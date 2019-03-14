Six Flags Hurricane---The Old Wet n Wild
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to open for 2019 Season on March 16. Get discounted admission opening week with donation of school supplies. Open for Spring Break March 16 March 24!
Set on more than 35 acres in North Phoenix in the Adobe Dam Regional Park on Pinnacle Peak Road, near I-17, the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix water park is the largest theme park in Arizona. The park features two of the top slides in the nation including the world's first, gravity-defying, dueling water coaster, plus a variety of other rides, slides and attractions for all ages to enjoy. The waterpark is operated as a concessionaire of the Maricopa County Parks. For more information on park hours, slides, attractions and admission prices, visit www.sixflags.com/phoenix or call 623-201-2000.
- On Saturday, March 16 through Sunday, March 24, guests can earn $10* off main gate admission by donating two packages of the school supply items below.
- All supplies collected will benefit the Deer Valley Unified and other surrounding school districts that run low on supplies during second semester.
Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna
Amaluna invites the audience to a mysterious island governed by Goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Their queen, Prospera, directs her daughter's coming-of-age ceremony in a rite that honors femininity, renewal, rebirth and balance which marks the passing of these insights and values from one generation to the next.
In the wake of a storm caused by Prospera, a group of young men lands on the island, triggering an epic, emotional story of love between Prospera's daughter, and a brave young suitor. But theirs is a love that will be put to the test. The couple must face numerous demanding trials and overcome daunting setbacks before they can achieve mutual trust, faith and harmony.
The name Amaluna is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to "mother" in many languages, and luna, which means "moon," a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet. Amaluna is also the name of the mysterious island where the story unfolds.
Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna is playing from March 15, 2019- April 14, 2019
Tickets are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna
The Garden Guy: Organic Insect Control
There are many organic techniques I use to reduce the number of pests in and around my home. Best of all, none of them will harm pets, children or the environment. Surrounding your garden with upright rosemary not only repels insects, but it makes a nice hedge. Rosemary naturally repels insects and smells and looks great, too. If you have ant problems, try sprinkling bay leaves in and around problem areas. Bay leaves can also be placed throughout your pantry and cabinets for added protection. In addition, peppermint, tansy and geraniums have been known to ward off ants. Another herb that grows almost all year in the ground and in pots is basil. Not only is it great for cooking, but basil will ward off flies and mosquitoes. Tip: Grow basil in an area that receives afternoon shade. Chemicals can't tell the difference between beneficial bugs and non-beneficial bugs. So, the best way to get rid of bad bugs is with garden friendly bugs. The best time to release friendly bugs in in the spring and one of the best insects to release is the ladybug, they are inexpensive, easy to order and ferocious eaters.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Nicole Byer @ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thursday, March 14, 2019 8:00 PM
- Friday, March 15, 2019 7:30 PM
- Friday, March 15, 2019 10:00 PM
- Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:00 PM
- Saturday, March 16, 2019 9:30 PM
- General Admission: $20.00 VIP: $40.00
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
National PI Day
Today is National PI Day. Officially the day celebrates math and Albert Einstein’s Birthday Day.
For more information on National PI Day visit: https://www.piday.org/
