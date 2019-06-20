Urban Air Goodyear
Cool off at Arizona's latest adventure park Urban Air Goodyear 35,000 square feet of trampoline and adventure park attractions.
- Urban Air is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages
- Incredible Attractions
- Urban Air Goodyear is furnished with wall-to-wall trampoline arenas, Dodgeball Courts, Stunt Airbag, Slam Dunk Tracks, Runway Tumble Track, The TUBES Obstacle Course, The Urban Warrior Course™, and Warrior Battle Beam. Urban Air Goodyear will also be home to the Urban Air Adventure Hub, which includes exclusive adventure park attractions that can only be found at Urban Air, such as an Indoor Ropes Course, Indoor Climbing Walls, Pro Zone Performance Trampoline Pit and the exhilarating new attraction, the Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster.
- New membership offering
- Summer hours/birthday parties: which start at just $6.99 a month for unlimited sessions and early summer hours.
- Coming up next, Engineering for Kids hosts a STEM summer camp here a STEMTASTIC summer. New offering for West Valley with Engineering for Kids brand-new partnership
- For more information on Engineering for Kids visit: www.engineeringforkids.com/phoenix-metro or phone: 480-779-8184
For more information on Urban Air Goodyear visit: www.Urbanairgoodyear.com or phone:(623) 209-8840
Urban Air Goodyear-15305 W. McDowell Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Garden Guy: Indigenous Plants and Butterflies
Indigenous plants and butterflies
Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions where they naturally occur. These important plant species provide nectar, pollen, and seeds that serve as food for native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals.
Butterfly Wonderland
Butterfly Wonderland is the largest butterfly conservatory in America. It features a magnificent indoor conservatory that brings a tropical rainforest environment to the Arizona desert where 3,000 butterflies fly freely. In addition, there are interactive exhibits, a Butterfly Emergence Gallery, 3D movie theater, Spineless Giants exhibit, Butterfly Café, Butterfly Treasures Gift Shop, a Rainforest Reptile exhibit and a "bug vending machine" known as the "Edible Insect Station" that teaches visitors about entomophagy the practice of eating insects. Butterfly Wonderland is open daily at 9 a.m. Cameras are welcome.
For more information: https://butterflywonderland.com/
Butterfly Wonderland-9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Fit Chick Swimsuit: Amanda Louise Swimwear
Amanda just launched Gretchen Christine for Amanda Louise, a collaboration line with Gretchen Rossi, most well known for her time on Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of Orange County. These pieces are semi-custom and made to order.
- Amanda is a self-taught bikini designer who had made just 7 pieces to submit to Sports Illustrated, and was chosen for both an online and print feature in the 2019 issue
- Amanda Louise started in the fitness industry and continues to support the "Fit Chicks" through our custom competition swimwear.
- Amanda loves partnering with amazing women, such as Lindsey Schwartz of Powerhouse Women.
- Viewers will have access to a special Good Morning Arizona discount by texting BIKINI to 345345.
For more information on Amanda Louise Swimwear visit: www.amandalouiseswimwear.com or phone: (520) 490-2652
Tara at the Movies: Toy Story #4
Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.
For more information on the movie: https://www.pixar.com/feature-films-toy-story-4
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Chef's Farmer Market
The indoor Chefs + Farmers Market kicks off at Hotel Valley Ho this weekend. It's the first indoor shopping event of the season hosted at the iconic Hotel Valley Ho.
Old Town Scottsdale's retro retreat, Hotel Valley Ho is bringing back the indoor Chefs + Farmers Market Series, this time with more local celebrity chefs, plenty of local vendors, live music and for the first time ever, an epic Battle Freak Shake! This event is family friendly and free to attend.
This year, each market has a different theme and this Saturday, June 22 it's "South of the Border" with special guest chefs Rene Andrade of Ghost Ranch and Samantha Sanz of Talavera. Both of them will be serving up delicious bites for all to enjoy.
Battle Freak Shake is a new component to the market where the public was able to submit their best shake recipes and now have the chance to compete for the best (and tastiest) shake creation. A panel of special judges, foodie influencers and event attendees will be able to taste and vote for their favorite shake. The winner at the end of the market series will win a $1,000 prize package from the hotel and their shake will be the featured "Show Stopper" Shake at ZuZu for the month of August.
In addition to savory bites, local businesses Juice Core and Chula Seafood will be participating in the market this Saturday and serving up their freshly-made juices and popular seafood items.
Be sure to join in on the free community-based Chefs + Farmers Market festivities June 22 (South of the Border), June 29 (Bada Boom Edition), July 4 (Backyard Grillin 'n' Chillin), and July 13 (Sweet Treats.) Please RSVP by visiting www.hotelvalleyho.com.
Hotel Valley Ho is located at 6850 E. Main St, Scottsdale and can be reached at (480) 376-2600 for more information.
Fashion Week Model Search
Do you have what it takes to be a Phoenix Fashion Week Top 40 Model? Here is your opportunity to walk the runways of PHXFW with the hope of becoming male or female Model of the Year 2019!
Events
- Model of the Year search - Saturday June 22 @ 12pm, CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix Fashion Week - October 3rd, 4th, 5th Talking Stick Resort
Model info:
- Ages 14+ (kids 14-17 must have parent or guardian accompany them)
- Height
- Men: 5'10'"+
- Women: 5'9"+
For more information visit: http://phoenixfashionweek.com/models/
Spamilton
Spamilton is a musical parody from Gerard Alessandrini, creator of the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway. The show pokes fun at a lot of today's Broadway hits and popular shows of the past.
Audiences will laugh out loud at the jokes made at the expense of Hamilton creator, Lin Manuel Miranda, and other Broadway staples like Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand and Stephen Sondheim.
The show also targets many well know Broadway shows with their takes on: Dolly and the Chocolate Factory, The Lion King and I, Avenue Crucible and Book of No More Mormons.
- The show is at The Phoenix Theatre Company now through Aug. 11.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave on Central and McDowell, right next to the Phoenix Art Museum.
- The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre's website http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/ or by calling their box office at 602-254-2151.
