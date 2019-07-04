The 34th annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th
The 34th annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th will feature one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The free and non-alcoholic family event annually attracts thousands of attendees.
This year's event will feature two stages with musical acts and entertainers, a variety of vendors offering festival-style food and beverage for purchase, interactive exhibits and a classic car show. Youth activities, rides and inflatables, and a water spray zone will be part of Kids' World.
- Thursday, July 4, 2019
- 6 to 10 p.m.
- 9:30am- Fireworks begin (approximately)
- (rain or shine)
For more information: https://www.phoenix.gov/fabphx4
Festival Recorded Information Line: 602-534-3378 (FEST)
Steele Indian School Park-300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Peoria's All-American Festival: Sensory Room
The City of Peoria is excited to announce the opening of the Sensory Recovery Room to this year's All-American Festival on July 4th. The Sensory Recovery Room will be available during the duration of the event for children, teens, adults with sensory processing needs or those on the autism spectrum to have a calming, sensory-friendly space. The room will contain calming lights, sensory seating, and noise cancelling headphones, weighted lap blankets and sensory boards. The room will be located in the Visitor's Clubhouse, accessible through the 1st base concourse in the main stadium. Sensory Kits will also be available to check out during the event. Sensory Kits will include headphones, fidget toys, etc.
For more information: https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/neighborhood-and-human-services/festivals-and-special-events/4th-of-july-festival
Peoria Sports Complex 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382
Peoria 4th of July
Peoria's All-American Festival on Thursday, July 4 will offer games, entertainment, live music from Cadillac Angels and Surfin' USA and more. The event's festivities will begin when gates open at 5 p.m., including entertainment, food-eating contests, the 7th annual cornhole tournament, family-friendly activities, inflatables and two 43-foot waterslides to keep everyone cool.
- Free Admission for Peoria's July 4th All-American Festival
- Join the festivities on July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.at Peoria Sports Complex.
For additional information about the All-American Festival or to register for the cornhole tournament, visit: https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/neighborhood-and-human-services/festivals-and-special-events/4th-of-july-festival
Peoria Sports Complex 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382
The Garden Guy: Patriotic Ceremony
Voted the Best Small Town in Arizona and nestled among the cool pines of the majestic Mogollon Rim - Payson, Arizona comes alive in patriotic colors during its 4th of July Celebration. Whether you are a local Payson resident or a visitor, you will be treated to a show well worth the trip. Payson is known for its beautiful weather in July and breathtaking sunsets. So, bring your chairs, a picnic basket and blanket, or grab some food from one of the vendors that will be on hand and enjoy a day of fun. The fireworks show, and games are all FREE to the public. The event will feature, great food vendors, bouncy houses, games, prizes, music, and beautiful scenery. Don't forget that Payson is generally 20 degrees cooler than Phoenix.
Schedule:
- 8am- Patriotic Ceremony
- we are honored to begin our day with a patriotic salute to those men and women who have worked to make our country free.
- 11am-Vendors Open
- 1pm-3pm- Kid & Family Games
- 3:30pm-Pie Eating Contest
- 4pm-9pm Live Music by Splash
- 9pm-Fireworks over the Lake
Additional Features:
- Entertainment Children's, Entertainment Free, Food
- Hours: 8am-10pm
For more information: https://www.paysonrimcountry.com/4thofjuly or phone: (928) 472-5110
The Patriotic Pancakes
It's FUN to learn how to make "Patriotic Pancakes" for July 4th! The Brunch Café is all-new to Arizona. This is the only Valley location. It's only been open for 4 months now in Scottsdale - right next door to Scottsdale Quarter.
The Patriotic Pancakes are red, white, and blue - made with fresh, organic raspberries, blueberries and bananas, stuffed with brunch cream and dusted with powdered sugar. These large, delicious "stuffed pancakes" will be 50% OFF the entire holiday weekend, July 4-7. Cost will be only $6!
The Brunch Café specializes in delicious, made-from-scratch breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes. All the items on the menu can be customized to fit any dietary needs. This elegant, new café is also a perfect spot to host private, indoor or outdoor baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, corporate meetings, and other special events. Corporate lunch catering with online ordering and delivery and special event catering is available. Their large, outdoor patio area is also very dog-friendly.
Brunch Café is located at 15507 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Daily business hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, call (480) 398-7174 or visit www.brunchcafe.com
Grilled dessert for the 4th
Apricots are filled with antioxidants and high in vitamins A, C and E meaning they are promoting eye health, reduce inflammation and make your skin glow! They're also really easy to work into anyone's diet whether raw, dried, preserved or stewed.
Merkin Vineyards' Chef Chris Smith can demonstrate how to work more apricots into your diet by showing off how he's working them into the wine bar's menu.
Chef Chris was born and raised in a family from a long line of farmers. His farm-to-table-focused childhood informs his work for the farm-to-table, vine-to-glass concept of Merkin Vineyards. Everything served and poured at Merkin Vineyards is grown or produced in Arizona, primarily by owner and head winemaker Maynard James Keenan and his team in the Verde Valley.
For more information on Merkin Vineyards visit: http://merkinvineyards.org/ or phone: (928) 639-WINE (9463)
Merkin Vineyards 158 Main Street Jerome, Arizona 86331
