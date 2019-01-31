Waste Management Phoenix Open
Waste Management Phoenix Open-The Greatest Show on Grass - WMPO- The Largest Zero Waste event in the world.... it's known by a lot of names, but really, it is the largest event in our Valley year after year, seeing upwards of 230-250-thousand people each day beginning today, and each year it gets bigger and better.
Tickets are available at the gate during Waste Management Phoenix Open week; or in advance online via www.wmphoenixopen.com.
The Thunderbirds
The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 "active" members and more than 250 "life" members. In 2018 The Thunderbirds raised a record $12.2 million for charity from proceeds from last year's tournament and have eclipsed $134 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932. For more information on The Thunderbirds, visit www.thunderbirdscharities.org.
With more than $122 million raised for Arizona charities, countless individuals and groups have benefited from the monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here are just a few of the many charities The Thunderbirds and its title sponsor has helped in recent years, it's literally hundreds and hundreds of local charities and non-profits. For a list of charities visit: https://thunderbirdscharities.org/thunderbirds-charities-gives-3-9-million-to-valley-charities/
Where's the Five-O Social Media Scavenger Hunt
The Scottsdale Police Department is excited about the greatest show on grass and wants to share the fun with the second annual, Where's the Five-O Social Media Scavenger Hunt. The "Where's the Five-O Social Media Scavenger Hunt" will take place from Monday January 28th, 2019 through Friday February 1st, 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open located at the TPC Scottsdale.
Each day, when the gates open, Scottsdale Police will post to Facebook, Instagram & Twitter the name of a Scottsdale Police Officer working at the event and their department portrait. Participants can then try to find that officer working somewhere inside of the WMPO. When the participant finds the officer, they can then ask to take a selfie and then share that selfie (with the officer) to any or all of their social media accounts by posting & tagging @ScottsdalePD.
To learn more visit: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/police/police-news/wmpo-wheres-the-five-o-social-media-scavenger-hunt_s2_p27572
Refreshed Glass-Tempe Based Company
For more information: http://refreshglass.com/category/about-refresh-glass/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.