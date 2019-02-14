Valley Youth Theatre: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) opens the only play of their 30th anniversary season, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, this Friday, February 8, at 7:00 pm, at Valley Youth Theatre. In addition to opening night, public performances include Saturdays and Sundays, February 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm. The theatre is located at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix, and ticket prices are $20. As with all VYT shows, dress rehearsal on February 7 will be performed for HopeKids and their families. Special school shows, set aside for field trips and Title 1 schools participating in VYT's Literacy and the Arts program, will take place on February 14 and 21 at 9:30 am and 11:30 am.
The story is based on the book by author Kate DiCamillo and was adapted for the stage by Childsplay's Artistic Director, Dwayne Hartford.
For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com or phone: (602) 253 - 8188
Valley Youth Theatre: 525 North First St Phoenix, AZ 85004
64th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show: February 14-24, 2019
Since 1955 the Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show has set the pace in the Arabian horse world. The first show was held at the grounds of the Arizona Biltmore Hotel which was a beautiful setting for a horse show. The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show was a first class show from the very first day. After the show's beginnings at the Arizona Biltmore, Ann McCormick bought 150 acres in Scottsdale and made it into the horse facility known as Paradise Park which served the needs of the show for many years. Since that time, the show has been held at Westworld in Scottsdale.
It has grown from 50 horses to nearly 2400 horses bringing top owners, trainers and breeders from around the world competing for a chance at winning. A win at Scottsdale can mean big money in the breeding barns. The 2019 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is proud to benefit the following charities: Arabian Hosemans Distress Fund, ASU Western Equestrian Team, SCC Equine Sciences Scholarships and March of Dimes.
For more information visit: http://www.scottsdaleshow.com/shows-events/scottsdale-arabian-horse-show
The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is held at West World-16601 North Pima Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
MODERN Oysterbar Chophouse
Locally-owned and operated, MODERN OYSTERBAR CHOPHOUSE is not a chain or corporate restaurant, but an experience with hands-on owners and a tenured staff committed to creating an exceptional guest experience. Featuring steaks, the freshest oysters and seafood daily, guests will have a full-size seafood bar that gives them ample room for dining as well as the experience of watching the raw bar chefs in action. Located at 10050 N. Scottsdale Rd. #127, follow them on Facebook at @Modernchophouse or visit the website at www.modernoysterbarchophouse.com.
Address: 10050 N Scottsdale Rd #127, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Tara at the Movies: Isn't it Romantic?
Rebel Wilson changes her tune about romantic comedies in the new film, "Isn't It Romantic." She plays a lifelong cynic when it comes to love until she's mugged, knocked out, and wakes up in her worst nightmare, a romantic comedy.
For more information on the movie, "Isn't It Romantic?" visit: http://www.isntitromantic.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Sexy Foods for Healthy Romance
Forget the little blue pill! Master Nutritionist Christina Jordan talks about the Sexy Six foods for romance.
The Sexy Six: Top Foods For Romance:
1) Pumpkin seeds
pumpkin seeds are high in zinc which is essential for preventing testosterone deficiency in men. They are also loaded with libido vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, E, C, D, K and minerals including calcium, potassium, niacin and phosphorous.
Pumpkin seeds can also help boost your mood. They're one of the best food sources of an amino acid known as tryptophan, which helps the production of serotonin in your brain. Antidepressants help the brain to circulate serotonin, so if you're taking them now, these little pumpkin pick-me-ups may make them even more effective.
2) Spinach
Come to think of it, Popeye and Olive Oyl were always chasing one another around. Eating spinach puts you in the mood by increasing blood flow below the belt. Spinach is rich in magnesium, a mineral that decreases inflammation in blood vessels, increasing blood flow much like Viagra.
3) Avocado
These super fruits are rich in vitamin E, which has antioxidant properties, potassium, and vitamin B6, which may prevent or delay heart disease and promote better blood flow.
They're also a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Anything that helps your heart and circulation can also be critical for a healthy sex life. Men with heart disease are twice as likely to have erectile dysfunction because both conditions can result from artery damage.
