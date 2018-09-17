Life-size Bronze Tribute of Wallace, Ladmo & Gerald Unveiled at the Phoenix Zoo
A tribute bench depicting the beloved characters of the longest running kids show in Valley history, Wallace & Ladmo, will be unveiled at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, September 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. near the Zoo's main lake. The much-anticipated bronze sculpture of Wallace, Ladmo and Gerald will serve as a multi-generational gathering place for guests of the Zoo and fans of the show. Guests to the Zoo that day, will receive fifty percent off general daytime admission if they wear their Wallace & Ladmo fan gear! Discount is only applicable Monday, September 17, 2018.
The statue is near the zoo's main lake, across from the Greater flamingos and zebra habitat.
Founded in 2015, the foundation seeks to preserve, nurture and continue the Wallace & Ladmo legacy of encouraging creativeness and camaraderie in Arizona's children. Visit http://www.wallaceandladmofoundation.org/.
Grand re-opening of Paz Cantina
Paz Cantina is Downtown Phoenix's most beloved Mexican Restaurant, located in the heart of the city and serving up your favorite classic Southwest dishes; with generous amounts of flavor, passion, cultural heritage, love and a lot of soul.Beyond being a major player in the Food Truck scene throughout the Valley, Paz Cantina is re-creating a community gathering place, a hangout spot for friends and a local dining destination for authentic Mexican food.
Located at the base of Broadstone Roosevelt in downtown Phoenix, their 7000 square foot concept is unlike anything else in the valley. In addition to their main dining area, they will be featuring a brand-new state of the art concert/event venue, a full-service coffee bar at Paz Café, and a tequila room
Open 7 days a week with events every day, and live music on the weekends
For more information: https://pazcantina.com/
'Carbs for a Cause'
Oregano's 3rd annual Carbs for a Cause event returns this September as they partner with St. Mary's Food Bank to help families in need. Pasta is one of the most in-demand items at food banks and with your help, the goal is to donate 50,000 pasta meals for St. Mary's 50th anniversary!
Here's how it works: Oregano's will donate 3 pasta meals for every pasta dish purchased from September 18th-22nd at any Valley Oregano's. This includes all the tasty pasta dishes on their menu. So, swing in to any of Oregano's Valley locations to help reach their donation goal.
For more information: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/events/oreganos-carbs-cause/
Mother's Health History
Your family's health history can offer clues into your own well-being.By Fiona Tapp
When it comes to assessing your risk for a variety of health conditions and diseases, your parents can provide a wealth of information that can help doctors to treat you correctly. This is especially true for your mom and her side of the family tree.
Not all health problems have a genetic component but understanding more about your maternal health history can help you to understand your own body better and make predictions for the future. But first, you need to ask the right questions.
Below are the inquiries health professionals suggest that you put to your mom ASAP to gain better knowledge about your own health outcomes:
1. "How's your heart health?"It can be hard to talk about the death of a loved one, but if someone in your family died unexpectedly, that information could reflect your own health, said Nicole Harkin, a board-certified cardiologist, lipidologist and clinical assistant professor at New York University.
Harkin said you should ask your parents for any history of heart disease, stroke or the death of a family member before the age of 55 in men or 65 in women. This is considered a "premature" death and needs to be noted by your doctor. However, Harkin also said you shouldn't panic, even if you hear bad news.
"Genetics are by no means destiny for many of us," Harkin said. "It's important to be aware of any significant family history and, in turn, minimize any other risk factors possible with a healthy diet and lifestyle."
2. "What was your experience like with your period and menopause?"It might seem like a health myth, but it's actually true that your own mother's menstrual cycle is closely connected to your own. If she started her periods at a later age, you likely did, too. In mid-life, your cycle may mirror the pattern your mother took at menopause.
Felice Gersh, an OB/GYN and the director of the Integrative Medical Practice of Irvine in California, said you should also ask your mom about any history of polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, which is a hormonal disorder. PCOS increases your chance of experiencing a large array of metabolic, mood, fertility and pregnancy problems, according to Gersh.
"PCOS is the most common endocrine dysfunction of women, and the daughters of women with PCOS have much higher rates of developing it themselves than the average woman," Gersh said.
3. "Did you have any pregnancy or birth problems?"Your mother's experience with pregnancy including any fertility issues, birth, breastfeeding and the postpartum period â€• could provide important clues for your own gynecological and obstetrical health, according to Daniel Roshan, a high-risk maternal-fetal medicine OB/GYN in New York.
"Many conditions are genetic," Roshan said. "For pregnant patients, it's good to be aware of what their own mother's pregnancy was like, any complications or issues they may have had like cervical insufficiency, preterm labor or recurrent pregnancy losses. [It] could place her at a higher risk."
4. "Have you ever had cancer?"You might think that if your mom had any type of cancer, you would have heard about it. But she may have had a small treatable cancer when you were young or before you were born that she has never shared. You should also ask about any family history of different cancers, said Laurie Jeffers, a clinical assistant professor at New York University's Rory Meyers College of Nursing.
"Many genetic predispositions to female cancers â€• ovarian, breast â€• can be passed from either the mother or the father's side, like the mutation in BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, which account for up to 15 percent of breast and ovarian cancers," Jeffers said.
