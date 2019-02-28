Great Hearts School Job Fair
Great Hearts Arizona is hosting a career fair open house on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Great Hearts is looking to hire more than 200+ teachers for the 2019-2020 school year. Representatives from each of the 23 Phoenix campuses will be present. The hiring fair is happening at Veritas Prep located at 3102 N 56th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
Great Hearts Academies is a non-profit that includes primary, middle and high-schools in the Metro Phoenix area.
For more information visit: https://www.greatheartsamerica.org/careers/
Persian New Year Festival Comes to Scottsdale Waterfront
In honor of the Celebration of Life Nowruz (Persian New Year), the Arizona Persian Cultural Center, a 501(c)(3) public charity, will celebrate with an Inaugural Persian New Year Festival on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
The festival will have musicians, traditional dancers, entertainers, DJ, food, and art. Vendors will include Traditional Persian Tea House, Saffron Jak Foods, Henna Tattoo, Jewelry, Zaman's Gifts, Syrian Sweets of Phoenix, Frost Gelato, ZK Grill, Tazikii Food Truck and more!
The Persian New Year Festival, is a FREE event to everyone and 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Students Supporting Brain Tumor Research (SSBTR). Website: https://www.ssbtr.org/
Since its modest beginnings in 2002, SSBTR has grown exponentially. It is the largest student run non-profit in Arizona. As an organization, their mission is to provide education and leadership development to the youth, furnish a platform for them to play a principal role in effecting positive changes in their communities, promote awareness of how common brain tumors are as the leading cause of cancer deaths among their peers and act as outreach to support affected individuals and their families. 97.6% of the money they raise goes to fight the cause. They have the lowest overhead for a charity in the State of Arizona.
For more information visit: www.persiannewyearfestival.com
Scottsdale Waterfront - Address: 7135 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
SEA LIFE Aquarium-Meet a Mermaid
For the first time in the Aquarium's history, a magical mermaid experience is coming to SEA LIFE Aquarium in Tempe. Watch from Mermaid Lagoon as the Mermaids dive underwater in our Ocean Exhibit next to stingrays, sea turtles, and even sharks! After the interactive dive show, meet a dry-land mermaid up close and pose for a FINtastic photo in Mermaid Cove! This meet and greet will offer memorable photo opportunities and also allow guests to pledge their love for oceans. The hand-written pledges will be posted on a giant net wall in the mermaid experience. From recycling to reducing the use of plastic bags and straws, guests will be encouraged by the mermaids to love the ocean and all of their ocean friends.
All mermaid appearances and meet & greets are included with SEA LIFE admission.
- When: Thursdays through Sundays from February 28 thru March 24
- Mermaid Underwater Appearance: 11:00AM - 1:30PM and 3:00PM - 4:30PM
- Mermaid Meet & Greets: 10:30AM-12:30PM and 2:00PM-4:00PM
- Where: SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium - 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #145, Tempe, AZ 85285
- Tickets: To purchase tickets, visit https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona/discover/news-events/.
For more on SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium, email Arizona@sealifeus.com, visit www.VisitSeaLife.com/Arizona or stay connected socially via Facebook.
The Garden Guy-Herbs that Heal
Looking for herbs that can help with indigestion, stress, anxiety, sunburns and headaches to name a few. There are many herbs that you can grow on your own that can help relieve some of those and for centuries, our ancestors have used herbs as a source of vitamins and medicines in healing ailments. In fact, herbs as still used to a great extent in Europe and Asia. Herbs are not a high fertilizer consumer and if you plant them in pots make sure to flush the salts out of the pot every time you water with a good soaking of the plant every 1 to 2 weeks. This is a matter of watering until you see moisture running out of the holes in the bottom. For example, basil, many people don't know that basil can help with lack of appetite, cuts and scrapes.
Feeling stressed: the scent from lavender has shown to calm and help you feel relaxed. It also eases pain and when applied to cuts and bruises functions as an antiseptic. If you have digestion or gas, peppermint is your go to herb, drinking tea made with this herb can provide relief and also helps soothe headaches. Marigold is good for sunburns, acne and blemishes and also helps sooth ulcers and digestive problems. Others to look at are the ever so popular chamomile, Echinacea, lemon balm and parsley.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
The GrinGo App
Spring Break Mexico 2019. Starting March 1st, thousands of college students that includes ASU and UofA will start to trek South of the US border by car or plane and swarm the warm beaches of Mexico where the legal drinking age begins at 18. Traveling to a foreign country poses risks of breaking local laws and not knowing how to respond in the time of emergency - that as a result can end up in a negative situation or fatal outcome. US State Department has recently issued travel advisories for different parts of Mexico.
Now, there is an app that can make traveling to Mexico and easy, safe and fun. The app is called the GinGo App. The app finds services and resources that will help you minimize risk and create memories to last a lifetime.
GrinGO makes it convenient to get you going where you need to go all underneath your fingertips.
For more information on the app visit: www.gringoapp.com
