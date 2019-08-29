"Don't Get Grounded" Campaign
Governor Doug Ducey and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Thursday will kick off Arizona's "Don't Get Grounded" campaign at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The campaign is focused on raising awareness about new federal identification requirements to board an airplane beginning next year.
Beginning October 1, 2020, Arizonans will need the new Travel ID driver’s license or ID card, valid passport, military ID or certain other forms of federal identification to board a plane at all U.S. airports. Travelers can visit www.AZTravelID.com to learn more about the Travel ID, fill out an application and make an appointment at the Motor Vehicle Division to get their new ID.
MomTalk Coffee and Conversation: Teaspressa
Are you a new mama looking to connect with others and chat about life with your new bundle of joy? Join local mothers for a morning of chit chat, tea lattes, bubbles and babies at the charming Teaspressa located in Arcadia. Emerald members will enjoy complimentary champagne and discounted custom lattes.
The Emerald - offering monthly events and resources for local mamas to connect, collaborate and flourish in all areas of life. The Emerald is a membership-based event and social platform for the modern mama who craves personal connections and real-life conversations. Their experiential events and casual meet ups are designed to encourage women to thrive in + beyond motherhood to find balance with the multiple hats mamas wear.
For more information and to become a member visit: https://www.theemeraldaz.com/emerald-events/2019/8/29/coffee-and-conversation-teaspressa
Teaspressa
- Thursday, August 29, 2019
- 10:30 AM-11:30 AM
Teaspressa: 4628 E. Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ 85018
b: Fast a Cereal Bar
The b: Fast a Cereal Bar back at Biltmore Fashion Park - Center Lawn
- Cereal
- Cereal Shakes
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
- Sweet Sandwiches
For more information: www.bfastacerealbar.com or phone: (602) 413-6629
b: fast a cereal bar, 2502 E. Camelback Rd. Ste K-1A Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Garden Guy: Dangerous Dog Plants
You might like the look of these plants, and even have yard full of them... but there are some plants, shrubs and bushes, that are dangerous for your dog, and can even be down-right deadly in some cases. We have the list of Arizona plants that can do more harm than good to man's best friend.
Some of the Most Common Dog/Plant Poisonings:
(Source: Rover.com)
- Lilium species
- Oleander
- Lantana
- Tulips
- Aloe
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com