FUN FACT: The ancient Aztec's nickname for avocado was "ahuacatl," or testicle because of the fruit's shapely form. The Catholic Spanish priests found avocados so sexy, the forbade them to their parishioners.
4) Brazil Nuts
Recognized as a rich source of protein, calcium, and magnesium, Brazil nuts can also benefit your sex drive because they contain selenium to boost testosterone levels the highest level of any other food on the planet!
5) Celery
You wouldn't normally think of celery as a libido inducing food, but eating celery actually increases the pheromone levels in a man's sweat, making them more attractive to women. But make sure that celery is organic! Non-Organic Celery is Packed with 67 Pesticides. You don't want those toxic chemicals messing with your libido now do you?
6) Dark Chocolate:
Chocolate increases both serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, making us happy and lowering our stress level both "mood" boosters if you know what we mean. Another theory is that cocoa increases blood flow through the arteries and relaxes blood vessels sending blood to all the right regions. Whatever the reason, chocolate is never a bad thing. It's CHOCOLATE, need we say more?!
For more information visit, Fit Body Weight Loss website: www.fitbodyweightloss.com or phone: 844-537-2408
Esteban: Valentine's Day Love
Bring a special someone to a romantic concerto celebrating music and passion at Esteban: Valentine's Day Love on Thursday, February 14, 7 p.m., at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street. With each dynamic strum from the heart, master guitarist Esteban, accompanied by violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, will fuse classical and flamenco styles with your favorite love songs to create the perfect romantic setting for Valentine's Day. Collaborating with Esteban and Teresa Joy to create a crescendo of loving melodies and beats is Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris and Raul Yanez, pianist and Arizona State University professor of music.
Esteban's passion and explosive style of playing are a must-see live. Get the ultimate Valentine's Day experience that is only Esteban with VIP seats, which includes a glass of wine or beer and a pre-show meet and greet with the beloved guitarist.
For tickets and information, visit: www.scottsdaleperformingarts.com or call 480-499-8587. Tickets: $50 - $115.
For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, visit: www.estebanmusic.com.
Cactus Flower: Valentines' Day
For most, Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate their love for that special someone. For others, it's getting women together the day before to toast to Galentine's Day (coined by Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation). And perhaps for some, it's a Hallmark holiday they would rather avoid. No matter how you choose to celebrate on Feb. 13 or 14, Cactus Flower Florists has you covered.
-This locally grown, and family owned/operated florist has been a Valley staple for 45+ years and will deliver thousands of bouquets from $10 to $1,000 on its single busiest day of the year Thursday, Feb. 14 and the days leading up to cupid's big holiday.
-Roses + rosé. Red stems + red blends. Blooms + brews. How to perfectly pair a blooming bouquet with a bottle of Arizona vino or craft beer from Cactus Flower Florists' boutique wine and beer store
-Valentine Day's most iconic flower in simple to sensational designs think single stemmed red roses uniquely arranged to over-the-top designs featuring dozens of buds
For more information and locations visit: https://www.cactusflower.com/
Last Minute Valentines: Fun Fantasy Ritual
Far too often, individuals who are dating or who are in relationships find themselves in a rut of doing the same mundane activities and searching for the elusive spark that keeps dates vibrant. Fun Fantasy Ritual created the Surprise Date Challenge to encourage couples to plan one surprise date for each other every month. Busy couples have enough to worry about. Having to pull together unforgettable dates shouldn’t be one of them. Through date concierge, coaching and events, Fun Fantasy Ritual helps people be the happiest couple they know.
Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it. Forget the chocolates, flowers and dinner that happens every single year. The boring and mundane can be detrimental to relationships. One local company helps couples create memorable experiences that replace “dinner and a movie” to enhance romance and connection. Through their date concierge services, Fun Fantasy Ritual coordinates unforgettable dates for couples who have just started dating, couples that need to reignite the elusive spark, or for those celebrating the single life, experiences for friends, also known as the Fun Friend Ritual.
And how to keep the holiday vibes throughout the year with the Surprise Date Challenge. The challenge encouraging couples to plan one surprise date for each other every month. Marty and Dana are a couple themselves, and they have been practicing the Fun Fantasy Ritual for three years.
For more information: www.FunFantasyRitual.com
