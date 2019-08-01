Emscult: 20,000 Situps
It's not too late for you to get that six pack. EMSculpt is now available for men and women.
Emsculpt strengthens your muscle by 16 percent. Gets rid of 19 percent of fat. Brings in the diastasis 11 percent. Here's the big thing: it does 20,000 contractions (sit-ups and equivalent of muscle training) in 30 minutes!!! Good for abs, legs, arms, any where were you can strengthen a muscle to build it up.
Dr. Lawrence Shaw has over 30 years’ experience performing cosmetic plastic surgery in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. He has been voted "best of" in several publications.
For more information: https://www.theshawcenter.com/
The Shaw Center: 8913 Bell Rd # 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Garden Guy: Cardinals Lawn
They're rolling out the lawn at the Arizona Cardinals, and keeping that grass looking green and game-day ready is a big job! How do they do it? And what can we learn from the pro's behind the lawn! These are the unsung heroes of the Arizona Cardinal's, the guys who make sure the players have top-notch turf to play and practice on.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Heather Walker / Food Blogger: Grab and Go Breakfast
It's back to school! Some of us are a bit sluggish in the mornings and some of us are growing at ridiculous speeds, so breakfast is important when the school year begins. These are some recipes that both parents and kids can enjoy for the coming weeks!
Recipes:
Frozen Breakfast Bananas
Breakfast Bananas are easy to prep the night before and they're portable and cold, so they're great while it’s still hot outside.
Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 0 minutes / Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 3 large bananas, peeled and cut in half
- 2 cups of vanilla yogurt
- 2 cups of granola, breakfast cereal or trail mix
- 6 popsicle sticks
Steps:
1. Peel the bananas and cut them in half. Insert the popsicle sticks about halfway in.
2. Place the yogurt on a plate (flat surfaces work best) and roll the banana in the yogurt to coat it.
3. Place the granola on a separate plate and roll the banana in the granola to coat it.
4. Place the bananas in a cookie sheet that's been lined with parchment paper and freeze overnight.
Sausage and Egg Muffin Frittatas
If you have a growing kiddo like I do, a hearty breakfast with some calories is very important. Sausage & egg muffin frittatas are fun to make, and you can do a lighter version for mom or dad.
Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs or 24 oz. of egg whites
- 36 frozen tater tots, thawed
- 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 onion, chopped (any other chopped veggies work too)
- 1 cup chopped ham, sausage or bacon
- 1 cup shredded cheese
Steps:
1. Generously spray a 12-capacity muffin tin with cooking spray. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Place the eggs and/or egg whites in a large bowl and beat with a whisk for about 30 seconds. This will whip air into the eggs and make them light and fluffy.
2. Place three tater tots into the bottom of each of the muffin tins and smash them down with a drinking glass or the back of a spoon.
3. Place 1-2 tsp. of each of your desired veggies, meats and cheeses into the muffin tins (this is fun because the kiddos can pick whatever they want in their cups), then fill with the whipped eggs.
4. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until the egg is cooked through.
5. Allow them to cool slightly and run a butter knife around the edges of the cups before serving, so they don't stick.
Stuffed Challah Loaf
Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 10 minutes / Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs or 12 oz. of egg whites
- 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 onion, chopped (any other chopped veggies work too)
- 1 cup chopped ham, sausage or bacon
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 1 large Challah loaf
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the center of the Challah loaf out, hollowing the center.
2. Heat a large skillet on high heat. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a whisk for about 30 seconds. Add in the desired meats, veggies and cheeses. Stir until combined. Add the mixture to the hot skillet and cook on high heat for about 2-3 minutes, until the eggs are cooked through.
3. Place the egg mixture into the center of the hollowed-out Challah loaf and sprinkle the cheese on top. Place it on a large cookie sheet and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees, until the bread is toasted, and the cheese is melted. Remove and allow it to cool before slicing and serving.
Coffee Mug Blueberry Muffins
Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 90 seconds / Servings: 1 Mug Muffin
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup flour, plus 1 tbsp. for the topping
- 1 tbsp. sugar, plus 1 tbsp. for the topping
- 1/8 tsp. baking powder
- 3 tbsp. milk
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil, melted, plus 1 tbsp. for the topping
- 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
Steps:
In a microwave safe mug, combine the flour, baking powder and sugar. Stir in the milk and coconut oil until combined. Place the blueberries on top.
For the topping: In a small mixing bowl, combine the remaining coconut oil, flour and sugar. Stir with a spoon until it resembles chunky sand. Sprinkle on top of the blueberries.
Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Remove and allow the mug/muffin to cool before serving (mug will be HOT).
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
For more information on Cake Doll visit: https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: 480-828-2525
Diamondbacks: Haboob Globe
With some rare exceptions, we don't get a lot of snow here in the Valley -- which is why the traditional snow globe as a promotional giveaway wouldn't make a lot of sense for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead, the D-backs are going with a giveaway featuring a weather phenomenon that more accurately represents the city of Phoenix. On Wednesday, the D-backs unveiled the Haboob Globe as one of their promotional giveaways for the 2019 season. The globe will be given to the first 20,000 fans who attend the D-backs' game vs. the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Aug. 3.
For more information: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks
