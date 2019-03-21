Encanto Palmcroft Historic Home Tour and Street Fair
20th Historic Home Tour in Encanto Palmcroft one every two years
Homes built in the '20s 40s. Encanto Palmcroft is one of Phx's original historic neighborhoods
Home tour is March 24th from 10am -4pm. 10 homes on tour plus Street Fair with local vendors, food trucks, live music and Beer & Wine Garden
Activities:
- Tour the homes
- Listen to music
- Eat yummy food from local restaurants and vendors
- Browse or buy arts and crafts
- Learn about historic Phoenix
- Sit and relax
- Visit with historic car enthusiasts
- Ride in a pedicab
- Buy baked goods
- Win raffles - wine baskets and more
- Get exercise
- Visit with the Mayor and/or other city officials
Encanto Palmcroft Historic Home & Street Fair
- Ticket sales at 12th Ave & Holly
- Sunday March 24th 10am -4pm
- Tickets $25 day of, $18 early bird
For more information: www.encantopalmcroft.org
March Madfest
Westgate's plaza is transformed into a full-sized basketball court and both male and female high school all-stars will compete for bragging rights.
There's also a celebrity tournament featuring appearances from local and national celebrities and athletes including: NBA Veteran Cedric Ceballos, Ink Master Season 7 winner Anthony Michaels, Jumanji (2017) actor Ser'Darius Blain and several of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The main goal of this free event is to highlight outstanding student athletes and promote community fellowship through basketball.
March Madfest
- March 22
- 6-7 p.m. High School All American Girls game 7-8 p.m. High School All American Boys Game
- 8-9 p.m. Celebrity Game
- Westgate Entertainment District -6751 N. Sunset Blvd. Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information: http://westgateaz.com/madfest/
The International Sportsmen's Expo
International Sportsmen's Expositions (ISE) and GS Media & Events (GS Events) are combining forces to expand the Arizona International Sportsmen's Boat & RV Expo at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 21-24, 2019.
This is the first time that two industry icons will co-produce the 18-year-old expo. ISE will focus on the outdoor and boat exhibits and activities, while GS Events will manage the huge RV portion.
- The new 200,000-square-foot pavilion, sponsored by Progressive, will be filled with the latest RV brands and models from major manufacturers and top RV dealers
- On-site RV and camping packages for event patrons looking to stay on the expansive WestWorld grounds
- RV seminars and clinics to educate prospective, new and experienced RV owners
- Factory experts from RV manufacturers to explain new models and features and answer questions
- Test-drive course allowing attendees to try out the latest RVs
- Special show pricing for Good Sam Club members
Unique show attractions include:
- Giant Aquarium Tank
- DockDogs, The Premier Canine Aquatics Competition
- Outdoor Product Showcase
- Off-road Test Track
- Trophy Elk Display
- Arizona Taxidermy Association wildlife display and State Championship
International Sportsmen's Exposition
- March 21 - 24, 2019
- Thurs., Fri., Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission is $12; Youth 15 and under enter FREE with a paid adult, active military enter FREE with I.D.
- Parking $5
- WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260
For more information, visit the International Sportsmen's Expo website at www.sportsexpos.com/attend/scottsdale. You can also follow them at www.facebook.com/sportsexpos
The Garden Guy: Fix a Leak & wildflowers
Fix a Leak
This week is Fix a Leak Week and now is a great time to check on your irrigation system, look for leaks, and do repairs before the summer heat arrives. Glendale Water Services staff can talk and show quick tips to trouble shoot your irrigation system.
- Proper irrigation can help
- broken sprinkler head can lose up to 12 gallons per minute
- ½ inch diameter garden hose delivers 5 to 8 gallons of water per minute; over 300 gallons per hour.
- slow dripping leaky outdoor valve or indoor water fixture can waste over 350 gallons per month.
Wildflowers
- Flowers are a great way to bring not just color but wildlife to your garden
- Best time of year to plant, best flowers to plant, how to care for them in your garden.
- Visit the Glendale Xeriscape Demonstration Garden for inspiration
- For more information: https://www.glendaleaz.com/waterconservation
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Julia Rizik
Julia Rizik will be performing at Scottsdale Fashion Week for Bella Sisters' fit line. Also, a bunch of new music coming out as well as Country Thunder in Florence, Arizona on April 14th.
For more information: https://www.juliarizik.com/ and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/JuliaRizik
