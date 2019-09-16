AZ LGBTQ Crimes on the Rise/ One•n•Ten
A new study shows hate crimes against the LGBT community have increased by more than one-third since 1996 and Arizona ranks No. 5 for the most attacks of any state. They're disappointing numbers to organizations who focus on acceptance and a world that embraces differences.
According to https://www.security.org/resources/anti-lgbt-hate-crime-stats/ in Arizona, there were 0.95 anti-LGBT incidents per 100,000 people and 23.3% of all bias-motivated incidents in the state targeted the LGBT community.
Nearly 12% of all hate crimes target the LGBT community, making them the most targeted group. Followed by Jewish people (7.7%), Muslims (6.7%), Native Americans (4.4%), Black people (4%), Hispanics (.8%) and White people (.3%).
Within the LGBT community, gay men are victims more than 50% of the time (55.8%), followed by lesbians (10.4%), transgender (8.7%), bisexuals (1.9%) and gender non-conforming (1.1%).
One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.
One•n•ten is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and assisting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth ages 14 to 24. From weekly discussion groups to fun, social networking events, we create a safe space, mentally and physically, for youth of all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. We also offer resources to promote healthy choices and living.
For more information: https://onenten.org/ or phone: (602) 400-2601
One n Ten-1101 N Central Ave #202, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Motivational Monday: ASU & Heart Health
In an effort to raise awareness about the link between student athletes and heart disease, the American Heart Association's Phoenix division is joining forces with the Arizona State University football team. The ASU Sun Devils are giving back to AHA and hosting a fundraiser game during their first Pac-12 home game on Saturday Sept. 21st. The game against the Colorado Buffaloes will benefit the AHA's mission to fight heart disease and stroke as $10 of each ticket will be donated to the organization.
Tickets can be purchased directly at: www.fevo.me/heartasu
Heart Disease and Stroke Facts:
- Heart disease is the number 1 killer in America and Stroke is the number 5 killer.
- With education and lifestyle changes, 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented.
Lifestyle changes include:
- Moving more and being physically active, eating foods low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and maintaining a healthy body weight.
- Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.
- According to the Boston Scientific, young athletes are more than twice as likely to experience sudden cardiac arrest than young non-athletes.
What are heart attack warning signs?
- Chest discomfort
- Shortness of breath
- Discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including the arms, back, neck or jaw
- Other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
If you have any of these signs, call 9-1-1 and get to a hospital right away.
For more information: https://www.heart.org/
American Heart Association 2929 South 48th St. Tempe, AZ 85282
$1 Tacos Serrano's Centennial
Serrano's Mexican Restaurants is the oldest continuously owned family business in Chandler and is celebrating 100 years in business this month with a Centennial Celebration from 9/16-21.
- Sept. 16 through the 21st is our Centennial Celebration Week at all 5 locations representing 100 years as a family owned business in Chandler
- Serrano's will be offering $1.00 specials all weeklong
- (Monday - $1.00 margaritas, Tues - $1 Tacos, Wed Hump Day Heavenly Bites, Thurs. $1 taco, rice and beans platter, Friday $1 Fried Ice Cream, and $1 Cerveza Saturday)
- On Thursday, they’re having a family friendly Centennial Fiesta at our Chandler location in the evening with face painters, balloon artists, and at 7 pm we'll be hosting a taco eating contest with Mayors, City, Police and Fire officials that is free and open to the public. Serrano's will donate $1,000 to The 100 Club of Arizona in the winner's honor.
- Additionally, all month long we're running our Centennial Sampler platter where $1 from each sale goes to The 100 Club and Serrano's will be collecting children's books and bears in support of the W Steven Martin Police & Fire Toy Drive
- There are five Serrano's locations in Chandler, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe, Ariz.
For more information on Serrano's Mexican Restaurant and locations, visit: www.serranosaz.com
Prep & Pastry
Tucson's top brunch spot is bringing its famously fresh, from-scratch cuisine and warm, welcoming service to the Scottsdale Waterfront on September 17
Housed inside a soaring, indoor-outdoor space wrapping around the ground floor of the Broadstone Waterfront, Prep & Pastry serves up a fresh-cracked menu of the finest breakfast, lunch and brunch fare daily, paired with an expansive menu of craft cocktails, house-steeped teas and organic fair-trade coffee drinks. Open daily from 7 am - 3 pm, and featuring an expanded Weekend Brunch menu.
Prep & Pastry invites guests to hurry in, and then relax as they enjoy artisan food served in a warm, welcoming atmosphere, from the house-made jams and ever-changing selection of house-baked pastries, to the world's most perfect breakfast potatoes thanks to a precise six-step preparation process.
For more information: http://www.prepandpastry.com/ or phone:(480) 477-1502
Prep & Pastry-7025 E. Via Soleri Dr. #175 Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Emerald
The Emerald - offering monthly events and resources for local mamas to connect, collaborate and flourish in all areas of life.
The Emerald is a membership-based event and social platform for the modern mama who craves personal connections and real-life conversations.
Monthly meet-ups such as fitness classes, happy hours, business skill building, child play dates, coffee & conversation and self-care.
Main goal is to introduce women/mamas to each other, local businesses, and experiences they wouldn't otherwise know about.
The Emerald is for women in all stages of motherhood (including future moms), working moms, stay and home moms and everyone in between.
For more information: https://www.theemeraldaz.com/
Queen of Clean: Ways to avoid the flu coming to your house and what to do
To learn more about visit: https://queenofclean.com/video-category/shut-the-front-door-on-the-flu/
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/