offers:
- Login or create a free account, choose and activate a cash back offer for where you want to shop online, then make the purchase with that retailer.
- Once approved, cash back rewards are delivered to your RetailMeNot Wallet (typically 45 days from the date of purchase) and can be redeemed via PayPal, Venmo or for an extra-value gift card just in time for last-minute or post-holiday shopping.
- Combine with other codes and sales for even greater discounts.
For more information and retailers participating in Cash Back Day visit: https://www.retailmenot.com/
Guinness Book World Record Attempt at TopGolf
An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hitting a golf ball simultaneously across the globe to celebrate the inaugural Topgolf Get Out and Swing Day. A synchronized swing will take place at all Topgolf venues in the U.S. and the U.K where nearly 2,000 Topgolf Associates and Guests will hit a golf ball at the same time. To kick off this record-breaking attempt, The Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph will take swings from the Topgolf Live event at Oracle Park in San Francisco, hitting Topgolf targets located on the diamond.
The effort is part of Topgolf’s newly launched Go Out Swinging brand campaign which builds the belief that Topgolf is a place to have fun and discover common ground no matter the occasion - for golfers and non-golfers alike. Starts today at 9:00 am.
Locations:
- Topgolf Glendale – 6101 N. 99th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305
- Topgolf Scottsdale at Riverwalk – 9500 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- Topgolf Gilbert – 1689 S. Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert AZ 85295
For more information visit: https://topgolf.com/us/
The Garden Guy: Gardening in the cold weather
Gardening in the cold weather might not seem fun but is not as hard as the experts would like us to believe. You must first put in the right types of plants. Trying growing carrots, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, sweet peas and lettuce like black Simpson and red sails. Purchasing the vegetables from a nursery in a six-pack container would be the best way to start and then plant them against a south facing wall, which captures the most heat from the sun. Along with this you can build a mini greenhouse out of PVC pipe and plastic to create warmer conditions for winter crops.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Midway
To this day, The Battle of Midway is considered one of the biggest military victories in U.S Naval history. Director Roland Emmerich has wanted to bring the story back to the big screen for years. He’s finally getting his chance….as “Midway” hits theaters this week, just in time for Veteran’s Day.
For more information on the movie: https://midway.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
2020 CBD Trends
Google search rates for the non-intoxicating cannabis derivative are climbing at massive rates, past Kim K and Beyoncé> CBD sales in the U.S. are expected to approach $13 billion by 2024 in the general retail space including grocery stores
• CBD Beauty Products/daily products like antiperspirant and lip balm
• CBD Athletic Wear from https://acabadaactive.com/: everything from tank tops to yoga pants, these are infused with CBD and will cost you a pretty penny from $120 - $180
• CBD Water demonstrate how to add CBD to water and what it’s used for. There are a ton of different flavors and uses for it.
• CBD Infused Food demonstrate the way to add CBD to a dish, tips on which types to choose and what kind of food to pair the CBD with, also can talk about restaurants having menu items that are infused with CBD
• CBD Yoga Retreats: Websites like https://www.bookyogaretreats.com/ you’ll find CBD inspired vacations. This retreat is unique and taking CBD to the next level. In this retreat, CBD is not limited to only being used for physical pain. They are going beyond. They will use CBD to guide you to a more awakened self and help you down a road to least resistance. CBD therapy can allow you connecting to a deeper sense of self without any side effects of tch since cbd does not leave us with a drowsy high feeling. It is an all-natural compound that can enhance our capability to relax, surrender, connect, and find gratitude. CBD yoga can help you reach new limits within your practice, all while feeling calm, not drowsy. Especially when you practice Yin and meditative flows, CBD can enhance your journey inwards and truly let us be present and content. Physical pain, emotional pain or stress or trauma are all connected. Yoga is about yolking the mind and body, CBD gives us a beautiful push in that direction and aids with healing in so many ways.
For more information on Wunder CBD visit https://www.cbdwunder.com/
Dr. Gilda Carle
Dr. Gilda Carle (Ph.D.) is the media’s Go-To Relationship Expert & Corporate Performance Coach, serving clients worldwide at www.DrGilda.com.