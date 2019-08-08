St. Vincent De Paul Clinic
To better serve the underserved and uninsured members of the community, St. Vincent de Paul recently renovated and expanded their medical and dental clinics at their main campus and today, Thursday, August 8 will officially re-open its doors.
- The newly expanded Virginia G. Piper Medical and Dental Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul is one of the largest free clinics of its kind in the nation, serving the uninsured and underserved of the Phoenix Metro community;
- Last year alone, the clinic saw 15,800 patient visits from individuals who would otherwise forgo even the most discounted health and dental care because of financial strain;
- The medical clinic expanded from 5 to 11 exam rooms while the dental clinic went from 8 to 16 dental chairs which, pending resources and volunteers, will allow the clinics to potentially double their visits to help more uninsured individuals and families;
- With the expansion, both clinics are now able to offer specialty treatment beyond traditional family medicine/preventative dental
- Medical offers: cardiology, dermatology, ENT, neurology, psychiatry, physical therapy and more
- Dental offers: endodontistry, orthodontistry, oral surgery, periodontistry and more
- Both clinics are funded solely by grants/philanthropic gifts from the community and do not receive federal funding.
- To sustain operations of the dental clinic for the next 10 years, Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation gifted $1 million back in 2017.
- The expansion came as the second phase of a $16 million capital project, the first of its kind for SVdP in 25 years.
For more information: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/
Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul 420 W. Watkins Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Garden Guy: Monsoon Tree Care
Monsoon season is finally upon us, which means potentially damaging rains and winds causing trees to crack and fall that can damage homes, cars, and yards.
Moon Valley Nurseries can share tips and tricks for homeowners on how to care for their trees to help prevent damage this monsoon season. Visit: https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/tree-care/monsoon-season
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Harlem Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to Gila River Arena on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. and Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, Aug. 24 at noon and 5 p.m.
- The Harlem Globetrotters broke five Guinness World Records to tip off their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, bringing their record tally to 21.
- Scooter holds the GWR for spinning the basketball on his nose for 7.7 seconds.
- The Harlem Globetrotters unveiled the first-ever 4-point line in professional basketball, which is located 30 feet from the basket 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the of the NBA's current three-point line.
- The iconic team has visited 124 counties and entertained over 148 million people since the team's inception in 1926.
- The Harlem Globetrotters were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of fame in 2002.
For more information and tickets visit: https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/
PDQ Football Tailgating
What is football season without a good tailgate party? And what's a good tailgate party without good food! PDQ has got you covered.
- PDQ has crazy, delicious fresh food you can't find anywhere else hand-breaded chicken tenders, made-to-order sandwiches, fresh salads and hand-spun shakes. The perfect food for a perfect tailgate party.
- When your team is playing you don't want to be stuck in the kitchen. Let PDQ do the cooking for you. The Family Coop has something for everyone in your flock no matter how big the party --our famous tenders, four homemade sauces, a shareable garden salad with two homemade dressings, and choice of two large sides. And don't forgot to add beverages, we recommend our delicious lemonade or brewed iced tea. Dessert? Yes, we've got yummy sweets, too!
- Or you can customize your order
- we've got 12 signature Sauces and dressings, including honey mustard, honey BBQ, ranch, sweet sriracha, creamy garlic, buffy bleu and more
- Variety of sides and options- fresh made salads, flavorful sides- chile lime corn, steamed broccoli, tater tots, fresh sliced granny smith apples with toffee dip
- We'll even deliver it, use your favorite delivery app like uber eats or door dash and will bring it right to your party.
Do's and Don'ts of Tailgating
- Do represent your favorite team.
- Do bring games like cornhole boards -we have them at all PDQ Arizona locations
- Don't leave to walk around and abandon your buddies
- Do have some sort of caffeine handy
- Don't forgot to charge your cell phone beforehand -take photo of Kristy and host in front of chicken tenders
- Do remember to have plenty of great food
- Don't brag about how awesome your tailgating is…it's supposed to be fun. Sit back and play host, invite them to share your chicken tenders
- Do clean up…leave your spot cleaner than you found it
- Don't show up empty handed. -PDQ has platters to share
- Don't start fights -share your food.
Two Valley Locations:
PDQ Tempe:
- 8905 S. Harl Avenue
- Tempe, AZ 85284
PDQ Paradise Valley:
- 4514 E Cactus Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
PDQ is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with dine-in seating and a drive-thru, and catering is available for events. For more information, visit www.eatPDQ.com.
