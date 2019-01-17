Disney On Ice returns to the Valley
Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream brings the action-packed story of Moana to the ice for the very first time. Families will join in her quest to save her island and become a master way finder while discovering her true identity along the way.
Five daring Disney heroines overcome obstacles to dream big, inspiring everyone to be the hero of his or her own story.
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring the Disney magic to life with a fast-paced, fun, live experience that immerses fans of all ages in the moving stories of Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella.
- Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Jan 17, 2019-Jan 20, 2019
- Tickets start at $20!
For more information visit: www.DisneyOnIce.com
The Garden Guy: Spring Gardening
Whether you use vegetables in small salads or as full entrees, it's satisfying to know that gardening is one of the healthiest things you can do for your family and for the environment. And I promise you that the food you grow will be tastier than anything you can buy at the store. There is a vast array of veggies that thrive in the low deserts of the Southwest like artichokes, beans, beets, black-eyed peas and broccoli. Our abundant sunlight and moderate temperatures make anything possible! One of the best things you can do for any garden is to put it above ground. A raised garden eliminates the need to till a difficult, and sometimes ineffective, technique of working the native soil. By using organic material, maintaining a balance of beneficial insects and animals, and abolishing synthetic chemicals, you'll go a long way to creating a fantastic and healthy garden.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Alita: Battle Angel
Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.
For more information on the movie, "Alita: Battle Angel": https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alita-battle-angel
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Maricopa Ambulance hosts job fairs
Maricopa Ambulance is hosting multiple job fairs in the next two weeks to hire more than 80 EMTs and paramedics to support new contracts and expansions in 2019.
The job fairs will be held at the following dates and locations:
- Thursday, January 17, 1-8 p.m.
- Residence Inn, 7350 N. Zanjero Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305
Maricopa Ambulance is hiring to provide 9-1-1 service to the cities of Goodyear and Glendale in the first quarter of 2019, as well as existing 9-1-1 operations in the cities of Scottsdale and Surprise and existing service to medical facilities and hospitals throughout Maricopa County. Maricopa Ambulance is the fastest-growing private ambulance service in the Valley.
To learn more visit: www.maricopaambulance.com/employment
Bergies Coffee Roast House-10th Anniversary
Bergies is celebrating ten years in business. They will have a celebration this Saturday from 9am-6pm.
For more information: www.bergiescoffee.com/ or phone: (480) 497-3913
Bergies Coffee Roast House-309 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, Arizona 85234
Conservation Expo at OdySea
Caring for our natural resources is important for so many reasons. Want to learn how you can be part of the solution and make a positive change for the planet? This weekend, January 19th, at OdySea in the Desert, the Conservation Expo is being held, a FREE family-friendly festival focused on conservation.
It will feature:
- Opportunity to meet live hawks, falcons, snakes and more animals through their animal ambassadors - up close & personal!
- Engage in interactive, hands-on activities
- Learn about 40+ organizations who are making a difference here locally
- Meet pets available for adoption through Arizona Humane Society
- Pick up a reusable straw from Plastic Pollution Prevention (while supplies last)
- Enter a raffle for exciting prizes
- Come make conservation your New Year's resolution by joining OdySea Aquarium and its conservation partners for a day of educational fun!
For more information: https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/conservation-expo/
OdySea Aquarium-9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Scoopwell's Dough Bar
Forget cupcakes and fro-yo! Edible raw cookie dough is the new, sweet treat trend, and this dough shop is going to put Phoenix on the map as the newest dessert destination. After selling out their pop-up dough shop early last year, Scoopwell's Dough Bar open the doors to their first brick and mortar shop at Uptown Plaza this on, January 12th.
For more information on Scoopwell’s visit: www.Scoopwells.com or phone: (602) 296-5146.
Scoopwell's Dough Bar-100 E Camelback Road, #164, Phoenix, AZ 85012
