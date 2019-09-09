Motivational Monday: Movement Stretch Studio
On this Motivational Monday, it's not all about the sweat and tears! Stretching and being fluid in your movements is important too, and often over-looked! No one knows that better than the folks at Movement Stretch Studio, who'll help you stretch! And, they tell us, you are just one stretch away from being more flexible, relaxed and healthier! Relieve your pain and tight muscles for just $29!
Just relax
while we release stiffness & relieve soreness to make you feel better, lighter and younger by finding your body's full potential range of motion. You will breathe deeper, have relaxed nerves, a lighter feeling and more energy from having your movement and balance restored back to the body.
Perform
Reach your athletic best by discovering your optimum functional flexibility and reducing reaction time. Proper flexibility training can increase your 'set muscle length'. This increased active range of motion allows movement to be executed faster without excessive tension and serves as a safeguard against overextension.
Recover
Reduce pain and speed recovery. Stay active and keep progressing in your sport or activity with a targeted program to treat areas of overuse. Never let anything keep you doing the things you love!
Benefits:
- Unlock your movement with increased flexibility and expanded myofascial pathways leaving you thinking clearly, standing straighter and full of energy!
- Enhance your performance and prevent injury by moving with maximum poise, precision and purpose!
- Train harder, longer, more effectively, and recover faster by increasing blood flow and oxygen to fuel your muscles!
Dr. Sharon Thompson / PCOS Awareness
It is the leading cause of female infertility and a precursor to obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and endometrial cancer. But, it's also one of the most under-diagnosed, underfunded and neglected areas of health. We're talking about PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and this month is PCOS Awareness month, so we're talking about the early warning signs with Dr. Sharon Thompson.
What are common signs and symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)?
- Irregular menstrual periods Menstrual disorders can include absent periods, periods that occur infrequently or too frequently, heavy periods, or unpredictable periods
- Infertility PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility
- Obesity Up to 80% of women with PCOS have increased body weight
- Excess hair growth on the face, chest, abdomen, or upper thighs affects more than 70% of women with PCOS
- Severe acne or acne that occurs after adolescence and does not respond to usual treatments
- Patches of thickened, velvety, darkened skin called acanthosis nigricans
- Multiple small fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries
What are the health risks for women with PCOS?
- PCOS affects all areas of the body, not just the reproductive system
- Insulin resistance increases the risk of type 2 diabetes
- Cardiovascular disease.
- Metabolic syndrome contributes to both diabetes and heart disease
- Endometrial hyperplasia the cells lining of the uterus grow too much and can become abnormal. This increases the risk of endometrial cancer.
Treatments for PCOS?
- Only one treatment reverses the underlying condition in some women weight loss
- Treatments are available for the other symptoms of PCOS
- Birth control pills
- Medicines to induce ovulation (releasing an egg)
- Medicines to decrease hair growth
- Medicines to increase sensitivity to insulin
Registered Dietician Stephanie Espinoza: Poor Diet Blindness
Eating a diet of French fries, Pringles and white bread was enough to make one teenage boy lose his sight, according to a case study published in a medical journal.
Scientists from the University of Bristol examined the case of a young patient whose extremely picky eating led to blindness, and have warned of the dangers of a poor diet.
The unidentified patient told doctors he had only eaten fries from the fish and chip shop, Pringles potato chips, white bread, slices of processed ham and sausage since elementary school, and he avoided foods with certain textures.
He first visited a doctor at age 14, complaining of tiredness, according to a case report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday. He wasn't taking any medication, had a normal BMI and height, and showed no visible signs of malnutrition. Doctors discovered low vitamin B12 levels and anemia, treating the patient with vitamin B12 injections and offering dietary advice. One year later there were signs of hearing loss and vision symptoms, but doctors did not find the cause.
His vision had worsened to the point of blindness by 17 years of age, and doctors identified vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, reduced vitamin D level and bone level density, according to a statement from the University of Bristol.
By this stage, vision damage was permanent. Researchers from Bristol Medical School and the Bristol Eye Hospital examined the case and concluded that the patient suffered nutritional optic neuropathy, a dysfunction of the optic nerve. In developed countries it is mostly caused by bowel problems or medication that interferes with the absorption of nutrients, and it is rarely caused entirely by poor diet because food is readily available.
In some places, malnutrition caused by poverty, war and drought is linked to higher rates of nutritional optic neuropathy, according to a statement.
Fast food may contribute to teen depression, study says the condition is reversible if treated early but can lead to blindness if no action is taken. "Our vision has such an impact on quality of life, education, employment, social interactions, and mental health," said study lead author Denize Atan, an ophthalmologist at Bristol Medical School and Bristol Eye Hospital.
"This case highlights the impact of diet on visual and physical health, and the fact that calorie intake and BMI are not reliable indicators of nutritional status."
The researchers say that poor diet and reduced intake of minerals caused vision loss in this case, and warn that nutritional optic neuropathy could become more common due to the consumption of junk food. They also warned vegans to make sure to supplement for vitamin B12 to avoid deficiency. To prevent similar cases, doctors should ask patients about their dietary history as part of routine clinical examinations, the researchers urged.
100 Club 911 Challenge
To remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to continue to honor first responders and military who protect us, hundreds will join in on Wednesday for the 9/11 Tower Challenge at Gila River Arena in Glendale. The recipients of the money raised, the 100 club of Arizona and the Fighter Country Partnership join us to talk about how important this fundraiser is for them and how folks can participate... There were 110 floors and 2,071 steps in each of the Twin Towers when the buildings collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. Photographs of fallen heroes will line the stairs during the challenge, giving participants the opportunity to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of others.
9-11 Tower Challenge
- Wed., Sept. 11
- 8 a.m.
- Gila River Arena 9400 W. Maryland Ave. Glendale, AZ
- Early registration fee is $35 prior to Aug. 25. Proceeds benefit 100 Club of Arizona and Fighter Country Partnership.
- Free parking available in Lot G
- Those unable to complete the stair climb and kids under age 12 are invited to participate in a four lap, 2,071 step concourse walk and roll
For more information or to register, visit www.911TowerChallengeFoundation.org.