The Garden Guy: Pruning/Trimming Fruit trees and grapes
Pruning is a necessary element of landscaping and here in the desert, it is critical that pruning take place over the next few weeks. Pruning is one of the most confusing and difficult tasks to teach and do here in the southwest. Grapes are one of my favorite plants to grow here in the desert. I normally use them to shade my garden during the summer and because they are dormant during the winter, the vines allow for light to warm my garden during the winter. The biggest confusion about grapes is how to prune them. Normally, if you are trying to optimize production, you need to prune them in certain ways (crane pruning, and spur pruning). Cane pruning is basically removing everything but 2 to 3 canes along a central leader. Spur pruning is removing all of the growth except 8 to 20 small spurs along a central leader. With trees, make sure to thing out any dead or dying wood and prune out any cross branches or any branches that don't create a 45-degree angle from the trunk of the tree. Use the correct tools, on most trees, with the exception of peaches, never prune more than 1/3 of the plant or tree, and never prune below the collar of the main trunk.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Healthy Lunches: Nutrition Expert Shares Tried & True Tips to Get Kids Eating Well
With the start of a new year, healthy eating is a common resolution for families. School cafeteria professionals can provide tips and techniques used in the cafeteria to get students to consume healthier food options that can easily translate to habits at home.
- Create a food kaleidoscope Children commonly eat with their eyes, if it looks colorful and bright, they are more likely to give it a try.
- Dip it or Flavor it Offer low-fat dressings, yogurts, or spices to make it fun to eat raw fruits and veggies.
- Encourage kids to be food explorers Provide opportunities for children to sample small portions of new types food
- Let their taste buds travel Provide a variety of foods from different cultures and cuisines for all members of the family to try.
- Menu plan Involve the kids when picking recipes, grocery shopping and cooking. Review the school menu and try to replicate dishes your kids enjoy in the cafeteria.
- Over the past several years schools across the country have increased fruit and vegetable options, integrated whole grain-rich foods and lowered the sodium on meals in addition to meeting regulations for snacks as part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.
Talk to the school nutrition program director or schedule a visit to your local school cafeteria for ideas on healthy food choices for your entire family. As child nutrition advocates, we are here to support your family's healthy eating goals.
For more information: https://traytalk.org and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrayTalk/
Tara at the Movies: Alita: Battle Angel
Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.
For more information on the movie, "Alita: Battle Angel": https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alita-battle-angel
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
AZ's first and only Roma style Pizzeria Al Taglio
Pizzeria Al Taglio is a ubiquitous street food from Rome that is baked in rectangular trays and sold by the slice or tray.
For more information: https://www.piazzaromanaaz.com/ or phone: (623) 936-7338
Pizza Romana-10210 W. McDowell Rd. St. 120 Avondale, AZ 85392
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.