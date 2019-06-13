Stakes for Dad at Ghost Ranch
On Sunday June 16, locally owned restaurant, Ghost Ranch in Tempe, will offer Dads draft beer for a penny with a purchase of a Cowboy Steak dish.
The Cowboy Steak features a 14 oz. prime ribeye paired with crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted tomatoes and topped with chimayo chile sauce, confit shallots and fine herbs. All ingredients are locally sourced and crafted in-house by the chefs. (Would love to have a chef from Ghost Ranch in studio to demo the dish for your viewers and provide tips on steak preparing and cooking the perfect steak)
Ghost Ranch is located in Tempe at 1006 E. Warner Road, Suite 102-3. The restaurant's menu is modern southwestern cuisine. Ghost Ranch offers daily happy hour with impressive margaritas, appetizers and cocktails as well as a brunch menu on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is also served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information visit http://ghostranchaz.com
Firefighter Kits
After 10 years as a Firefighter, Ed Cunningham left the fire service to open a Firehouse Subs out in Surprise. Being that cancer is the number one killer of firefighters and most of their exposure comes from their contaminated gear, it had always bugged him that he hadn't finished the toxic mitigation program for his department.
After 1 year of the restaurant being open, he got together with some local business owners and some fellow firefighters and built 30 decontamination kits for the far west valley departments. They were simply going to donate those kits and then go back to running the restaurant, but it has spread faster than they had ever thought! Several departments in the valley now use hits kits to help prevent cancer. He also travels all over the country to meet with departments who want these kits. He just moved his business into a warehouse about 4 months ago and has a brand-new website. He even now has products for police that can take care of fentanyl exposures!
For more information: www.firstresponderdecon.com
The Garden Guy: Bugs and Snakes
Bugs
People will find bugs in and around their home and garden. Many will actually affect your garden in a positive way. You might not like them, but your garden does. You should leave these creepy crawly's alone because they are hunters and predators of the bad bugs.
-weird looking bugs, scorpions, tarantula's etc...
Snake
Snake removal---if you don't clean up your yard.
If you have rattle snakes around your house, you might be rolling out the red carpet for them.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Men in Black International
It's the fourth installment of the 90's alien-action-comedy series starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. But this time, there are two NEW Agents taking charge: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
For more information on the movie: https://www.meninblack.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Tara at the Movies: Shaft
When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth
For more information on the movie: https://www.shaftmovie.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
76th Street
NPR announced on Friday, May 3, 2019 that Scottsdale-based power pop duo 76th Street won the fan favorite vote for Best Desk as part of its annual Tiny Desk Contest. The five-day vote saw Haley Gold and Spencer Bryant (76th Street) compete against five other artists selected by NPR from over 6,000 entries across the country.
The yearly competition is open to unsigned artists who submit a video with two requirements: The song must be an original and a desk must be visible.
The desk in 76th Street's winning video is more than just a prop to appease contest rules. Bryant and Gold met as children, and by age 10 were performing in school productions together. To create the "Warrior" video, they took a trip to their sixth-grade classroom at Grayhawk Elementary School in Scottsdale and adorned their desk with photographs from their long friendship.
76th Street will be performing in the Center Stage Hyatt Regency (Gainey Ranch), on Saturday June 15th, 2019, 6:30 to 10:00pm.
For more information: www.76thstreet.net and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/76thstreet/
America's Got Talent - Queen Creek, AZ Local Contestant
Queen Creek resident Adaline Bates wowed and surprised the judges of America's Got Talent by singing the male and female parts of an "Unforgettable" duet.
She will be a contestant on the #1 summer smash hit AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on Tuesday, June 4th at 8/7c on NBC!
For more information: https://www.nbc.com/americas-got-talent and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AGT
