National Mimosa Day: Hash Kitchen
May 16 is National Mimosa Day and Hash Kitchen will be celebrating with its variety of one-of-a-kind mimosas.
Hash Kitchen's standout mimosa is the Lights Out Mimosa featuring strawberry boba, strawberry puree, prosecco, strawberry shortcake and cotton candy inside a giant lightbulb glass.
The popular brunch spot also offers mimosa flights with four flavors of mimosas.
Craft mimosas are available in a variety of flavors including strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, kiwi and passion fruit.
For more information and locations: https://www.hashkitchen.com/ or phone (480) 947-3214
VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen
Experience the mouthwatering flavors of authentic Cajun dishes, made fresh-to-order at Tempe's newest restaurant, VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen. The restaurant's official grand opening is Thursday, May 16, at 11 a.m. That day, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Tempe Diablos, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit. The civic organization's mission is to enhance and promote the community of Tempe. Last year, Tempe Diablos donated $900,000 to Tempe-area charities including funding student scholarships, teachers' awards and underwriting need-based services.
VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen is located at 1325 W. Elliot Rd., Suite 106, in Tempe, Ariz. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit: https://voodoodaddy.com/ or phone: (480) 659-6145
VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen- 1325 West Elliot Rd. Suite 106 Tempe, Arizona 85284
Intel: Science Fair on Steroids
It's being called the "Science Fair on Steroids" This week, the Phoenix Convention Center will be filled with 1,800 of the most promising young scientists from around the globe, all in town to attend the 2019 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF). Today is public day! So, anyone can come down and check out these cool science projects from 9am to 9pm.
For more information: https://student.societyforscience.org/intel-isef-2019-public-day
Phoenix Convention Center North Hall 4-5- 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Garden Guy: Fertilizer & Potted Plants
Talking the best fertilizers for summer, summer plants and gardening, and the best pots for your potted plants, what to look for, and the differences between clay pots, plastic pots, concrete and wooden containers, etc., and how to keep your potted plants alive through the heat.
5 ways to give your summer garden a boost:
(Source: Espoma.com)
There's no better way to enjoy your garden than by encouraging it to grow bigger and better. Before your summer veggies and flowers peak, take your garden to the next-level by refueling it. Knock-out these 5 essential tasks and your garden will thank you. You'll extend your summer season and ensure that your lawn and garden are in tip-top shape.
- Hydrate. When it's hot, dry and muggy, the best thing is a nice cold drink. Your plants need some H2O, too. The trick to keeping your garden hydrated during the hottest days is not to water more. It's to water smarter. Water plants deeply in the morning so they have the entire day to soak it up.
- Keep plants fed. Your summer veggies and flowers are hungry. Feed hanging baskets, container gardens and annuals with liquid Bloom! plant food every 2 to 4 weeks. Vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers are heavy feeders. Continue to feed every 2 weeks with organic fertilizers Tomato-tone or Garden-tone.
- Prune and deadhead. Extend the life of perennials by deadheading flowers as soon as they are spent. This will encourage plants to keep blooming as long as weather permits. Your roses will thank you. Prune tomato suckers and shrubs now, for fuller plants later.
- Mow lawns strategically. When mowing, keep the mower blades high (3" or higher) to encourage healthy roots. Cut grass in the evening to give it time to recover and keep yourself cool.
- Plant more! There are many quickly maturing plants that will thrive in summer gardens and be ready for harvest in the fall. Try planting radishes, cucumbers, beans and more. Sit back and relax! Take a good look at your hard work and dream about the rewards and bountiful harvests you'll enjoy in the months to come.
Best pots for your summer plants:
(Source: PlanetNatural.com)
- The right size: A container that is about one-third as tall as the plant (measured from the soil line to the highest leaf) often works best.
- Be Creative: When choosing pots for plants … be creative! Try anything from an old boot, to that 16th century Baroque urn you just "had to have."
- Good Drainage: Just about anything can be used as a pot for plants providing it drains well (roots will rot in soggy soil) and doesn't get too hot sitting in the sun. If the pot you select doesn't have enough drainage holes, make sure to drill at least one "good-sized" hole for every gallon of soil used. If you can't drill or punch holes into a particular planter, you can sometimes work around this, by planting in a separate pot and setting it inside the container you prefer.
- Holds the water: Some growers prefer glazed terra-cotta pots because they hold water much more effectively.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Keepers of the Wild Nature Park
In the little town of Valentine, this is where tigers and leopards roam inside a 501 (c-3) nonprofit animal sanctuary! And, it's also open to the public! The area is dusty, with lots of cages, but they care for and do rehab work with over 140 animals including a grizzly bear, a jaguar, tigers, leopards, cougars, primates, wallabies etc. They work with law enforcement and animal welfare agencies to assist with rescues, rehabilitation and providing a permanent home to both indigenous and exotic animals.
For more information: https://www.keepersofthewild.org/ or phone: (928) 769-1800
Keepers of the Wild Nature Park---13441 E Hwy 66 Valentine, AZ 86437
