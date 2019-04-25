Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary is now a Pal Place
To better serve the Valley, and beyond, the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary has partnered with local non-profit, Pal Experiences (Pal). Pal's vision is to create a national network of Pal Places by developing digital tools that enhance specific customer experiences for all guests, and particularly for families and individuals impacted by autism and related non-visible intellectual and developmental differences. Through this partnership, PHS has now become a designated "Pal Place," furthering their mission to become accessible to all.
Pal Experiences and the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary have created a set of free tools that all visitors can utilize before, and during, their visit to the Sanctuary. The tools include; a video social story showing guests what they can expect, insider tips to help guests prepare and know of any potential sensory sensitivities, and an interactive digital guide to assist with communication and navigation around the Sanctuary's grounds. PHS's video social story features students from Phoenix's own Science Prep Academy, a private STEM-based school for those with autism.
For more information: https://www.palexperiences.org/hosts/phoenix-herpetological-sanctuary
Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary-28011 N. 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
St. Mary's Mobile Pantry
Walmart volunteers will team with St. Mary's and neighborhood volunteers to distribute Mobile Pantry food to clients on Thursday, April 25 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church (1401 East Jefferson Street in Phoenix) from 9-11 a.m.
More than 200 families receive food from this mobile pantry site twice a month and represents how "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" impacts the hungry all over the country.
Walmart and Sam's Club now invite Arizona shoppers to help fight hunger in their local community. There are three ways to participate purchasing a participating item in-store or online, donating in-store or donating on Feeding America's website: www.feedingamerica.org/Walmart.
To learn more about the campaign visit www.walmart.com/fighthunger.
St. Mary's Food Bank: www.StMarysFoodBank.org or phone: 602-242-FOOD.
D-backs Summer Camps
The camps are mostly held in June and July throughout the state.
Here is the camp schedule: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/academy/camps/schedule
School of Rock Summer Camps
School of Rock is a music school for all skill levels, ages, and musical aspirations. With students ranging from toddlers to adults, School of Rock is where music students grow into real musicians.
- 1-week long performance music camps
- Beginner to Advanced Camps
- Songwriting Camps
- Camps at all 3 locations: Ahwatukee, Gilbert and Scottsdale
Ahwatukee
- 4645 E Chandler Blvd
- Phoenix, AZ 85048
- (480) 753-3266
Gilbert
- 885 E Warner Rd
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- (480) 632-7625
Scottsdale
- 13610 N Scottsdale Rd Pad B
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- (480) 483-7625
For more information: www.schoolofrock.com
Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Aioli Gourmet Burgers and Catering
Three life-long friends started Aioli Gourmet Burgers and Catering with one thing in mind: to serve quality food to our home-town and become one of the best burger joints in Phoenix.
- Opened in 2012.
- Food truck + restaurant in Phoenix specializing in gourmet burgers, fries, and shakes.
- Fresh locally sourced ingredients.
For more information: www.aioliburger.com or phone:602-971-5555
Aioli Gourmet Burgers-10652 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Sassys: kids summer baking classes
Sassys is now taking registrations for Kids baking classes ages 8 on up. 2 hour classes, baking lesson and demonstration in the first hour, with hands on decorating the second hour.
For more information: http://www.sassyscafeandbakery.com/
Sassy's Cafe & Bakery
- 4210 E Main Street Mesa, AZ 85205
- (480) 649-3067
- Hours: Monday through Saturday 7am -5 pm, Sunday: closed