Pre-screening for a number of conditions typically takes place after about age 50, but if you have a family history of a particular disease you may be offered early testing, said Niket Sonpal, an adjunct assistant professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine based in New York. For example, if you have a first-degree relative â€• like a parent, brother, sister or child â€• who had colorectal cancer before the age of 60, or two first-degree relatives diagnosed at any age, you should begin screening for colon cancer earlier, typically at age 40.
"Early screening can save your life and having a family history means you are at higher risk. However, having a risk factor, or even many, does not mean that you are sure to get the disease," Sonpal said.
5. "Do you get migraines?"We all get headaches from time to time, but a migraine is no ordinary headache. Usually accompanied by a range of other symptoms such as vision problems, nausea, and sensitivity to light, the pain from a migraine can last for hours and leave you exhausted for days. According to The Migraine Research Foundation, migraines can run in families, and 90 percent of sufferers have a family history of them.
"Many people do not recognize their headaches as migraines, and suffer with suboptimal medication," Sonpal said. "Knowing that you have a family history could help you to get the right treatment sooner."
6. "Do you have any skin problems?"Skin care requires more than face masks. It's important to talk with your mom about her skin health, including any moles she has had removed or any incidents of skin cancer, said Tsippora Shainhouse, board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles.
"It is important to know if you have a family history of melanoma in first-degree relatives, including parents and siblings," Shainhouse said. "If you do, be sure to have your skin checked annually, and more frequently if you have had suspicious lesions of your own."
7. "What's your mental health history?"Traditionally, many people have found it very difficult to talk about mental health, but it's absolutely vital to do so. Your mom may have struggled at times with depression or other mental health issues and felt unable to talk openly about her symptoms. Now is the time to shrug off any stigma associated with mental health discussions and talk about this important part of your overall well-being.
"Mental health is an important part of a comprehensive medical history," Jeffers said. "Any history of depression, addiction, anxiety or mood disorders is highly relevant, since these issues can affect not only individuals but families as well."
How To Broach These ConversationsIf you have a good relationship with your mother, having this conversation may be relatively easy. But for others, it can be an awkward and potentially upsetting experience.
Mary Jean Vorwald, an on-site physician at Activate Healthcare in Indianapolis, said there are a few tips you can follow to make sure it goes smoothly. Start by picking a time and location where you can have an uninterrupted, confidential conversation for about an hour or so. Explain that it's recommended that you find out as much as you can about your family medical history.
Vorwald recommended having this conversation sooner rather than later. This may be particularly important before you have kids, so you're aware of any congenital diseases. And finally, remember to repeat this discussion every five to 10 years to see if anything has changed or developed.
Queen of Clean: Kitchen Cleaning
KP DutyIt's time to clean up the kitchen and I've got some great ideas for you.
Stained Wood Cupboards: To remove greasy dirt film, fingerprints and those unknown marks from wood cupboards use Avon Original Skin So Soft Bath Oil. Put it on a soft cloth, like an old washcloth, and rub, working in a circular motion. Wipe them down well paying special attention to dirty areas near handles and where you grab the door with your hand. Then wipe again with the grain and buff with a soft cloth.
Painted Cabinets: Fill a sink or bucket with about 1 gallon of warm water. Add to it ¼ - Cup White Vinegar, ¼ - cup Borax (Twenty Mule Team Borax in the laundry aisle) and ½ - teaspoon of liquid dish soap. Use a sponge or a micro fiber cloth, wring it out in the solution, leaving it wet, but not dripping. Starting at the bottom, wash the cupboard. No rinsing unless heavily soiled or there is a smoker in the house. If the cabinets have a shiny finish, buff dry.
Countertops: If you have light colored laminate countertops you know how easily they can stain with tea, coffee and other foods. If you have heavy stains mix a paste of Cream of Tartar and lemon juice and work into the stain. For stubborn stains let soak for an hour or so or even overnight. Rub again, rinse and dry. For granite, add ¼ cup rubbing alcohol and a few drops of dishwashing liquid to a quart spray bottle. Fill with warm water. Spray, let sit a few minutes and wipe. It restores the shine and cleans. If you have black or gray marks on the granite, rub with FINE (0000) steel wool. Then spray with alcohol solution, wipe and dry. Don't use the steel wool for daily cleaning.Use the same solution for Quartz counters but don't use the steel wool. Use a sponge or micro fiber cloth.
Metal: To clean chrome or other metal in the kitchen use a solution of 50% warm water and 50% rubbing alcohol. Apply with a soft cloth or paper towel and buff. For a great shine, rub with a dryer fabric softener sheet. Refrigerator: Wipe out the refrigerator with a cloth wrung out in warm water and moistened with white vinegar. This will help control any mold or mildew. Once you are done, wipe down each shelf with a cloth moistened lightly with glycerin. Just a light coat is all you need. This will allow you to wipe up spills with ease. You can use this trick in the freezer too.
Stove Hood Filter: Fill the sink or appropriate size container with very hot or boiling water to cover the filter. Add about 1 tablespoon of DAWN Dish Washing Liquid and a large handful of Baking Soda. Use a brush with a handle to submerge the filter and let it soak for 10-20 minutes. Use the brush to scrub the filter(s). Add more dish soap if needed. Rinse the filters well in hot water and then a cool rinse. Dry with paper towels or a soft cloth. Stand on edge to finish drying. Do not replace the filter(s) until dry.
For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.
www.Queenofclean.com
https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/