The Garden Guy: Getting your garden ready for the summer
Warm weather is fast approaching, now is the time to plant those heat loving veggies, prepare the garden and fine tune the irrigation. The garden needs 6 hours of sunlight daily, preferably with some afternoon shade. You may want to consider using raised beds because they provide excellent drainage and it's easier to mix in the 2 to 4 inches of recommended compost and mulch. Some veggies to consider planting are artichokes, Chinese long bean, black-eyed peas or cow peas, corn, and cucumbers which is also a great companion plant for beans and corn because they like the thick mulch around the corn, which will also keep the cucumbers off the ground, preventing pesky critters from munching on their fruit. A thing to note If you decide to plant artichoke be sure to plant with a lot of compost because they are heavy feeders"
What to wear on Spring Break, based on your destination
No matter your Spring Break destination, you want to pack easy-to-wear pieces that can work for day or night; denim pants, skirts or shorts are a must.
- Jumpsuits and matching sets are spring and summer staples, and a spring break trip is the perfect excuse to update those pieces whether you're headed to Disney or overseas site-seeing.
- Midi dresses and skirts, ones below the knees but well above the ankle, will be huge for spring and summer, and this is the perfect piece to take on a European vacation.
- Don't forget to layer! Whether you're heading to a big city or Southern California, a denim jacket, moto jacket or lightweight blazer will go with everything.
Eric Schwartz @ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thursday, March 7th 8:00PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission: $15.00 / $20.17
- VIP Ticket: $30.00 / $36.38
Tara at the Movies: Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
Arizona Helping Hands (nonprofit)
AZ Helping Hands is looking for volunteers and they are inviting the community down to learn about volunteer opportunities and see their new warehouse.
Open house is on Friday, March 8th from 3pm to 6pm. Visitors can meet volunteers, meet with staffers, take a tour!
- AZ Helping Hands is the state's largest provider of basic and essential needs for the 15K boys and girls in foster care.
- AZ Helping Hands is NOT funded by any government money and rely on the help of donations by everyday people and local businesses.
- NEW 18K square foot warehouse where they can help more families and take in more donations from people.
Noodles for Lent
Noodles & Company is rolling out a new limited-time-offer dish, the tangy and bold Zucchini Shrimp Scampi, and a feature dish that brings a fresh element to a fan favorite, the Penne Rosa with Shrimp. What's even better is that both dishes will be $2 off on Fridays during Lent, from March 15 to April 19. Whether the goal is to find a family-friendly Lenten option or to find a light, protein-rich option to hit those New Year's resolutions, both dishes incorporate a variety of delightful ingredients:
- Zucchini Shrimp Scampi: Zucchini noodles with shrimp in a light scampi sauce with roasted zucchini and Roma tomatoes, topped with Parmesan cheese, parsley, and fresh lemon. Zoodles, which the company added to its menu in May, are full of vitamin C and potassium and have 90 percent fewer carbs and calories than a serving of elbow noodles.
- Penne Rosa with Shrimp: Penne noodles in spicy tomato cream sauce with shrimp, mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach and Parmesan cheese. This revitalized favorite is perfect for those seeking a heartier option with a bit of a kick.
Phoenix to Host Digital Bookmobile National Tour Event
Free event highlights eBooks and audiobooks from the public library -- anywhere, anytime
Unique traveling exhibit traveling from coast to coast. Presents an interactive reading experience to learn about and try eBooks and audiobooks available through Greater Phoenix Digital Library.
- Community members can explore the digital services available at public libraries in the Phoenix area.
- Readers can learn how to browse and borrow from Burton Barr Central Library's digital catalog of eBooks and audiobooks.
- Equipped with interactive workstations featuring video tutorials, touchscreen activities, devices to sample titles and more.
- Burton Barr Central Library staff and eReading experts available to guide visitors.
- Tours are free and open to the community; full Digital Bookmobile schedule at www.digitalbookmobile.com.
- Readers with a valid library card can borrow their favorite titles 24/7 by visiting https://phoenix.overdrive.com or downloading OverDrive's one-tap reading app, Libby.
When: Thursday, March 7: 10AM-2PM
