The Garden Guy: Rainwater Harvest
The city of Glendale is partnering with the Watershed Management Group to offer a five-part Hydrate Glendale class series in May.
Rainwater Harvesting:
- A 1,000 sq. ft. roof will collect 600 gallons of water in a 1-inch rain event
- Active rainwater harvesting
- Passive rainwater harvesting
Xeriscape:
- Xeriscape is water-wise landscaping
- Types of mulch, shade cloth, landscape watering schedule card, and an irrigation controller.
Check out the Glendale Xeriscape Demonstration Garden during National Public Gardens Week (May 13-19).
The Glendale Xeriscape Demonstration Garden is located on the grounds of the Glendale Main Library (5959 W. Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302).
For more information: www.glendaleaz.com/waterconservation
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
T. Cook's at Royal Palms
Iconic T. Cook's at Royal Palms has been the go-to dining destination for more than two decades and Valley foodies have a whole new reason to visit now that Chef Alex Robinson has taken over as executive chef, bringing with him an exciting take on Mediterranean cuisine that combines his California sensibility with French techniques.
Some T. Cook's standout items on the new dinner menu include The Hot Stone ($23), American Wagyu Beef or Pacific Ahi Tuna, Yuzu Kosho Ponzu, Cilantro Scallion Crunchy Chili Garlic; Wagyu Snake River Farms Striploin with Main Lobster Risotto ($56), Grilled Asparagus, House-Made Steak Sauce; Achiote Marinated Salmon ($40), Cauliflower Puree, Chayote Slaw, Togarashi Orange Relish; Herbed Crusted Sea Bass ($44), Ancient Grain Risotto, Avocado Puree, Pickled Fresno Chili Citrus-Honey Reduction; Pan Roasted Branzino ($42), Coconut Pea Puree, English Peas, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Crispy Potato; and Colorado Rack of Lamb ($54), Boniato Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Piquillo-Mint Jam.
T. Cook's menu focuses on simple preparations and uncomplicated dishes that honor the regions of Northern Italy, Greece, Spain and Provence. T. Cook's culinary philosophy of magnifying the purity of fresh, seasonal ingredients is a celebration of its treasured legacy and offers a captivating environment in every sense with stone fireplaces, al fresco dining and unique design elements.
Located at Royal Palms Resort and Spa, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, T. Cook's sits within the heart of the resort's mature, lush nine-acre property at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain.
For more information on T. Cook's or to book a reservation, call 602-808-0766 or visit www.tcooksphoenix.com.
T. Cook's-5200 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix 85018
The Slumber Shack
Throw the best Sleepover Party ever! Rent The Slumber Shack, a modified travel trailer that comfortably sleeps 10! Great for kids and adults.
The Slumber Shack has been remodeled to be a fun hang out with flat screen TV, DVD player with full surround sound, stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers, a wall mounted tablet with photo booth and other fun group apps to play, a karaoke set up and other fun additions that take a sleepover to the next level.
The Slumber Shack is also available for extended rental at various locations that have full trailer hookups for family camping fun, girls’ glamping, guys getaways and more.
- Birthday Parties
- Weddings
- Kids Parties
- Youth Groups
- Glamping
- Family Vacationing
Slumber Shack Glamping Package
Duration varies $300 per night Fri and Sat, $200 per night Sun - Thurs
Pick your camping spot from a selection of nearby campsites and we'll take it from there. We will park the trailer, hook everything up, set up your outdoor hang out with camping chairs, party lights, outdoor grill, yard games and we'll even get the fire pit ready for you (if fires are permitted).
Package also includes:
- Walk through Shack Tutorial Flat Screen TV with DVD Player Stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers
- All beds have full linens and pillows
- Towels and kitchen necessities
- Outdoor table and chairs set up
- $300 per night Friday or Saturday
- $200 per night if booking Sun through Thurs
Wedding Day Kid's Retreat Package
Duration varies $350
Provide a hangout spot for kids during your wedding where they can chill, watch TV, play video games, card games, or just lay down and snooze.
The Slumber Shack is also a great as a quiet sleeping spot, so parents can put the kids down and keep the wedding night going.
We will set everything up at your wedding venue and run off of generators.
Package also includes:
- Walk through Shack Tutorial Flat Screen TV with DVD Player Stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers
- All beds have full linens and pillows
- Gaming Console with controllers
- Tablet filled with group playing apps
- Various board games Less
Slumber Shack Long Term Rental
- Duration varies Starting at $175 per night, 3 nights minimum
- We will set up the Slumber Shack at various area campsites or RV parks or properties with
- full RV hookups, ready to use.
- Package also includes:
- Use of The Slumber Shack for a minimum of 3 nights.
- Walk through Shack tutorial
- Flat Screen TV with DVD Player
- Stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers
- Towels and kitchen necessities
- Outdoor table and chairs set up
- $200 per night
- $175 per night Sunday through Thursday
- Price will decrease depending on length of rental. Campsite or RV park fees may be additional depending on location
For more information: https://www.theslumbershack.com/ or phone: (480) 599-0421
Prescription Pill Misuse Prevention -- Keeping Your Kids Safe Around Harmful Meds
Keeping kids safe around your medications is paramount to prevent dangerous ingestion, overdose, etc.
There are various ways to keep prescriptions safe and secure from children, and best practice when it comes to disposing of them.
In the event of a child ingesting dangerous pills, it's important to call poison control and the emergency services.
Four Tips on Keeping Kids Safe Around Prescriptions Pills
1) Keep medications well out of reach to children
● A hidden place that your kids don't have access to is ideal, and the best way to ensure safety. A medicine cabinet, while convenient, is a tip-off in the name when it comes to where these substances may be kept.
● If your children are of a curious age and follow your example, it may be best to cycle through safe hiding places regularly.
2) Know when your child may be at risk
● Keep accurate tabs on your dosage and the number of pills you have left in your prescription. Communicate the dangers of consuming unknown pills with your kids, and be observant to any sudden behavior shifts (dizziness, confusion, slurred speech and blurred vision are all symptoms of xanax overdose and misuse).
3) Know when to call for help
● If you have a real reason to suspect your child may have taken dangerous medication, call poison control and 911 immediately.
4) Dispose of all used and expired medication correctly
● The FDA recommends mixing meds in with used coffee grounds, sealing them in a plastic bag and disposing of them in the trash.
For more information: www.redirecthealth.com
Dirty Genes
Our health is within our control. Our genes are always working to help us thrive. In his book, Dirty Genes, Dr. Ben Lynch outlines how, while we can't change the genes we are born with, you can make them work to your advantage and reach optimal health. Your genetic destiny can be rewritten by making simple adjustments to our environment and lifestyle.
Dirty Genes
- A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health By Ben Lynch, ND
- Published by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers
- On sale January 30, 2018 | Hardcover $27.99 | ISBN: 9780062698148
- Also Available as an eBook and Audiobook
For more information: www.drbenlynch.com and www.Dirtygenes.com
ABRiO Living Hiring
ABRiO Living is looking to hire support professionals for their day programs and the company's several west valley group homes.
To apply visit their website: www.ABRiOcare.com or phone: 877-71-ABRiO.
