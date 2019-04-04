7th annual Team Taylor Arcadia Family Fun Run
Taylor Paige Cosmas passed away in April 2010 of SIDS at five months of age. Her parents, Mark and Katie Cosmas, are literally "running" towards curing the disease that took their daughter's life. In 2011 "Team Taylor" was formed and had one of the largest teams at Pat's Run with over 170 runners wearing Team Taylor shirts running in her honor. In 2013, Team Taylor grew to form its own 5k run with nearly 1,000 runners. Since inception, Team Taylor has raised more than $750,000 for SIDS Research.
The goal for the 2019 Arcadia Family Fun Run is to have more than 1,200 runners and $250,000 in donations to support SIDS Research in Taylor's name.
Arcadia Family Fun Run
- Charity: Team Taylor (Three Butterflies SIDS Foundation 501c3)
- Cause: SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome)
- Event: Arcadia Family Fun Run
- Date & Time: Sunday, April 7 - 8:00 am
- Location: 48th St & canal in Arcadia
- Website: www.teamtayloraz.com
- Registration link: https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Phoenix/TeamTaylorArcadiaFamilyFunRun
Wonderspaces
Wonderspaces - the company behind successful art shows in San Diego - today announced its next show will open April 5 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Titled "Point of View," the show will feature artwork from thirteen artists from around the world, including a virtual reality dinner party and an installation that encourages digital painting through body movement. First access tickets have been released for weeks one and two of the show and are available for a limited time at the discounted price range of $12 - $19.
The artists featured in "Point of View" explore how new perspectives can expand our concept of the world. The artwork presents visitors with experiential installations that challenge traditional viewpoints and touch on topics such as time, religion, power, and reality.
The 16,000 square-foot venue inside Scottsdale Fashion Square is Wonderspaces' first permanent location. The former movie theater was selected for its eighteen-foot ceilings, acoustic isolation, ample parking, and easy access from around the Valley. Recognizing that every community is unique, Wonderspaces intends to set up in a variety of spaces including a downtown cruise ship terminal in San Diego and a warehouse complex in Austin.
During the roughly eighty-minute experience, visitors can purchase curated food and beverage offerings to enjoy within the show. To learn more about "Point of View" and purchase tickets, visit https://arizona.wonderspaces.com
Wonderspaces-"Point of View"
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets range from $15 - $24 and are timed entry in 15-minute intervals
- Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square 7014 E Camelback Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Garden Guy: Xeriscape & Arbor Day
The city of Glendale is partnering with the Watershed Management Group to offer a five-part Hydrate Glendale class series in May.
For more information: https://watershedmg.org/learn/classes/hydrate
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Chris & Heidi Powell
Transform Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake
Low Carb Quick Prep
300 calories
- 1 1/3 cups unsweetened cashew milk
- 1 scoop Transform Chocolate Meal Replacement
- 1 tablespoon all-natural peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons aerosol whipped cream
- Ice as desired
1. Combine all ingredients, except for whipped cream, in a blender. Blend until smooth.
2. Pour into glass and top with whipped cream. Enjoy!
Makes 1 serving
Nutrition information: 313 calories, 18g fat, 16g carbs, 25g protein
Transform Pina Colada Shake
Breakfast Quick Prep
300 calories
- 1 ¼ scoops Transform Vanilla Meal Replacement
- 16 ounces water
- 1 ½ tablespoons canned coconut milk
- 2/3 cup frozen pineapple chunks
- Ice as desired
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. If too thick, add more water until desired consistency. Enjoy!
Makes 1 serving
Nutrition information: 306 calories, 11g fat, 27g carbs, 26g protein
They will give the whole GMAZ audience an app code for 30 days free. There's no payment info or anything they need to enter - they'll just get 30 days to transform! When time runs out, it runs out. App Code: GMAZ30
For more information: http://thetransformapp.com/
