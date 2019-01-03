Cold Car Care
Winter Car Care Tips from the mechanics and Valley small business owners of NARPRO.
- Check the coolant (antifreeze); coolant should be flushed and refilled every two years in most vehicles.
- Check the owner's manual to see if your driving habits are considered "severe," and if so, have the oil changed accordingly, usually every 3,000 miles; consider changing to a "winter weight: oil if you live in a cold climate.
- Check the battery and exhaust system.
- Be certain the heater and defroster are working properly.
- Keep the gas tank at least half full, decreasing the chances of moisture forming in the gas lines and possibly freezing.
- Check tire tread depth and tread pressure; consider special tires if snow and ice are a problem in your area.
- Check to see that lights work, and headlights are properly aimed.
- Replace wiper blades every six months; consider special now blades if the weather dictates.
- Be prepared for an emergency with the following items in your trunk: ice scraper, windshield deicer, flashlight, whisk broom, blanket, extra clothes, candle/matches, bottled water, snacks, necessary medications and a first-aid fit.
Extreme Speed Football Camp
Reggie McGil from Extreme Speed Training will be hosting a football combine training session for kids getting ready for a combine or flag football season.
- Extreme Speed Football Camp:
- Jan. 5th, 2019
- 9 am - 12 noon
- Centennial High School, Football Field
- Ages 10-18
For more information, visit: https://www.extremespeedtraining.com/
Centennial High School Football Field, 14388 N 79th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381
Tara at the Movies: "On the Basis of Sex"
It was quite the year for Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She was the subject of a great documentary and closed out the year on with a big screen film about her career.
This film actually written by Ginsburg's nephew Daniel Stiepleman. And it's not just film about her accomplishments it's a great movie about a husband and wife who were truly a team!
For more information on the film, "On the Basis of Sex" visit: http://focusfeatures.com/on-the-basis-of-sex
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
The Garden Guy: Roses
It's time to start buying and planting bare-root roses. These types of roses are not only beautiful, but they're inexpensive and easy to grow. Roses come in the grades of 1, 1-1/2 and 2. The grades are based on age, 2 being the youngest. Try buying grade 1 rose bushes; they tend to be heartier and survive the summer heat better. Grade 1/s are usually 2 to 3 years old, and have at least 2 to 4 strong, healthy canes. Bare root roses that have spindly canes or roots or have started to leaf out will have less chance of survival. When choosing a plant, try to make sure the bark on the cane is plump and green. Do not purchase roses that have been dipped in wax this can cause burns on the roses in the summer. When choosing a location for your plants, try to plant them on the east side of your home where they can receive morning sun. Plant each rose bush 3 to 4 feet apart in a location with at least 6 hours of sun a day. Water your roses slowly and deeply to keep the plant from drying to and prevent air pockets and you will want to water them every other day for the first 2 weeks.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
