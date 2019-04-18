Debbie Hernandez: Do It Herself
Debbie is making a vegi caddy/holder
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
Garden Guy: Greenwaste Recycling
Greenwaste Recycling takes vegetative waste (think branches and clippings, etc.) and grinds it down to make an amazing soil that is used by farmers and ranchers out west. The added benefit is a drought-tolerant soil that also decreases the need for synthetic fertilizers.
CTS Greenwaste Recycling takes green waste and turns it into a soil amendment for farmland
CTS Greenwaste Recycling: improving desert soil decreasing water usage and synthetic fertilizer usage on Arizona farmland we’ve rehabilitated soil & gotten better crop vitality & growth
Perry Land & Cattle, raises local beef with crops grown in this soil, and we've also partnered with Four Peaks Brewing Company to recycle unused beer, which is part of their feed program as well you can get the beer-fed beef burger at their restaurant in Tempe or Scottsdale
- CTS Greenwaste Recycling: www.ctsgreen.com (480)459-8265.
- Perry Land & Cattle: www.perrylc.com (480) 800-9620.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Nancy Tengler: Wealth Management
April is Financial Literacy month and today we are focusing on women and finances. Did you know the average women is divorced by age 30 and widowed by age 59? Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management and author of The Women's Guide to Successful Investing give her tips on this topic were recently featured on www.USAToday.com:
- Get a planner - Couples need to engage equally in investment planning and decision making.
- Review your plan - Review your trust every five years; if you don't have a trust, get one yesterday!
- Keep 401(k) and IRA beneficiary forms. - Don't assume the bank has them, they lost mine!
- Include both names - All accounts and bills should include your name. Even your cellphone.
- Use a virtual binder-This should include everything in your financial life. This type of software is called an aggregator.
For more information: https://butcherjosepham.com/
Tengler Wealth Management-6710 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 130 Scottsdale, AZ. 85253
Passover
Passover begins this year the evening of Friday, April 19th and concludes the evening of Saturday, April 27th.
Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. It is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.
The Exodus occurred in the year 2448 on the Hebrew calendar, approximately 1313 BCE, some 3,330 years ago.
Chametz means leavened grainany food or drink that contains even a trace of wheat, barley, rye, oats, spelt or their derivatives, and which wasn't guarded from leavening or fermentation.
- This includes bread, cake, cookies, cereal, pasta and most alcoholic beverages. Moreover, almost any processed food or drink can be assumed to be chametz unless certified otherwise.
Chametz: To commemorate the unleavened bread that the Israelites ate when they left Egypt, we don't eat or even retain in our possession any chametz from midday of the day before Passover (April 19) until the conclusion of the holiday (April 27).
Matzah: Instead of chametz, we eat matzah flat unleavened bread. It is a mitzvah (biblical commandment) to partake of matzah on the two Seder nights, and during the rest of the holiday it is optional.
Seder: The highlight of Passover is the Seder, observed on each of the first two nights of the holiday.
The Seder is a fifteen-step family-oriented tradition and ritual-packed feast.
For more information about local Passover events call Chabad of Arizona Regional office at 602-944-2753 or visit www.Chabad.org
Phoenix Night Market
Phoenix Night Market is in year two of their event of fun, funky foods...foods that participating restaurants don't feature or offer on their menu. The event is Saturday & Sunday April 20th & 21st.
It'll be located where Phoenix Chinatown used to be 100 plus years ago. They are having the event there to pay homage to Chinatown.
Phoenix Night Market
- Saturday, April 20 6PM - 12AM
- Sunday, April 21 5PM - 10PM
- Warehouse District
- Jackson Street between Central and 4th Street
- Main Entrance on Jackson and 4th Street
- Phoenix, Arizona 85004
For more information and tickets: https://phxnightmarket.com/
