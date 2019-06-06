Video Game Glory on the Big Screen---THIS IS A FREE EVENT!
Desert Ridge Marketplace is giving kids and adults a way to "level up" their video game skills TODAY from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Kids and adults can play videos on Desert Ridge Marketplace's 50-by-14-foot LED screen.
Expert instruction will be provided by Bravous Youth Esports, which will provide expert tips for "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate" on the Nintendo Switch.
For more information available at www.shopdesertridge.com/event/esports
Desert Ridge Marketplace at The District Stage
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
- TONIGHT, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- FREE
Tara at the Movies: ‘Late Night"
Oscar winning actress Emma Thompson teams up with Mindy Kaling for the movie 'Late Night". In the film, Thompson plays a tough late-night talk show host who takes a drastic step to stop her slide in the ratings. Kaling wrote the film.
For more information on the movie: https://www.latenight.movie/home/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Tempe Hard Hat Thursdays
The Downtown Tempe Authority has organized the "Hard Hat Thursdays" campaign which includes weekly promotions, specials and deals for customers. Every Thursday locals from throughout the Valley are invited to partake of promotions, grab a free hard hat, and celebrate the improvements coming to Downtown Tempe. In addition to their standard daily specials, menu offerings, select services and happy hours, many downtown businesses have rallied to offer up extra incentives and deals to draw the public in during construction. Every Thursday from May 16 through August 15, a different downtown business will be featured along with their specials, and the non-profit organization is running weekly gift card giveaways both online and on the streets.
Facebook and Instagram fans and followers of the Downtown Tempe Authority will see weekly gift card giveaways to local, participating businesses. The Downtown Tempe Safety Patrol, Parking Compliance and Clean Teams will be handling daily, in-person giveaways of gift cards to random guests on the street, and thank them for supporting downtown merchants during construction with #RandomKindnessDT campaign.
For more information about Streetcar promotions and details for getting a free hard hat, please visit: https://www.downtowntempe.com/events/hard-hat-thursdays
The Garden Guy: Fertilization
Fertilization is the least understood but one of the most important elements of our landscape. Many times, we pour massive doses of fertilizer that is high in nitrogen and then wonder why we have insect and disease problems. These problems are stimulated by high synthetic nitrogen intake that makes our plants more susceptible to insects and disease problems. Plants are not meant to grow in spurts, but through a slow progression of soil building with such products as manure, compost and other natural organic fertilization. Natural organic fertilizers add humus and carbon to our soil, which is lacking in the Southwest. Along with the benefits of organic fertilization, one of the best is that it is almost impossible to burn the plant if you add a little too much fertilizer. Some organic fertilizers to look at are blood meal, composted dairy cow manure, compost and liquid seaweed, all that provide excellent healthy grow in your plants"
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Free Fishing Rods
On Thursday, June 6, during National Fishing and Boating Week, Bass Pro Shops Mesa will kick-off Gone Fishing with its National Donation Day, donating hundreds of rods and reels to Boy Scouts of America as part of a larger donation of 55,000 rods and reels to charities across the country (its largest donation in history). Cabela's Glendale is also participating in National Donation Day, donating to MAN-UP Surprise, Difference Makers Dads Club and Boy Scouts of America.
Bass Pro Shops
- Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops Mesa 1133 North Dobson Mesa, AZ 85201
Guests can visit either the Bass Pro in Mesa (listed above) or the Cabela's in Glendale (9380 West Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305) for Gone Fishing activities during these two weekends.
For more information: https://stores.basspro.com/us/az/mesa/1133-north-dobson.html
Father's Day Tea
This Father's Day, treat your Dad to something a little different. It may not be every man's first choice to go to a Tea Room on Father's Day, that's why once a year on this day to honor Dads, the English Rose Tea Room Feeds Fathers for Free. Not just cucumber sandwiches are on offer! The Tea Room has a wide selection of manly food too and once your Dad has eaten at the tea room, he will want to come back!
English Rose Tea Room
- Father's Day event. "Feeding Fathers for Free"
- 11am to 4pm Sunday June 16th.
- Reservations required
- 201 Easy Street, #103 Carefree, AZ 85377
For more information: www.carefreetea.com or phone: (480) 488-4812.
Time for a Jolt of Coffee
It's about that time for a jolt of caffeine! But how do you brew up the perfect blend? A lot of it has to do with the water, believe it or not and lately it seems more and more people are turning to alternative milks, other than half and half or creamer. Andrew Robertson of Press Coffee tells us how to make a better cup of Joe.
Brewed coffee has only two components, and water makes up 98 percent of the finished beverage. Equally important is the quality of your coffee seeds, erroneously referred to as beans. And we can't forget equipment and method the final pieces to the coffee pot puzzle.
Let's start with water. The ideal water for making coffee has a total dissolved solids (TDS) count of 150 parts per million (PPM). My tap water in Phoenix comes out at 450 PPM, which is considered safe to drink, but not the best tasting. Most filtered water has a TDS reading of 20 - 50 PPM, which is still far too low. For a perfect cup every time, we at Press Coffee recommend using Third Wave Water mineral packets, add one to distilled water. This will bring your TDS to the ideal levels consistently when making coffee.
Unsurprisingly, another key ingredient when making coffee is, well, coffee and not all are created equal. Many are roasted overly dark to mask any defect flavors that can be present in lower quality crops. These include notes of yeast, bell pepper and grain not what most people want in their cup of Joe. Also, when you roast at high temperatures for too long, you end up with prominent notes of ash, burnt wood and smoke.
Specialty grade coffees, which score 80 points or higher during the grading process, can be roasted lighter to exhibit their origin characteristics. These can include fruit bomb coffees from Ethiopia, tobacco and graphite laden Sumatrans and even sparkly, tangerine notes from some Latin American coffees. Coffee is very similar to wine in that respect, and it is worth trying different single origin coffees to find what you like best. The window of freshness ranges from 4 to 30 days after roasting, and your best bet for finding these consistently is to buy from a local specialty roaster.
Next, how do you combine the water and bean to make a great cup. If you were to ask many coffee professionals what machine they use to brew at home, you may find they don't own one. Complete control of temperature, time and turbulence are key, and you lose access to these variables with most consumer level coffee machines. Chemex, Kalita and Clever are three popular pours over options we recommend, and the AeroPress is prized in the specialty community as well.
I prefer a simple modified French press method when making coffee at home, which includes a filtration step to clean up the body and help filter out any grounds, while retaining big flavors from the full immersion technique. Freshly grinding your beans at home will also improve the quality of your coffee. The conical burr grinder is great for a consistent grind size. We also recommend water that is 200 degrees Fahrenheit just below boiling.
Lastly, use a scale to measure your ground coffee and water! It can be very frustrating to make a perfect cup of coffee on Saturday and not be able to duplicate it on Sunday. Trial and error are key but with the right tools and ingredients you will be on your way to making the crowning cup of coffee every morning.
To learn more about Press Coffee and locations visit: https://www.presscoffee.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.