Scottsdale Tennis Week: College Showdown
Time for the "college showdown" in Tennis! For the Love of the game! The Scottsdale Tennis Classic is making its inaugural debut here in the Valley. From March 28 through the 31, Scottsdale Fashion Square's event lot, just north of the shopping center, has transformed into a tennis player's paradise!
Scottsdale Tennis Week (STW) brings together professional tennis players with celebrities and athletes in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. STW combines tennis with mouthwatering culinary delights and lifestyle brands giving you a different daily experience. Included in the four-day event is the long-running Celebrity ProAM, Desert Smash, where Hollywood and tennis collide. The inaugural tournament, hosted at Scottsdale Fashion Square, at their event venue located north of the shopping center, is benefiting Lerner and Rowe Gives Back and LovePup from March 28- 31, 2019.
Scottsdale Tennis Week Schedule:
- Thursday, March 28: Top Alumni from The University of Arizona and Arizona State University will compete for the AZ College Showdown. The event will feature former star athletes, celebrities and alumni. The winner will receive $5,000.
- Friday, March 29: The AZ Celebrity Serve day includes local celebrities from sports and entertainment that will compete for $10,000 to go to their favorite charity. The Serve Afterparty includes a performance by Oakenfold.
- Saturday, March 30: The highly anticipated Scottsdale Desert Smash is a charity celebrity tennis event where Hollywood and professional tennis collides. In its 15th year; Desert Smash takes place at the world-renowned La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California and organizers picked Scottsdale as their first market for expansion.
- Sunday, March 31: STW concludes with Volley! This full day of pro tennis exhibitions features some of the top tennis talent on Tour and includes delicious culinary options as well as entertainment on and off the courts.
Along with an action-filled week, yoga on the courts will be offered all four days from 8 to 9 a.m. It will be free to the public on Thursday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning yoga costs $100 and includes brunch, music and a mimosa, Bloody Mary and beer bar.
General admission to STW is $50 per day. People can follow STW on Instagram @Scottsdaletennisweek and Twitter at @STW2019 for promotional codes up to 50 percent off. VIP tickets are $250 per day and include that day's nightly concert event with a special viewing area as well as beer, wine, spirits and an exclusive culinary experience.
For more information about Scottsdale Tennis Week and to buy tickets, visit www.scottsdaletennisweek.com
The Garden Guy: St. Vincent Summer Garden
The Rob and Melani Walton Urban Farm at St. Vincent de Paul produces roughly 48,000 pounds of fresh, sustainable food each year to help supplement the more than 4,500 meals served to underserved and homeless individuals throughout the Phoenix Metro area
Each season they prep for the next and so it is that time of year to get prepped for summer so representatives from SVdP will give tips on how to prep your soil, what plants survive our Arizona heat better and more.
Tips and tricks:
1) Be mindful of where you plant.
o Pick a space that has some shade during the hottest part of the day. If your space has no shade, consider constructing a simple structure to protect your vegetables. You can also plant tall flowers like Sunflowers or Vining plants like luffas to provide shade.
2) Healthy soil is so important.
o Check the consistency of your soil. There are simple ways to test the health of your soil. In AZ we find that most of our soil consist of clay which is not ideal for producing food. If you can, compost and build healthy soil or research whether your city has a free compost program.
Here's a website with instructions on how to do a simple soil test in a jar: https://preparednessmama.com/jar-soil-test/
3) Seasonal planting is key.
o For Summer planting choose heat tolerant plants such as Cucumbers, Melons, Peppers, Okra, Sweet Potato and Squash. Most summer crops need 6-8 hours of sun, others require shade during the peak sun hours. I use the Maricopa County Planting Calendar when planning my garden for the best results.
4) Add Mulch around your plants.
o This helps in the retention of water and protects the soil. Mulch also breaks down and feeds your plants slowly. You can use hay, wood chips, pine needles, shredded paper and chipped tree clippings. You should also add vitamins to you soil regularly during the summer months as the heat depletes nitrogen very quickly.
5) Water! Water! Water!
During the summer months watering at least 2 times a week is important. Watering can be a blessing if done right and a curse if done too much or too little. Be observant of your plants and stick to a schedule. Deep water your plants once a week to help the prevention of salt buildup around your plant roots. When you do water try to water the soil and not the plant to prevent your plants from burning. Watering during the early morning or at night when it's really hot can help keep them safe. Try using a drip system on a timer for the best results. Drip tape is easy to install and is pretty cheap.
For more information: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/programs/urban-farm
St. Vincent de Paul Watkins Campus 2120 S. 3rd Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85003
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Hotel Mumbai
There's a new movie this week about the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India which claimed the lives of 174 people in over four days. Those coordinated attacks took place in many the cities iconic locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
The film is called "Hotel Mumbai," it centers on the attack that happened there and even though it is hard to watch, the film showcases the heroism of the hotel staff, many who still work there and the hotel guests who had to work together under unimaginable circumstances.
For more information on the movie, "Hotel Mumbai," visit: https://bleeckerstreetmedia.com/hotelmumbai
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
