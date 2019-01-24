Expanded IDEA Center Opens at Glendale's Main Library
Ribbon cutting and opening of newly expanded Glendale IDEA Center and business incubator. With mentoring opportunities, space and hi-tech tools including a 3D printer and scanner, vinyl cutter, green screen and professional cameras, the IDEA Center is giving budding business people from around the Valley the information and tools needed to take their ideas from "dream" to "done." The resources are free and open to the public with no cost to taxpayers, thanks to generous grants and donations.
Glendale Councilmember Bart Turner, Chief Librarian Mike Beck and Business Librarian Michael Schor, who put it altogether bringing in the 3D printer, scanner and software programs where innovators can design and print their own proto types for about five dollars instead of thousands they might spend at a manufacturing facility. They can also design and print their own window designs with a new vinyl printer or shoot their own commercial using a green screen and professional grade camera.
For more information: https://www.glendaleaz.com/IDEACenter/
Glendale Main Library-5959 W. Brown St. Glendale, AZ 85302
Casa Terra
The very first fine dining vegan restaurant to grace the Arizona culinary scene, Casa Terra, will open on Monday, Jan. 28 in the heart of downtown Glendale.
Focusing on plant-forward cuisine, the restaurant will serve authentic regional fare from Mexico and the Mediterranean, as well unique fusion dishes from these areas. Casa Terra's founder and executive chef, Jason Wyrick, is a New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned chef who has been serving outstanding vegan food to the Valley since 2004.
Casa Terra, a dinner-only restaurant at 6835 N. 58th Drive, adds to a vegan movement in downtown Glendale. An all-vegan grocery store, Veggie Rebellion, and a vegan Mexican restaurant, Mi Vegana Madre, both opened downtown in 2018.
Once open in late January, Casa Terra will operate 4-9 p.m. Sunday through and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. An intimate dining space, the 2,800 square-foot restaurant will seat up to 65 guests.
For more information: www.casaterra.com or phone:623-680-7468
Casa Terra-6835 N 58th Dr. Glendale, AZ 85301
Comedian Brad Williams @ CB Live
Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now, and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out shows all over the country and the world.
- He will be performing at CB Live tonight at 7:30 pm.
- Tickets and more info at www.cblive.com or phone: 602-910-5161
- General Admission $22.00
CB Live at Desert Ridge Marketplace-21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050
Grand Opening of Salvation Army New Family Thrift Store in Chandler
Salvation is opening a new Family Thrift Store in Chandler, offering gently-used donated goods at discounted prices.
Thrift store will help fund Army's no-cost adult alcohol and drug rehabilitation program.
Local Salvation Army's Family Thrift Stores are the primary source in funding the Army's adult alcohol and drug rehabilitation program, which is provided at no cost to participants, at the Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Phoenix. Those seeking more details about the ARC in Phoenix can call 602-256-4500.
Salvation Army Thrift Store 4920 S. Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ 85248
For more information on Thrift Store locations visit: https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/family-thrift-stores-phoenix-valley
For more information on donating to your local Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, visit: www.SATruck.org or call 800-SA-TRUCK (800-728-7825).
The Garden Guy: Weed Control
Due to the drop-in temperature there is less evaporation and more moisture in the soil which causes the weeds to germinate. There are many steps you can take to help control the weeds in your yard. There is no way to completely eliminate weeds from your yard. Here are some common and natural ways to deal with weeds.
- Manually weeding: Using a shovel or your hands to remove the weeds
- Spreading corn gluten granules: This will prevent future weed seeds from germinating for a period of time, this will need to be reapplied each season and does not eliminate existing weeds.
- Spraying 10% vinegar solution: 10% Vinegar is very potent. Make sure you wear a mask, gloves and eye protection when applying as it may irritate your skin and eyes. This will kill existing weeds in your yard; it will not prevent any weeds from sprouting in the future. Be careful where you apply this as it may kill your grass and plants so only apply directly to the weeds. Do not apply if it is windy or raining.
You will want to follow all these steps and combine them to start a good weed care regiment for your yard. Everyone will have weeds in their yard from time to time, it is best to avoid chemical-based products when natural solutions work better and are much safer for you and your family."
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: The Kid Who Would Be King
Old school magic meets the modern world in a new film hitting theaters this weekend. "The Kid Who Would be King," follows the adventures of an ordinary 12-year-old school boy who finds King Arthur's Sword, "Excalibur."
For more information on the movie visit: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/the-kid-who-would-be-king
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Blue Media Super Bowl Signage
This is the 5th year doing Super Bowl décor, fabrication and technology, and we're under contract for the next two. Miami is next!
They are doing building wraps on 4 buildings in Atlanta ACS is 28,000 sq. feet, Verizon 23,000, the Westin is 21,000, Centennial is 50,000 and the Omni is 7500. Total is 129,500 sq. ft.
The Stadium exterior first time it has ever been wrapped! 100,000 sq. ft.
Gondola wraps on the Atlanta SkyView Ferris wheel this has never been done before either. Each one is designed like an NFL team helmet.
50 Bluemedia team members in Atlanta for 40 days doing installations.
They are doing building graphic projections on the stadium exterior and VLT.
CEO Jared Smith started the company 20 years ago printing signs for local golf tournaments, and now they are doing work for large events, venues, and sports teams across the country, and we work with great local agencies and companies as well ASU, Circle K, Ping, the Coyotes, and many more.
For more information visit: www.bluemedia.com or phone:
Bluemedia 8920 S. McKemy St., Tempe, AZ 85284
