Movies After Dark LIVE The Greatest Showman
On Thursday, July 25, Desert Ridge Marketplace will bring fire dancers, acrobats, stilt walkers and jugglers on site to enhance "The Greatest Showman," which the shopping center will show for FREE on a massive 50-by-14-foot LED screen as part of its Movies After Dark series.
Desert Ridge Marketplace will take movie watching to a whole new level with Movies After Dark LIVE tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Come early to grab dinner and snack grab-and-go deals from Desert Ridge Marketplace tenants, which you can eat as you witness the spectacle.
For more information: http://shopdesertridge.com/event/live/
Desert Ridge Marketplace 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050
Christmas in July Charity Event and Golf Tournament
Paradise Lounge and Home Fur Good have teamed up again this year for the 11th Annual Christmas in July Charity Event and Golf Tournament. All proceeds are to benefit Home Fur Good, a no-kill 501c3 animal shelter located near 32nd St. and Shea.
They are a mostly volunteer organization that rescues dogs and cats from the pound and finds them homes.
Friday, July 26th: For the 9th year in a row, the Charity Golf Tournament will take place at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club off Indian Bend. Four-person scramble, best ball, shotgun start at 8am with a luncheon to follow at the Paradise Lounge.
On Saturday from 4pm to 10pm, the shelter will be out front of the Paradise Lounge collecting donations in exchange for raffle tickets. Prizes are awarded hourly starting at 5pm.
There is also an online auction with all proceeds going to HFG: https://www.32auctions.com/christmasinjuly2019
Scottsdale Silverado Golf Course
7605 E. Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale AZ 85250
For more information: http://www.scottsdalesilveradogolfclub.com/ or phone: (480) 778-0100
Paradise Lounge
4541 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032
For more information: www.paradiselounge.biz or phone: 602-953-2993
Home Fur Good
10220 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix 85028
Tax ID # 27-0621954
a 501c3 nonprofit, no-kill rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption shelter for dogs and cats
To learn more about Home Fur Good visit: www.homefurgood.org or phone; 602-971-1334
2019 Cardinal Training Camp
The Cardinals will open their 2019 Training Camp powered by COX with the team's first practice on Thursday, July 25 at State Farm Stadium.
On Saturday, August 3 the Cardinals will host the annual "Red & White Practice" from 1:30-4 p.m.
Red & White Practice Tickets:
The Ticket Zone will be located on the east concourse outside of section 135 and will have Cardinals representatives on hand. Call (602) 379-0102 or log onto www.azcardinals.com for more information.
Admission and parking for all open practices at State Farm Stadium are free.
Practice times are subject to change and fans are encouraged to check www.azcardinals.com for the most up-to-date practice information.
Michael Yo @ CB Live
Michael Yo will be performing this weekend at CB Live. Michael Yo is a Stand-up Comedian, Actor, and TV Host known for his work on E!'s Chelsea Lately, is a regular on The Talk, The Wendy Williams Show and The Today Show. This self-proclaimed "Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother" has also appeared on E! News, Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami and his own show, Yo on E!.
- Friday, July 26th 8:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, July 27th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, July 27th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
General Admission: $22.00 / $28.91
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
The Garden Guy: Fish Hatchery
The Tonto Fish Hatchery is in Payson, Arizona. The hatchery provides a great way for learning and family outings.
- Five different species of trout at the hatchery
- Fish are 10 inches when stock out
- Majority of fishes are transferred to other hatcheries
- Fish are fed every morning
- Unfortunately, you got to leave your fishing pole in the car, there's no fishing here
- Bring a handful of quarters for the feeding machine
- The tonto fish hatchery is free
- Open: 7:30am-3:30pm
For more information: https://www.paysonrimcountry.com/tonto-fish-hatchery or phone: (928) 478-4200
Tonto Fish Hatchery: 3898 North Tonto Street # Bldg. 1, Payson, AZ 85541
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.