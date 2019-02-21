Pat's Run
The 15th Annual Pat's Run is Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
This year's race theme is Arizona Cardinals in honor of Pat Tillman's time in the NFL, and the race shirt features #40, the number he wore while playing with the Cardinals. This is the first time in the history of the race that the race shirt features his #40 (versus #42).
Participants in the Tempe race will also receive the third part of the 4-part collector series medal when they cross the finish line in Sun Devil Stadium.
Pat's Run is nearly 80% sold out - only 6,000 registration slots left, so don't miss out! Register today at www.PatsRun.com
Hayden's Ferry Days
Hayden's Ferry Days is an annual celebration to raise awareness of the rich culture and history of Tempe and involve community members of all ages in an engaging, informative and entertaining way. The Tempe Historical Society is proud to be a part of Tempe's rich heritage and its future. In 2019, the Tempe Historical Society celebrates its 50th anniversary!
For more information and event activities: http://tempehistory.org/events/haydens-ferry-days/
Tara at the Movies: How to Train Your Dragon
For more information on the movie, "How to Train your Dragon," visit: https://www.howtotrainyourdragon.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Billionaire P.A. Founder of Wealthy Minds, Inc
Speaking Your Dreams Into Existence:
- Carry Your Dreams
- Speak Your Dreams
- Live Your Dreams
Inspire Others To Speak Their Dreams into Existence through placement of Billboards, Murals, Books, Apparel, Inspirational Videos/Speeches & Collaboration Projects.
For more information visit, Billionaire P.A. Founder of Wealthy Minds, Inc. website: www.wealthymindsonline.com
Contact: billionairepa@gmail.com | 250-566-2141
Drew Lynch from America's Got Talent @ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thursday, February 21st 8:00 PM
- 18 & over
- Friday, February 22nd 7:30 PM
- 21 & over|$20.00 / $25.57
- Friday, February 22nd 10:00PM
- 18 & over |$20.00 / $25.57
- Saturday, February 23rd 7:00PM
- 21 & over |$22.00 / $27.73
- Saturday, February 23rd 9:30PM
- 21 & over |$22.00 / $27.73
- Sunday, February 24th 7:00PM
- 18 & over |$20.00 / $25.57
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv- 930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
New song "Damn Plans" by Gabe Kubanda
Gabe's new song "Damn Plans" releasing Feb 22
Epic Proportions Tour launch March 1st in Phoenix
EduMusication program is now a 501c-3 Non-Profit! They go into the music classrooms at high schools, and do workshops and lectures, inspiring students to turn their passions into careers! For more information: http://www.edumusication.org
For more information on Gabe Kubanda visit these websites: www.GabeKubanda.com and www.EpicProportionsTour.com
