Jurassic Fight Night
Pangaea will be hosting the 3rd Jurassic Fight Night by popular demand. It brings both children and adults entertainment by fusing dinosaurs and wrestling together.
Tickets are selling fast for the show, you can get them online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Gila River Arena box office.
For more information: https://pangaealandofthedinosaurs.com/events/
Westgate Entertainment District Sundance Plaza: 6751 N Sunset Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305###
LEGOLAND Movie Days
LEGOLAND Discovery Center celebrating the release of THE LEGO MOVIE 2 with in-attraction activities and special meet & greets.
"The LEGO MOVIE" Days at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona include the following activities which are all included with purchase of admission:
Character Meet and Greets
- Want a family picture with one of The LEGO Movie stars? Meet Emmet, Wyldstyle and maybe, just maybe, a new character to be discovered from the film during character meet and greets!
"The LEGO Movie" Scavenger Hunt
- Help Emmet find his friends in Miniland! Wyldstyle, MetalBeard, Unikitty and Benny have lost their way and need you to save the day! Guests can submit an entry to win a LEGO prize pack at www.LEGOLAND.com. See website for official rules.
For more information on LEGOLAND Discovery Center visit: www.LEGOLANDDiscoveryCenter.com/Arizona
DAV and RecruitMilitary Job Fair
DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair Thursday, February 7th at State Farm Stadium from 11am to 3pm for veterans, transitioning military personnel and military spouses. This event features more than 60 employers and comes on the heels of RecruitMilitary's announced collaboration with Google and its newly designed job search function for military trained talent.
For more information and to register visit: https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/phoenix-veterans-job-fair-february-7-2019
State Farm Stadium-1 Cardinals Drive Glendale, AZ 85305
The Garden Guy: Driplines
Get your yard ready for proper watering before the hot weather comes. Driplines are a good way to make sure your plants get the right amount of water. Make sure they are away from the tree line to get deep to the roots.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Parent-Teacher Meeting Tips
It's that time in the school year when Arizona teachers will be meeting with their students' families for parent-teacher conferences.
LearnerLink's founders and educators - Former Arizona Superintendent of the Year Dr. Denton Santarelli and Retired Administrator Robert Keagle - share tips and info to help parents to empower a student's learning confidence.
Parents can advocate for their kids and show their child's teacher the value of their work with these pointers:
- Prepare ahead with a game-plan of questions, thoughts or concerns.
- Actively listen to recognize strengths or voice concerns.
- Ask how you can continue to track your child's progress.
- Offer learning support (e.g., volunteer, connect with a tutor/mentor.)
- Share feedback from the conference with your child to help him/her advocate in their learning this semester.
For more information: https://www.learnerlink.com/ or phone:480-550-9600
Tara at the Movies- Alita: Battle Angel
Alita: Battle Angel is about a cyborg girl who goes on a journey of self-discovery.
For more information on the movie "Alita: Battle Angel," visit: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alita-battle-angel
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Scramble
Scramble is a breakfast and lunch experience with fantastic, fresh food, quick service and a clean, contemporary setting. It boasts a spacious, dog-friendly patio, LED TVs, free Wi-Fi and charging stations. Scramble is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Scramble has four Valley locations: 9832 N. 7th Street on the northwest corner of East Mountain View Road in Phoenix, 6590 N. Scottsdale Road on the northwest corner of East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale, 2375 E. Camelback Road on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix and our newest location at 1120 E Baseline Rd. in Tempe. For more information call 602-374-2294 on 7th Street in Phoenix, 602-875-6888 on 24th Street & Camelback Road, 480-404-7264 in Scottsdale or 480-534-4044 in Tempe
For more information: www.azscramble.com.
