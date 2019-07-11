PTSD Horse Therapy: Horse Farm
Horses are some of the most intuitive animals - they use their ears, eyes and nostrils to express their mood and even communicate their feelings through facial expressions. This is one of many reasons why the gentle giants make for incredible therapy animals. Hunkapi Horse Farm in North Scottsdale has built a community around the animals, helping individuals with problems ranging from severe PTSD, addiction, autism, ADHD and more. The farm specializes in equine-assisted therapy that allow the clients to connect with the animals on a deeper level to learn urge and impulse regulation through control of thoughts, energy and body language.
For more information: https://hunkapi.org/
Hunkapi Programs 12051 N. 96th Street Scottsdale, AZ, 85260
Backpack Posture Program
This simple 3-minute posture program is designed to help children look and feel their best. This daily routine will help improve their posture and spinal health.
The program is divided up into three quick sessions and only takes around 3 minutes. It is also a lot of fun and is a great way to spend some time with your kids, and it might even benefit the parents as well!
Free children's posture workshop:
- When: July 27, 2019
- Time: 12PM
- Where: Independence Gym
- 2980 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Cost: FREE
For more information: www.fitnessgeeny.com or please call (623)229-5161
Lon's Underground Wine Cellar
The return of 100+ degree temperatures in the greater Phoenix area also ushers in a cool reprieve in the form of a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in the underground wine cellar at LON's at the Hermosa. Only through September 15th, the hotel's signature restaurant will open its private subterranean wine cellar to offer guests and Valley residents alike a special five-course tasting menu ($69++/person) along with a wine pairing option (additional $35/person).
Cool (in every sense of the word), the cellar kept at 57 degrees is normally available exclusively for private events, but will now be open for parties of two or more, Thursday through Sunday nights. Reservations can be booked up to seven days in by calling LON's at (602) 955-7878.
For more information: www.Hermosainn.com
LON's at The Hermosa Inn 5532 N Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Wacky Zack's Magic
It seems to be a bit of a dying art, magicians and magic shops just aren't as popular as they used to be, according to Wacky Zack's Magic. But they want that trend to change. They actually teach magic, and are looking to grow a youth group.
Wacky Zack's Magic has been serving Arizona magicians for 10 years with a retail brick and mortar magic shop! Wacky Zack's Magic has spent almost twenty years booking talented performers out for parties’ events of all sizes both public and private! Wacky Zack's Magic offers magic lessons and full show creation for the serious performer! We have live shows and workshops at our shop!
Wacky Zack's Magic is also home of the Respect the Magic club! They are in the early stages of building a youth group and are looking for support from anyone willing to help! Magic is a wonderful thing for young people to learn! It can help them grow in so many ways! Don't let the fun and amazement of magic shops disappear! Less and less magic shops are opening every year, and more and more are closing!
- Wacky Zack's Magic also book entertainment services and performers (this part of the business has gone on now 20 years) though their booking agency www.magicandballoons.com
- Link for the 5.00 lesson deal for Wacky Zack's Magic intro to cards a 45-dollar value: https://wackyzacksmagic.com/shop/lessons/3tv
- They are going to run it though out the rest of this week for all the 3 TV families to take advantage of!
For more information: www.wackyzacksmagic.com or phone: 480-208-7817
Wacky Zack's Magic: 4326 W Bell Road Ste 2 Glendale AZ 85308
The Garden Guy: Boyce Thompson Arboretum
It is the largest and oldest botanical garden in the state of Arizona, at over 300-acre's this lush park and arboretum brings together exotic desert plants from all around the world. We sent Dave, our Garden Guy out to Superior to explore Boyce Thompson Arboretum, a great place to enjoy this summer.... to learn about gardening and the nearly 4,000 different species they've got out there.
This Weekend Event: Lizard Walk
- Sat Jul 13th 8:00am
- Arizona lizards do comical pushups to display their blue bellies - attend a tour guided by Casa Grande outdoor educator Phil Rakoci to learn why these little reptiles have azure abs. Boyce Thompson Arboretum is an ideal place to observe native reptiles such as Tree, Side-blotched and Greater Earless Lizards while learning about their behavior and Sonoran Desert adaptations
Summer Hours: May thru September Open Daily
- 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- (Last admission 2 PM)
For more information: http://www.btarboretum.org/ or phone: (602) 827-3000
Boyce Thompson Arboretum- Superior
37615 E. US Highway #60 (37615 E. Arboretum Way)
Superior AZ 85173
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
2019 Suns Dancers Auditions
The Phoenix Suns will host auditions for the 2019-20 Suns Dancers beginning Saturday, July 20 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.
- Those possessing the skill and enthusiasm to become a member of the 2019-20 Suns Dancers are encouraged to showcase their ability and compete for a spot on this season's squad. Auditions will assess dance skills, public speaking, personality and professionalism.
- Registration will begin promptly at 9 a.m., with auditions set to start at 10 a.m. Performers must be at least 18 years of age in order to take part in auditions, and all participants are required to provide their resume and a recent headshot (8 x 10 recommended).
- In advance of auditions next week, the team will host a prep class at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E. Jefferson St.) on Wednesday, July 17 (7-10 p.m.) that will include a variety of drills and dance routines, along with a question and answer session, to guide prospective Suns Dancers and prepare them for the audition process. There is a $20 fee (cash only) to attend the prep class.
- Suns Dancers hopefuls are encouraged to register to attend prep classes on-line at www.Suns.com/Dancers, and one lucky person that signed up ahead of time per class will win a "Golden Ticket" that will automatically get them through the first round of cuts on July 20.
Forever Frida
Think you know all about Frida? In her new book, Forever Frida, Kathy Cano-Murillo shares fascinating trivia and intriguing details about the famed Mexican artist.
With her colorful style, dramatic self-portraits, hardscrabble backstory, and verve for life, Frida Kahlo remains a modern icon, captivating and inspiring artists, feminists, and art lovers more than sixty years after her death. Forever Frida celebrates all things Frida, so you can enjoy her art, her words, her style, and her badass attitude every day. Viva Frida!
Book signing tonight at Changing Hands for Kathy's 10th published book Forever Frida!
Kathy's book was released this week nationwide and Kathy calls it a fan girl's guide to Frida Kahlo! Kathy researched and even visited Frida's house in Mexico City to feel Frida's artful energy and research.
Kathy Cano-Murillo: Forever Frida: A Celebration of the Life, Art, Loves, Words, and Style of Frida Kahlo
- 6-7pm Thursday, July 11
- Changing Hands Phoenix 300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
- Website: https://www.changinghands.com/event/july2019/presentation-and-signing-kathy-cano-murillo-forever-frida
- Phone:(602) 274-0067
For more information: www.CraftyChica.com
