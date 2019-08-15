Summer Cooldown Ice Cream Social
The Churchill will be hosting the first Ice Cream Social + Car show. The event takes place this Friday, August 16th from 6 to 10pm. Enjoy LIVE DJ sets all night long from: Deejay Panic and Phoenix Funkeros while you check out some of the best custom cars in Phoenix. ALL custom rides are allowed.
- Ice Cream Social
- Friday August 16th 6-10pm
- Car show and music
- FREE for all to attend.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/862542924132006/
The Churchill: 901 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Natalie and the Sweet Talkers benefit
Natalie and the Sweet Talkers, a Scottsdale-based rock band, is hosting a benefit show for Natalie's dear friend, Tracy Meyer, at Rockbar Scottsdale on Saturday, August 17th that will feature other local bands, including Rose Colored Eyes, Elvis Before Noon, and Stilly and Phil from Black Bottom Lighters. All money raised goes to support Tracy in her fight against cancer.
● There will be amazing music and raffle prizes, and all money raised will help pay for Tracy's cancer treatments.
- A benefit show for Tracy Meyer
- Hosted by Natalie and the Sweet Talkers
- Saturday, August 17
- Rockbar Scottsdale, 4245 N. Craftsman Ct, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Doors @ 6pm, music @ 7pm
For more information: http://rockbarscottsdale.com/event/rock-with-a-cause or Instagram: www.instagram.com/NatalieAndTheSweetTalkers
Stephanie Espinoza: 25 Years of Food and Health
Blog Post
What I know is everyone loves food! Food fulfills us emotionally, socially, as well as nutritionally. In the early 1990's we were just discovering that saturated fat may be linked to heart disease and the low-fat diet was used therapeutically to treat patients with high serum cholesterol. A diet trend was born! The food industry began to make products to meet our demand that were low in fat yet still delicious. Sugar, which doesn't have any fat became the substitute in many foods and we tried all of them! The diet claim of "low fat" was on everything including foods that never had fat to begin with!
So, when you look back to the 1990's and ask what big thing happened it was sugar and processed foods! Food trends of the 90's brought us Hot Pockets, Lunchables, Fruit Rollups and Gushers! Convenience became an important decider of what went into the grocery basket and how many times we went through the drive through. The obesity rate was less than 18% back then and diabetes was still a disease for the 'over 65 crowd".
Fast forward to the 2000's and it seems the low-fat craze was over as bacon rose to the top of the food trend charts along with fruit smoothies and cupcakes! The Zone Diet was one of the popular diet trends. It seems we always choose restrictive diets to combat our appetites! Cupcakes just don't fit into the Zone Diet Plan! On the other side of those food choices was the rise in obesity to 30% of the population having a BMI >30. Weight for men and women was up almost 10 pounds…. I’m thinking bacon and cupcakes?
So, what are we seeing now….in 2019? Juicing, mushrooms, baby back ribs…. along with terms like clean eating, plant-based diet, and gluten free. Uber Eats is a thing! You don't even have to leave your house to get take out! The hot diet trend is the keto diet and chronic disease (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders) is on the rise with 6 in 10 Americans having been diagnosed with at least one. The obesity rate has now climbed to 40% of Americans have a BMI >30 (BMI is a measure of weight to height; a healthy BMI is <25) and our weight has gone up 15 pounds since the 1990's.
I have watched firsthand the food and diet trends of the last 25 years as I became a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in 1988. I have actually tried many of them and fed my kids way too much processed foods. Little did we know back then the health consequences of this new food line…. processed foods. What we know now is that too much of a good thing (especially processed food) is not good for your health. The trends I am seeing emerge now are a positive sign…. more interest in fruits and vegetables and focus on a plant-based lifestyle. Restaurants with a more healthful menu are beginning to threaten the existence of those that only focus on our "appetites". There is beginning to be more of an awareness of how our food is grown, our meat is raised, and our food is processed. I'm not gonna lie…. we have created some real health challenges for ourselves but if these positive nutrition trends continue we are on our way to reversing them! Remember we are what we eat! Bon appétit!
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
For more information: www.nutritionpro.net or phone:480-294-6543
Two Valley locations:
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1237 S. Val Vista Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- The Nutrition Professionals
- 1599 E. Orangewood Ave., #100
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
