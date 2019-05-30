Device Free Dinners
Serrano's Mexican Restaurants is launching #DeviceFreeDinner every Thursday night in partnership with nonprofit Common Sense Media's national #DeviceFreeDinner campaign.
With school out for summer, screen time for kids goes through the roof! Serrano's decided to dedicate a night where families can get back to basics and enjoy a family meal together free from device distractions. They've also developed a fun set of "Conversation Starters" to help engage families you never know when you might learn something new about a family member!
#DeviceFreeDinner Thursdays is a completely voluntary concept that encourages our guests to put away their phones and other devices to enjoy a meal with friends and family free from distractions. The Conversation Starters are there for fun and to jump start meaningful conversation.
As Serrano's celebrates our 100th anniversary this year, we've been focusing on getting back to our roots faith, family and food. #DeviceFreeDinner aligns with our focus and we hope families enjoy the idea as well as half-off kids' meals as much as we do.
Common Sense Media's #DeviceFreeDinner campaign was primarily designed to: Raise awareness about the importance and benefits of media balance and family interaction, as well help parents recognize their position as important role models of device use for their children; Encourage families to delineate specific screen-free times and places in their lives such as dinner, bedtime, and outdoor time.
#DeviceFreeDinner night every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. at Serrano's Mexican Restaurants, 5 locations in the East Valley, www.serranosaz.com
For more information on #DeviceFreeDinner and screen time tips for parents, visit www.devicefreedinner.org
Instagrammable Food
We've heard "do it for the 'gram" when it comes to experiencing new things for Instagram, but how about "eat it for the 'gram?"
What are some of the Tempe Marketplace tenants that have the most Instagrammable food? Instagram-worthy food from Churroholic, Zero Degrees and ITSUGAR.
- Tempe Marketplace
- 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281
- Website: www.tempemarketplace.com
The Black Moods
The Black Moods just finished tour with Whitesnake, broke billboard top 40 for the second time this year with their song, “Bad News."
They will be performing at Circus Mexicus next weekend.
● Circus Mexicus - Our 2nd year on the bill
- June 6-9, 2019 Puerto Peñasco, Mexico
- Website: http://circusmexicus.net/
● The Black Moods
- (480)495-9344
- 2051 East Cedar St. #14 Tempe AZ 85281
- Website: https://www.theblackmoods.com/
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge
Reservations required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23, 2019. Capacity for Disneyland Park, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors.
Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run
- Before the smuggling begins, download the Play Disney Parks app and get ready to pilot the 'Millennium Falcon'! Learn More
- Take Control of the Fastest Ship in the Galaxy
- Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight and whether you're a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial.
- The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you'll face danger at every turn.
- Will your mission succeed or fail? It's up to you find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon.
- Get ready to punch it!
- On-the-Job Training Provided
- Never flown a starship before? Hondo Ohnaka is looking for discreet flight crews to deliver a backlog of hard-to-find items to particular clienteleno experience necessary!
Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run Chess Room
The famous "chess room" is one of several areas Disney guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort in California and fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)
Droid Depot
- Assemble a Custom Astromech Unit
- Visit a workshop stocked with stacks of parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing your very own droid, one of the galaxy's most indispensable sidekicks.
- Pick from the popular BB-series or R-series unit, then begin designing, building and activating your droid. It's an exciting interactive experience galactic traveler will never forget!
- Plus, you'll have the opportunity to purchase premade and premium droids, model kits and accessories as well as a cool collection of unique, upcycled objects crafted from scrap parts.
- Whether heading to the far corners of Wild Space or wandering around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, be sure to bring your personal droid it’s the ultimate travel companion for all your Outer Rim adventures!
- Please note: Custom Astromech units are not eligible with Annual Passholder discounts.
Docking Bay
- Hungry travelers can fuel up on galactic grub at this local eatery in 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge opening May 31, 2019.
- Reservations required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23, 2019. Capacity for Disneyland Park, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors.
- A rustic plate displays artfully arranged sauces and desserts
- Prepare Your Taste buds for Takeoff
At this restaurant housed in a working hangar bay, choose from a variety of dishes prepared with ingredients from across the galaxy all of it delicious, but none of it familiar. Chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs has docked a food freighter loaded with fresh supplies and he's ready to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals alike with an array of exotic offerings. His planet-hopping travels allow him to prepare fare with unusual flavors that delight customers.
Once you've got your grub, sit inside the spacious hangar, or grab a table in the rustic outdoor seating area surrounded by the crumbling walls of the old marketplace.
Ronto Roasters
- Sink your teeth into a savory grilled sausage and roasted pork wrap at this exotic meat stall opening May 31, 2019.
- Reservations required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23, 2019. Capacity for Disneyland Park, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors.
- An exotic beverage and 3 thick tortillas filled with sausage, coleslaw and sauce
- Roasted to Perfection
- As you wander the market, follow the intoxicating scent of grilled meat wafting through the air. Ronto Roasters is a favorite stop for crews prepping for their next mission.
- Inside, spot the hanging podracer engine heating up a spit of meats. A pitmaster droid turns the mechanical spit, grilling a large side of rontoa massive beast native to the planet Tatooine.
- Enjoy your tasty treat with a specialty beverage while you explore the rest of the market.
For more information: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/star-wars-galaxys-edge/
